Cincinnati, OH

UC Football First-Half Turning Points

By Alex Frank
All Bearcats
 2 days ago

The moments that propelled the Cincinnati Bearcats to a 5-1 first half.

MACON The Cincinnati Bearcats met and (perhaps) exceeded expectations in the first half of the 2022 season to help get them to 5-1 and a No. 21 ranking in the AP Poll.

Here are three key plays and moments that helped get the Bearcats to where they are heading into the bye week.

Leaving Ben Bryant In During Week One Struggles

There remains, a lot of intrigue in Evan Prater being this team's starting quarterback. And that intrigue was high after a lackluster first half at Arkansas from current starter Ben Bryant. But leaving Bryant in that game was the absolute right decision.

Pulling him for Prater would have been a step backward. It would have hurt Bryant's confidence, and it would not have been a good decision to throw Prater out there down 14-0 on the road in an SEC environment.

Bryant ended up bouncing back in a big way and set the tone for his stellar first half of the season, and Prater continues to thrive in favorable situations, getting better and better each time he takes the field

Kennesaw State Defensive Scores

The Bearcats' defense has been excellent through six games, allowing just over 300 yards per game. But what makes them great in addition to that is their ability to take the ball away, and score on those plays.

Against Kennesaw State, the Bearcats scored two defensive touchdowns in the second half. The Bearcats now have four defensive touchdowns this season (first nationally), making this a formidable unit that can shut down the opposition and create defensive scores.

Tyler Scott's 75-Yard Touchdown Against Indiana

This play cemented the idea that the Bearcats are different on offense this year. This play showcased Bryant's rocket arm and Tyler Scott's 4.29 speed.

Taking the top off a defense is an element the Bearcats offense hasn't consistently had since 2009 when Mardy Gilyard was streaking down the field night after night. That's exactly who Tyler Scott is to this offense. A big-time receiver who can bust defenses down the field, average almost 18 yards per catch, and make defenders miss with a bevy of moves.

Bryant's arm allows this offense to be more dynamic than in recent years, and Scott's elite speed and athleticism maximize this offense's potential.

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
