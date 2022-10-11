ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

TWU doctoral student named Miss Black Texas

Occupational therapy doctoral student Aryana Bosh opens up an email, one that will forever change her life. She was filled with joy when she read that she was crowned Miss Black Texas. “I was blessed to be part of the top ten finalists of [about] 71 applicants that applied to...
DENTON, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Meet Roy, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) Do you want a giant goofball that loves to cuddle and give hugs? Then Roy is perfect for you!. This 2-year old, 70 pound sweetheart would make the perfect addition to any home. He has had zero issues in his foster home! Roy is great with dogs, cats, and children. He loves to play and would be happiest in a home with another dog or kids to keep him company. He has the most beautiful copper eyes that will make you instantly fall in love!
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City of Rockwall to host free Shred Day

ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) The City of Rockwall’s FREE Shred Day is coming on November 19!. Rockwall residents needing household papers shredded may bring them to the parking lot behind The Center at Rockwall City Place, 108 E. Washington, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19. Our...
ROCKWALL, TX
Blue Ribbon News

City seeks public input in ‘ReCode Rowlett’ survey

ROWLETT, TX (Oct. 13, 2022) The City of Rowlett has launched the ReCode Rowlett public input survey. City staff are working with Clarion Associates to update the Rowlett Development Code (RDC) and Form Based Code (FBC) to respond to current needs and emerging development trends. The project team wants to...
ROWLETT, TX
CBS DFW

Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth neighborhood wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees.They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like 'hey we had a storm last night' and she was like 'oh no that's Edward Scissorhands..' and so I was like 'uh what?'" Jerry Balkenbush said. "People in the neighborhood were talking about it and it seems like he was just hitting certain streets," Emily Balkenbush said. Several of their neighbors have caught him on their home surveillance videos, normally out around 3 a.m....
FORT WORTH, TX
KXII.com

Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet Dallas’ Heart Health Power Couple

After blood travels through the body, delivering nutrients and oxygen, the low oxygen blood flows into the right atrium, which pumps the blood into the right ventricle, sending the blood into the lungs, filling them with oxygen. Next, the left atrium receives oxygenated blood and sends it into the left ventricle, which pumps it into the body to start the process over again. The left and right sides of the heart work together in equal measure—and are literally what keep us alive.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

