Read full article on original website
Related
Accidentally Art: Rockwall Art League to host Meranda Dawkins demo
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct.13, 2022) The Rockwall Art League is honored to host artist Meranda Dawkins as their feature artist for October. Meranda shares a bit of her background and passion:. Accidentally Art – Come to my art demo at RAL to learn why my art is an accident…. I...
New Peacock docuseries tells sinister story behind North Texas’ ‘Barney and Friends’
The title "I Love You, You Hate Me" is a play on the popular song from the show featuring the lyrics "I love you, you love me".
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement
A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week. Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on...
twulasso.com
TWU doctoral student named Miss Black Texas
Occupational therapy doctoral student Aryana Bosh opens up an email, one that will forever change her life. She was filled with joy when she read that she was crowned Miss Black Texas. “I was blessed to be part of the top ten finalists of [about] 71 applicants that applied to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Dallas Judge Clay Jenkins Blackface Controversy￼
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ past has come back to haunt him. His 1983 arrest for breaking into a Baylor University dorm, with his face painted black, has come to light recently. Was it a “panty raid” or was it something more sinister? Find out here.
Meet Roy, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) Do you want a giant goofball that loves to cuddle and give hugs? Then Roy is perfect for you!. This 2-year old, 70 pound sweetheart would make the perfect addition to any home. He has had zero issues in his foster home! Roy is great with dogs, cats, and children. He loves to play and would be happiest in a home with another dog or kids to keep him company. He has the most beautiful copper eyes that will make you instantly fall in love!
City of Rockwall to host free Shred Day
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 10, 2022) The City of Rockwall’s FREE Shred Day is coming on November 19!. Rockwall residents needing household papers shredded may bring them to the parking lot behind The Center at Rockwall City Place, 108 E. Washington, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 19. Our...
Salad and Go Continues North Texas Expansion with Three New Stores
These October openings will bring Salad and Go’s North Texas presence to nearly 25 locations
RELATED PEOPLE
Wednesday's Child: After 4 years in foster care, these 3 siblings are hoping they'll be a family's forever prize
DALLAS — Let's introduce you to 9-year-old Krissa, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 6-year-old Richard. WFAA met up with them at the State Fair of Texas, where the only two rules were to smile and have fun. From high up at the State Fair of Texas and from down below, Krissa,...
Jonathon’s Oak Cliff Getting New Name With Move
Comfort food for breakfast, brunch, and lunch will be available soon.
Gun 'accidentally' discharges inside elementary school, Dallas ISD says
DALLAS — An investigation is underway at a Dallas ISD school after a child reportedly brought a gun to campus and it went off inside the building early Thursday morning, officials say. Dallas ISD confirmed to WFAA that a gun accidentally went off inside John W Carpenter Elementary School...
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins denies he wore 'blackface'
One of Texas' most prominent Democrats, says he painted his face in camouflage when he and some friends stormed female classmates’ apartment at Baylor University in 1983.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City seeks public input in ‘ReCode Rowlett’ survey
ROWLETT, TX (Oct. 13, 2022) The City of Rowlett has launched the ReCode Rowlett public input survey. City staff are working with Clarion Associates to update the Rowlett Development Code (RDC) and Form Based Code (FBC) to respond to current needs and emerging development trends. The project team wants to...
Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth neighborhood wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees.They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like 'hey we had a storm last night' and she was like 'oh no that's Edward Scissorhands..' and so I was like 'uh what?'" Jerry Balkenbush said. "People in the neighborhood were talking about it and it seems like he was just hitting certain streets," Emily Balkenbush said. Several of their neighbors have caught him on their home surveillance videos, normally out around 3 a.m....
Dallas Observer
The Chicks Made Texas Darn Proud With Their Monday Night Show in Irving
The legendary Dallas country trio The Chicks opened their first of two shows at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Monday with a snippet of Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation.” It’s a bit of cliched needle drop at this point, but nobody can say they haven’t earned it.
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dmagazine.com
Meet Dallas’ Heart Health Power Couple
After blood travels through the body, delivering nutrients and oxygen, the low oxygen blood flows into the right atrium, which pumps the blood into the right ventricle, sending the blood into the lungs, filling them with oxygen. Next, the left atrium receives oxygenated blood and sends it into the left ventricle, which pumps it into the body to start the process over again. The left and right sides of the heart work together in equal measure—and are literally what keep us alive.
'They're not coming back' | Family of two cousins killed in Fort Worth quadruple murder speaks out
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the sun went down Tuesday evening, a large, grieving family sat in the front yard of a small Fort Worth home. Cars from visitors lined the street and faces of sorrow surrounded the family home. The family is mourning the loss of two young...
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
Park Place Dealerships to give away total of $100,000 to local non-profits
IRVING, TX (Oct. 12, 2022) – Park Place Dealerships is giving away a total of $100,000 before the end of the year to deserving non-profits who are serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area. The 2ND Annual SEASON OF GIVING campaign kicked off October 3 with the opportunity to apply for a grant between $2,500 to $15,000.
Blue Ribbon News
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT
Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.https://BlueRibbonNews.com
Comments / 0