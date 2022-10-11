ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blink-182 concert Chicago: Punk-rock band coming to city next year

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Punk-rock band Blink-182 announced Tuesday it's reuniting for the first time in nearly 10 years with a tour that will bring it through Chicago.

Blink-182 will make a stop at United Center in Chicago with special guests Turnstile on May 6, 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the worldwide trek includes the band's first-ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024, according to a news release.

The band will also drop their new single, "Edging,'' this Friday, marking the first time in a decade that Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together.

The tour announcement also features multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the U.S., including Lollapalooza, alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake and the 2023 edition of We Were Young with Green Day, among others.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at blink182.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlsam.com

Is This It for Late-Night Venues in Chicago?

John Howell speaks with Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, a lobbying group that represents bars, restaurants and music venues. They discuss how late-night venues in Chicago have been closing earlier, affected by the pandemic, and what we can expect now that the world is returning to pre-pandemic times.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago

Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Chicago: Pequod's Pizza

I did an IG poll asking followers for their recommendations on where to go for Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza. My foodie pal, Yuko, mentioned Pequod's, so we went to check it out!. There are two locations - one in Chicago, and the other in Morton Grove. Silly us went to...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Lowrider festival heads to Navy Pier Saturday

CHICAGO — A festival dedicated to lowriding returns to Chicago Saturday at Navy Pier. The Slow & Low Chicago Lowrider Festival will take place in the pier’s Festival Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. “People involved in the Lowriding community are incredibly proud, and I...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
Drake
Jake Wells

Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Remembering Judy Tenuta’s 2005 visit to WGN Morning News

Friend of WGN Morning News and Oak Park’s very own Judy Tenuta passed away recently. Tenuta was a frequent guest on the morning show, to the point that we had to come up with a different way to feature her unique brand of comedy. In 2005, she joined Ana...
OAK PARK, IL
Secret Chicago

Avondale Is One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World

Coming in at number 16, a beloved Chicago district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right, Avondale is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. While we’re already aware of its charm, it’s certainly great to see the local neighborhood recognized on a national list. The traditionally Polish community ranks just after Neukölln, Berlin, with major highlights including the awesome horror-themed coffee shop, The Brewed, along with a number of hip bars, and sweet details unique to the neighborhood.   Mentions of Loaf Lounge (2934 N Milwaukee Ave Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618) known for creating the chocolate cake from The Bear, along with a meal at Taqueria Mazamitla (3610 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618) and endless appeal makes Avondale a particularly great place to explore.  Highlights speak to Avondale’s rare, and welcoming feel– along with its appeal for “families, arty twenty-somethings, and working-class Chicagoans”  
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Rock Band#Blink 182#The Band#Latin America#Concert#United Center#Live Nation#Lollapalooza
WGN TV

The List: Halloween candy Robin loves

CHICAGO – One of the biggest and perhaps most debated topics of Halloween are the treats that people enjoy on and around October 31. Everyone has their favorite candy and the one they can’t stand to have, and that was the subject of “The List” on Tuesday morning on WGN Morning News.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Music
Chicago magazine

3 New Local Breweries to Know

Launched by Chuck Patella in May, this spot turns out classic, crowd-pleasing beer styles from a galley-kitchen-sized facility. Try Rogers Proud Pale Ale. Sip the crisp, hoppy beer in the 37-seat taproom (1617 W. Howard St., Rogers Park). 2. Azadi Brewing Company. Founded in 2020 by Bhavik Modi and Gator...
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Family-Owned Rock & Roll Deli in Illinois is Must Visit

Not only does the entrance to this family-owned deli differ from others, but once you are inside it's like you are taken back to a different time in pop culture. Welcome to Augustino's a family-owned Rock & Roll Deli since 1978. The business first started as an Italian Grocery store until the father and son duo bought a piece of property which then transitioned from a grocery store to a deli.
CAROL STREAM, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
107K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy