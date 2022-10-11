Read full article on original website
The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About
It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
Calling all Disnerds: the Disney Cruise Line is finally landing in Australia
The House of Mouses's famous family-friendly cruises have been setting sail across the globe for decades now, and they're finally slated for a run in Australia. From 2023, guests will be able to embark on two to six-day cruises filled with Disney magic, and hang out with characters like Captain Mickey Mouse, Captain Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto, as well as characters from the Star Wars and Marvel universes.
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations
If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Just a Bunch of Cool Disney Stuff on Amazon — And It’s ON SALE!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to shopping for Disney merchandise, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out where to get the latest and most popular items. Luckily, we’ve got you...
Disney World guests choke on costs of resort restaurant where dinner runs $625 a head
Disney World guests say the theme parks exclusive $625 per person restaurant is an attempt to drive out the middle class for a 'wealthy only' environment. The extravagant Victoria & Albert's restaurant at the Orlando, Florida park just reopened with new prices skyrocketing by a few hundred. Their menu advises...
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
Disney under fire for reopening so soon after Hurricane Ian: ‘Are people supposed to swim to work or?’
Walt Disney World Resort Florida has come under fire for reopening within days of Hurricane Ian hitting the southern US state, where at least 71 people have been confirmed dead.Disney, which closed its parks to guests as Ian hit central Florida on Thursday last week as a tropical storm, was criticised by social media users for asking employees to return to work on Friday.Staff would have returned to the resort for Friday’s phased reopening just two days after Ian made landfall in southwest Florida with wind speeds of 155mph as a category four hurricane, reported Narcity Orlando.One person frustrated...
Fan-Favorite Disney Attraction Won’t Cost You a Park Ticket, and You Can’t Find it at a Disney Park
There are so many different rides and attractions at Disney Parks across the globe that it’s difficult for most fans to narrow down a list of their favorites to just one or two, but one very unique fan-favorite Disney attraction has drawn guests for more than 50 years now, and you won’t find it inside a Disney Park.
9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar
Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
Woman dies aboard United Airlines flight from Houston to London
A passenger aboard an international red-eye flight to London's Heathrow Airport passed away Wednesday morning following an in-flight medical emergency.
Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests
Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
Being taken for a ride? How theme parks including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are hiking prices after the pandemic (but 'day care for teens' Six Flags remains cheap)
They're some of the most popular places to visit in the world, drawing millions of excited children across the US every year. But Disney theme parks are breaking parents with extortionate ticket prices and eye-watering costs when families get inside. Costs for Disneyland in California rocketed to up to $244...
You Could Permanently LIVE on a Cruise Ship…But It’ll Cost You
Have you already booked (or even taken) a trip on the newest in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Wish? Did you (pun intended) wish you could just stay there forever, enjoying all the food, activities, and the cruising lifestyle? Well, it’s not Disney Cruise Line, but there IS a luxury cruise ship that will let you move in — PERMANENTLY.
You Could Win Four FREE Disney World Tickets — Here’s How!
We’ve talked about it a lot lately, but Disney World is expensive. From the cost of transportation (although we have seen some good flight deals recently) to the cost of staying at a Disney World hotel (although you could choose NOT to) to the price of food and drinks, it can be a lot. Then there’s also the cost of park tickets, but what if you could get those for free?
Plan Your Next Disney Vacation with the Latest DEALS and DISCOUNTS
It’s Halloween season at Disney World and there are some great travel times coming up! It’s a busy time of year at Disney World with the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival running through November 19th and the 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong, plus Halloween parties through the end of October and more holiday fun coming next month!
Disney’s Riviera Resort Got NEW Menu Items, and We’re Trying it ALL!
‘Tis the season for lots of new eats at the Disney World hotels, apparently!. We recently got a bunch of new menu additions at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, including items at Territory Lounge and Roaring Fork. Now, Disney World has announced even MORE menu changes at various restaurants around the resorts, including some exciting additions at a fan-favorite bar!
Chef Mickey’s Sees Price INCREASES in Disney World
Get ready — 🚨 dining is getting MORE expensive in Disney World. 🚨. Hundreds of price increases impacted Disney World restaurants back in early 2022, and again in October. From bottled water and soda price increases to increases on Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, there’s a lot to unpack in Disney’s latest reveals. But if you’re a big character dining fan, then there’s one particular update you need to know about at Chef Mickey’s.
Costs, crowds causing some to question if Disney parks still have the magic
Rising prices and charging for things that were once free appears to be making the magic fade at Disney parks. At least, according to some KTLA viewers. A recent survey of Walt Disney World fans found more than two-thirds feel like the park has lost its magic. Most blamed their changing sentiment on increasing ticket prices and questions about the affordability for families.
