It you're going leave Leave don't look back nor go back for any reason except to get murdered . Life is about choices
I always say that the leading cause of murder is underestimating a person. She would still be alive if she believed he was capable of murdering her. Condolences to her family.
If the ex husband was truly violent, why not return under a police escort?
Related
Judge Sentences Woman to More Than a Century Behind Bars for Poisoning a Man’s Oatmeal and Strangling Him with His Favorite Tie
Fla. Mom Claimed Daughter, 5, Vanished Overnight. Now She's Sentenced to Life for Starving Girl to Death
A teenager tried to save his 6-year-old brother after Hurricane Ian. They both drowned in a flooded canal.
‘What Have I Done?’: Chiropractor Allegedly Stabbed Two Children While They Slept
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Accused killer admits he was 'disgusted' his lover's alleged plan to feed another member of their 'love quadrangle' through a woodchipper, court hears
Nikolas Cruz wants glamorous judge presiding over his death penalty trial removed after she lashed out at defense for resting their case early and branded them 'unprofessional'
Ohio Woman Found Guilty of Murder for Shooting Her Doctor Husband 3 Times in the Head as He Slept
Man Held Woman Chained with Shock Collar in Basement for a Month Where He ‘Raped Her Multiple Times and Frequently’: Cops
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman found guilty after killing pregnant mom, cutting out her unborn baby
Florida Woman Stabbed Her Housemates and Went Shopping After She Thought They Died: Deputies
Couple stole from hurricane-damaged condos, and left a child in car, Florida cops say
Texas Man with ‘Extreme Anger Issues’ Learns Fate for Murdering Infant Son Not Long After Strangling Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two brothers arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing of 4 California family members
Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’
‘No Matter How Trivial and Joking’: Man Who Dressed as the Joker at St. Louis Bar Sentenced for Making Threat
Florida Landlord Installed Hidden Cameras in 12-Year-Old Tenant’s Bedroom and Bathroom, Said He Was ‘Fighting His Inner Demons’: Sheriff
Former Reality TV Star Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot After Taking Out $450,000 Life Insurance Policy on Nephew and Calling for His Killing
Alabama Dad Allegedly Pours Boiling Water Down His Baby's Throat
Woman Who Lived Under Multiple False Identities Murders Coworker Who Threatened To Expose Her
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 63