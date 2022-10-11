Read full article on original website
ohio girl
1d ago
Are they accountable for the police chase he led them on? Accountable for the loaded weapon he tried to kill them with? Accountable for the face he was wearing a ski mask in the middle of summer?? What a joke!
2d ago
Should read responsible citizens march through Akron demanding civilized human beings treat police correctly
I.P. Freely
2d ago
demand bottom feeders accountability.quit Patronizing these pathetic people.how about that
Akron councilwoman says bringing back 8 Akron police officers not good idea
One Akron city council member believes bringing back the eight officers involved in the Jayland Walker shooting was not the right move.
8 officers involved in shooting death of Jayland Walker return to work
The eight Akron police officers who are under investigation for their involvement in the deadly shooting of Jayland Walker have returned to work.
‘Disappointed but not surprised’: Activists, family attorneys speak out after Akron officers return to work
Members of the Freedom BLOC, a community activist organization in Akron, reacted to the news that all eight police officers who fired dozens of rounds at 25-year-old Jayland Walker returned to work Monday.
'Callous': Attorneys for Jayland Walker family react to Akron police reinstating 8 officers who fatally shot him
AKRON, Ohio — Reaction has come just hours after the announcement by the Akron Police Department that it has reinstated the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett revealed that the officers have been reassigned to "administrative duty." They will not be in the community on patrol, but will provide internal support in non-uniform roles until the investigation is complete. Each of the officers had been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting and had remained in that status for over three months.
