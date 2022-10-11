AKRON, Ohio — Reaction has come just hours after the announcement by the Akron Police Department that it has reinstated the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett revealed that the officers have been reassigned to "administrative duty." They will not be in the community on patrol, but will provide internal support in non-uniform roles until the investigation is complete. Each of the officers had been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting and had remained in that status for over three months.

