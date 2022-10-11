ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 11

ohio girl
1d ago

Are they accountable for the police chase he led them on? Accountable for the loaded weapon he tried to kill them with? Accountable for the face he was wearing a ski mask in the middle of summer?? What a joke!

2d ago

Should read responsible citizens march through Akron demanding civilized human beings treat police correctly

I.P. Freely
2d ago

demand bottom feeders accountability.quit Patronizing these pathetic people.how about that

WKYC

'Callous': Attorneys for Jayland Walker family react to Akron police reinstating 8 officers who fatally shot him

AKRON, Ohio — Reaction has come just hours after the announcement by the Akron Police Department that it has reinstated the eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett revealed that the officers have been reassigned to "administrative duty." They will not be in the community on patrol, but will provide internal support in non-uniform roles until the investigation is complete. Each of the officers had been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting and had remained in that status for over three months.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men convicted for separate shootings during Akron bar fight in 2020

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were convicted for two separate shootings during an Akron bar fight in 2020. The shootings happened at the Corner Pocket Bar and Grill, located at 805 Upson St., in Oct. 2020, according to a press release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. 42-year-old Nelson...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Akrom Mayor Urges Calm after Deadly Accident, Shooting

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan is asking for calm following that tragic accident and shooting during a funeral procession last Thursday. Two children have died now from the accident on South Arlington Street. They were ages 12 and 6 and were ejected or...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

2 arrested for allegedly firing shots at Portage County home

KENT, Ohio — Two 19-year-olds have been arrested, according to the Kent Police Department, after allegedly firing shots at a house in Kent. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Thursday, Sept....
KENT, OH
buckeyefirearms.org

CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Victim hospitalized following overnight shooting on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police investigated an overnight shooting that occurred near the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. The shooting was first reported before 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday on East 82nd Street near the intersection with Pulaski Avenue. Cleveland EMS said the victim, believed...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron man will serve at least 21 years in prison for 2020 bar killing

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man has received his punishment for a murder than followed a large bar fight two years ago. Summit County Judge Christine Croce on Tuesday sentenced 42-year-old Nelson Becton to life in prison for the killing of Jaison Ragsdale, with the possibility of parole after 21 years. A jury found Becton guilty last week of murder and felonious assault (both with gun specifications), along with having a weapon under disability and tampering with evidence.
AKRON, OH

