Crestview, FL

WEAR

Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
CRESTVIEW, FL
City
Crestview, FL
Crestview, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

64-year-old man hospitalized after dump truck overturns in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- A 64-year-old man was hospitalized following a dump truck crash in Milton Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:30 a.m., a 2019 dump truck overturned in a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 and Hollow Pine Court. Troopers say the driver of the truck...
MILTON, FL
WRBL News 3

Sheriff’s Office: Florida mother arrested for child neglect

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body. According to medical records, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Escambia County 14-year-old safely located

UPDATE - TUESDAY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say 14-year-old Gavin Hartnett has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Gavin Hartnett, 14, was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday near the 700 block of Escambia Avenue.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Two bodies found inside an Opp home

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva Police asking for public assistance in pharmacy burglary

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A pharmacy in Geneva, AL was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Gilstrap Drugs employees arrived to work to find that the front door had been forced open. An undisclosed amount of prescription medicine was taken. Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspect entering the business at...
GENEVA, AL
WKRG News 5

Father, son ‘seriously injured’ in ATV crash: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola man charged with murdering his 65-year-old female roommate

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 61-year-old Pensacola man is charged with murder in the death of his female roommate. James Edward Hicks was arrested Wednesday by Pensacola Police. The victim is 65-year-old Terri Jo Williams. Police say officers responded to a home on Aug. 12 in the 4100-block of Aqua Vista...
PENSACOLA, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAR

PAWS in Fort Walton Beach looks to empty shelter ahead of renovations

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society in Fort Walton Beach is asking for help clearing out their shelter's kennels before next Wednesday. The non-profit is preparing for a major renovation of the kennels and before official construction can begin, they need to empty the kennels currently being occupied.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
DESTIN, FL

