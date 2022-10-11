Read full article on original website
WEAR
Cassie Carli family 'extremely upset' with autopsy findings, but still hopeful
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of Cassie Carli is preparing for her ex-boyfriend's trial next week in Santa Rosa County. On Monday, Cassie Carli's family learned an autopsy found her cause and manner of death to be "undetermined." "I just fell to the floor," Cassie's sister Raeann Carli...
WEAR
Man hit while riding motorized bike in Pensacola dies from injuries
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Pensacola man hit while riding a motorized bike earlier this month has died from his injuries. The crash happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Lee Street in Pensacola. The man was initially hospitalized with serious injuries. He died Thursday morning...
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
Pair spotted pulling on car door handles in Escambia Co., teen arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested one teen after a vehicle was almost burglarized off the 5300 block of Charter Drive. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old after the victim spotted two people in his driveway. The pair were spotted walking up to the victim’s vehicle, pulling on its door handles, according […]
WEAR
64-year-old man hospitalized after dump truck overturns in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- A 64-year-old man was hospitalized following a dump truck crash in Milton Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:30 a.m., a 2019 dump truck overturned in a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 90 and Hollow Pine Court. Troopers say the driver of the truck...
niceville.com
Alleged drug dealer sought in connection with overdose returned to Okaloosa
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – An Okaloosa County man sought in connection with an overdose death has been extradited back to Okaloosa County from Ohio, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Chad Long, 46, of Woodland Avenue in Florosa, was...
Sheriff’s Office: Florida mother arrested for child neglect
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body. According to medical records, […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Escambia County 14-year-old safely located
UPDATE - TUESDAY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies say 14-year-old Gavin Hartnett has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies need assistance searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. Gavin Hartnett, 14, was last seen around 7 a.m. Thursday near the 700 block of Escambia Avenue.
wdhn.com
Two bodies found inside an Opp home
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
wtvy.com
Geneva Police asking for public assistance in pharmacy burglary
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A pharmacy in Geneva, AL was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Gilstrap Drugs employees arrived to work to find that the front door had been forced open. An undisclosed amount of prescription medicine was taken. Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspect entering the business at...
Father, son ‘seriously injured’ in ATV crash: Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola […]
WEAR
Pensacola man charged with murdering his 65-year-old female roommate
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 61-year-old Pensacola man is charged with murder in the death of his female roommate. James Edward Hicks was arrested Wednesday by Pensacola Police. The victim is 65-year-old Terri Jo Williams. Police say officers responded to a home on Aug. 12 in the 4100-block of Aqua Vista...
WEAR
WATCH: Family records fun video after finding woman's lost phone at Walmart
NAVARRE, Fla. -- A local family recently found a woman's lost phone in a Navarre Walmart. They were good enough to turn it in to customer service -- but not before recording a special message on her phone. Michell DeMarcus submitted the video to WEAR News. Take a look:. This...
WEAR
1 hospitalized after ingesting 'gummies' at Ferry Pass Middle School in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One Ferry Pass Middle School student was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Multiple others were evaluated at the school and then released to parents. Escambia County Public Schools says the students were experiencing symptoms after ingesting "gummies of some sort." Escambia County Public Schools adds...
WEAR
PAWS in Fort Walton Beach looks to empty shelter ahead of renovations
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society in Fort Walton Beach is asking for help clearing out their shelter's kennels before next Wednesday. The non-profit is preparing for a major renovation of the kennels and before official construction can begin, they need to empty the kennels currently being occupied.
WEAR
Multi-million dollar project in works to control Northwest Florida traffic
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, with help from the Florida Department of Transportation, are making a multi-million dollar investment into a traffic control hub. The hub will be located next to the Escambia Public Safety Building. It will control over 1,000 traffic lights across the area. The...
Cassie Carli’s manner of death, cause of death ruled ‘undetermined,’ coroner says
Medical examiners in Alabama have completed the autopsy of Cassie Carli, however rather than provide answers, the final autopsy report leads to even bigger questions as to how the Florida mother died.
Pickup truck, tractor-trailer head on crash in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old is dealing with “serious injuries” after his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on State Road 20 early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The head-on crash happened on State Road 20 just west of Strickland Road on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at around […]
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
