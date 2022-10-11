ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KTSA

San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record

Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Developer to transform former McCoy Elementary School site into urban hub on Williams Drive

The proposed mixed-use development has apartments, retailers and restaurants. (Rendering courtesy Partners Development Co.) (Graphic by Alissa Foss/Community Impact) City officials and developers agree a mixed-use project coming to the east end of Williams Drive in Georgetown will serve as a catalyst for future redevelopment and economic growth in the area.
GEORGETOWN, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Rosa needs a home

Rosa is a sweet and friendly dachshund mix who was found in Oscar Rose Park. You can meet her and fall in love at The Taylor Jones Humane Society.
TAYLOR, TX
Austin Chronicle

The Mayor’s Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow

Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
AUSTIN, TX

