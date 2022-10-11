Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
RIP weird: ‘Cemetery of Old Austin’ goes up in central Austin yard
The "Cemetery of Old Austin" popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz's Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.
Hobby Lobby expands in Central Texas with nearly $4M store in Kyle
Construction is expected to take six months.
Most cars in Austin are grayscale in color, new study shows
What color are most cars on the road in Austin? The answer is pretty black and white — literally.
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marble Falls farm features 4-acre maze in the shape of Texas
Everything really is bigger in Texas.
KTSA
San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
MAPS: Thousands of birds flying over Central Texas skies
On Wednesday and Thursday, thousands of birds will migrate through Central Texas and Austin to get to warmer locations as temperatures drop.
‘Secret’ Austin-area aerospace company breaks space flight record
Another one of Central Texas' "best-kept secrets," Firefly Aerospace, is breaking new ground when it comes to space transportation. Earlier this month, the company broke a new record, becoming "the first U.S.-based launch company that launched from the United States to get into orbit on their second attempt," said CEO Bill Webber.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgetown embarks on latest iteration of Downtown Master Plan
Divine Treasures, which is located on the Square, is in the area encompassed by the Downtown Master Plan. (Christopher Green/Community Impact) Georgetown city staff are planning to implement a new Downtown Master Plan before the end of 2022 to help steer the city’s future planning and growth of the downtown area.
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I have broken my foot three times on our field’: Travis High hopes for facility improvements
"Termite damage, holes in the walls... this stuff has never been replaced," said head football coach Joe Frank Martinez, who gave a tour of the men's locker room.
Developer to transform former McCoy Elementary School site into urban hub on Williams Drive
The proposed mixed-use development has apartments, retailers and restaurants. (Rendering courtesy Partners Development Co.) (Graphic by Alissa Foss/Community Impact) City officials and developers agree a mixed-use project coming to the east end of Williams Drive in Georgetown will serve as a catalyst for future redevelopment and economic growth in the area.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Rosa needs a home
Rosa is a sweet and friendly dachshund mix who was found in Oscar Rose Park. You can meet her and fall in love at The Taylor Jones Humane Society.
Pedestrian killed in north Austin crash on Anderson Lane
Pedestrian was killed in a crash in north Austin Wednesday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
Austin Chronicle
The Mayor’s Race Offers Clear Choices on How Austin Should Grow
Austin's next mayor will only serve two years before facing voters again in the presidential election year of 2024 (as per a charter amendment approved in May 2021). But the three most serious candidates (of six on the Nov. 8 ballot) are campaigning – and spending money – as if they were contending for a full four years and then some.
All eyes on wetter weather late weekend
We'll head into the upcoming weekend with quiet weather, but will finish it much differently. -- Kristen Currie
Report: 2 Texas cities ranked among the best for southern food in America
When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.
Comments / 0