What could’ve been a philanthropic partnership of epic proportions has unfortunately come to an end. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos and one of the world’s richest philanthropists, recently filed a petition for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, according to documents obtained by The New York Times. The records at King County Superior Court in Washington State show that Jewett, a science teacher at the school Scott’s children attended, did not contest the divorce and that the assets have already been divided in a prenuptial agreement. The couple had tied the knot in March 2021 following Scott’s separation from the Amazon founder in 2019 after 25 years of marriage.

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 13 DAYS AGO