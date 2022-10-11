ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerie Bruton
1d ago

Why does his race have anything to do with this? He worked hard at what he does and that's what made him! Congratulations on all your blessing 🙌

Reply(9)
57
Wayne Cannon
1d ago

good for him and his family. if you work hard for it, you should be able to enjoy it no matter your skin color. he has every right.

Reply(10)
35
gregory kinchelow
1d ago

I suggest everyone watch his breakfast club interview on YouTube. his life story and money marketing genius he owns The Weather Channel.

Reply(4)
11
MALIBU, CA
BUSINESS
