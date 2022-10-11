ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

Watch: Tyrann Mathieu pays up bet with Saints teammate Alvin Kamara

Matthieu, an LSU Tiger from 2010-2011, donned an orange Tennessee hoodie as Kamara filmed following Tennessee's 40-13 victory over LSU. The Saints running back played for Tennessee from 2015-2016. The Saints appear to be in a better mood following Sunday's 39-32 win over Seattle. Despite the 2-3 start, there's still...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1

The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals

Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, but he has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 6 Cut List: Players you can drop for waiver-wire adds now

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered -- check back here shortly. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Christian Kirk gets back in gear

Now the byes start to bite us, too. Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods, Brandin Cook and Nico Collins all have a week off. Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, Drake London, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson, Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Isaiah McKenzie, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Christian Watson, D.J. Chark, Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson and Nelson Agholor are among those dealing with injuries. So which wideouts should you be counting on this week?
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue

Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Mike Danna: Sidelined Monday

Danna (calf) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders. Danna will miss his third game in a row due to a lingering calf injury despite returning to practice in full last Thursday. With the 24-year-old out, expect Malik Herring and Carlos Dunlap to rotate in behind starting defensive ends George Karlaftis and Frank Clark.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Julio Jones: No activity Wednesday

Jones (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Jones' absence comes as no surprise after general manager Jason Licht said Monday that that Buccaneers are "playing the long game" with the veteran wideout to ensure he's good to go at some point later this season, according to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. Through five games, Jones has played a cumulative six quarters while being inactive three times, and there's no telling when he may be available to Tampa Bay's offense again. Aside from Jones, the team's receiving corps remains banged up, with Chris Godwin (hip/knee) limited in practice and Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) not practicing Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL

