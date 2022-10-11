Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Tyrann Mathieu pays up bet with Saints teammate Alvin Kamara
Matthieu, an LSU Tiger from 2010-2011, donned an orange Tennessee hoodie as Kamara filmed following Tennessee's 40-13 victory over LSU. The Saints running back played for Tennessee from 2015-2016. The Saints appear to be in a better mood following Sunday's 39-32 win over Seattle. Despite the 2-3 start, there's still...
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
Browns Morning Roundup: Greedy Williams is close, DT help, and more
As defensive upgrades continue to be necessary, the Browns have made a handful of moves early in the week. We have covered the trade for linebacker Deion Jones enough at this point, but that was not the end of general manager Andrew Berry’s work day. As we turn the...
‘Fight our balls off’: Bengals star Joe Burrow ready to do whatever it takes to beat Saints
The Cincinnati Bengals certainly didn’t envision a 2-3 start to the season after making the Super Bowl at the beginning of the year, but thankfully, it’s still early and this team is poised to bounce back this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Joe Burrow.
CBS Sports
Raiders were hit with rare and controversial penalty vs. Chiefs that hadn't been called on any team since 2015
The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones who had to deal with a controversial penalty on Monday night. The Raiders also got hit with a penalty that raised a few eyebrows around the NFL during their wild 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. In the Raiders case, the penalty came...
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
CBS Sports
Photographer shoved by Raiders' Davante Adams after Monday night loss to Chiefs files police report
Tensions boiled over after the Las Vegas Raiders' gut-wrenching 30-29 loss vs. the rival Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, as Raiders star wideout Davante Adams shoved a photographer to the ground while making his way to the stadium tunnel following the conclusion of the game. According to NFL Media,...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady weighs in on controversial roughing penalty, calls Grady Jarrett's sack a 'long, unwelcome hug'
While the actual holiday is still a few weeks away, Halloween for Tom Brady came in the form of Grady Jarrett during this past Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Falcons. "This morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 lineup decisions: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts to know for every game
Fantasy Football is all about the matchups. Even though you drafted your team with certain hopes and intentions, your weekly lineup decisions shouldn't be determined by the order you picked your players in. You need to check who your players play and make sure you've got the right guys in -- and the wrong guys out.
Deion Jones excited for 'fresh start' with Browns, hopes to play; Denzel Ward missing,Greedy Williams trending
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns defense has been bruised and battered the last two games, especially in the run game. After playing respectable against the run in the first three games, the the Browns have given up 440 yards in just the last two games. Overall, the Browns are...
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Chiefs: How much has Josh Allen closed the gap on Patrick Mahomes? Or is he better?
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, the preeminent quarterbacks in today's NFL. They're in the top two in essentially every statistical category at their position entering Week 6, which just so happens to be when the Bills battle the Chiefs inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The first few Mahomes and...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Nick Sirianni says Cowboys star Micah Parsons will be accounted for on every play in Week 6 showdown
Two of the top teams in the NFC face off this Sunday night, as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles host the rival 4-1 Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are riding high after five weeks of the regular season, and first place in the NFC East is on the line this weekend. This...
CBS Sports
Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals
Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 Draft, but he has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CBS Sports
Five moves Steelers can make to turn season around: Build offense around rookies Kenny Pickett, George Pickens
It's not all doom and gloom in Pittsburgh despite Sunday's 38-3 loss to Buffalo, the franchise's worst defeat since Michael Keaton donned Batman's cape for the first time. The loss dropped the Steelers to 1-4, making the second time in four years that Pittsburgh has started a season on such a bad foot.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Cut List: Players you can drop for waiver-wire adds now
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered -- check back here shortly. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 6 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Christian Kirk gets back in gear
Now the byes start to bite us, too. Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Robert Woods, Brandin Cook and Nico Collins all have a week off. Tyreek Hill, Tee Higgins, Michael Thomas, Keenan Allen, Chris Olave, Drake London, Rashod Bateman, Jahan Dotson, Julio Jones, Jarvis Landry, Isaiah McKenzie, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Christian Watson, D.J. Chark, Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson and Nelson Agholor are among those dealing with injuries. So which wideouts should you be counting on this week?
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Now dealing with hip issue
Godwin (hip/knee) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Previously, Godwin tended to hamstring and knee injuries this season, so the addition of a hip issue is a new reality for the sixth-year pro. The Buccaneers' receiving corps remains banged up, as Julio Jones (knee), Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) all didn't practice Wednesday. Godwin has gutted through his health concerns the last two games en route to 14 touches for 122 yards from scrimmage, and he'll look to do the same Sunday at Pittsburgh, assuming he gains clearance to play.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Sidelined Monday
Danna (calf) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders. Danna will miss his third game in a row due to a lingering calf injury despite returning to practice in full last Thursday. With the 24-year-old out, expect Malik Herring and Carlos Dunlap to rotate in behind starting defensive ends George Karlaftis and Frank Clark.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL QB Power Rankings: Seahawks' Geno Smith approaches top 15 as Russell Wilson slides ahead of Week 6
Nothing steers NFL teams quite like quarterbacks. It's possible, not probable, to win in spite of them. It's preferable, not easy, to land the best of them. They are, more than anyone else, the ones who shape the football landscape, week in and week out. That's why we're ranking all...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: No activity Wednesday
Jones (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Jones' absence comes as no surprise after general manager Jason Licht said Monday that that Buccaneers are "playing the long game" with the veteran wideout to ensure he's good to go at some point later this season, according to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. Through five games, Jones has played a cumulative six quarters while being inactive three times, and there's no telling when he may be available to Tampa Bay's offense again. Aside from Jones, the team's receiving corps remains banged up, with Chris Godwin (hip/knee) limited in practice and Russell Gage (ankle) and Jaelon Darden (tooth) not practicing Wednesday.
