4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
4 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Derek Lalonde has a message for impatient Red Wings fans
It’s officially a new era in the Motor City, as the Detroit Red Wings have themselves their 28th head coach in franchise history in the form of Derek LalondeDerek Lalonde, who was hired by general manager Steve Yzerman earlier this offseason. A former assistant coach with the Tampa Bay...
NHL
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out
The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
NHL
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
FORWARDS (14) UBS Arena Renames Main Entrance 'The Acrisure Great Hall'. Acrisure named as partner of UBS Arena and New York Islanders. by New York Islanders PR @NYIslanders / NewYorkIslanders.com. 5:00 PM. Today, UBS Arena announced that the main entrance to the venue will be renamed "The Acrisure Great Hall."...
NHL
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Minnesota
CHAMPAIGN — Things are pretty good right now for the No. 24 Illini. Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is ranked, has won four games in a row and is sitting at the top of the standings in the Big Ten with an open week looming after Saturday's 11 a.m. home game against Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten).
‘Two Minute Tommy’ Just Rolled Out A New Vikings Themed Limo
The former Minnesota Vikings Quarterback, Tommy Kramer, who has been known to show off his PURPLE PRIDE, just upped his game this weekend when he unveiled the latest Minnesota Vikings-related product that he has a hand in. Meet the stretch SUV limousine that Kramer and his business partner customized with Vikings-related players and graphics!
Coaches reportedly unhappy Minneapolis is hosting Big Ten media days
What's wrong with Minneapolis?
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over CHI
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 138 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of the Vikings win over the Bears in Week 5. Particularly, Kirk Cousins, Greg Joseph, and the feasibility of winning...
247Sports
P.J. Fleck sends message to Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh after RBs coach Mike Hart's seizure
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck extended well wishes to Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart after Saturday's sideline collapse and hospitalization during the Indiana game due to what FOX's broadcast reported as a seizure. Fleck opened his news conference Monday with a message for Hart and the Wolverines. "I...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings begin the season against familiar foe, Golden Knights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knightas:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Golden Knights. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 0 -...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said during Big Ten Media Days
The Iowa Hawkeyes open up their 2022-2023 season in less than a month. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with reporters in Minneapolis during Big Ten Media Days to discuss his group. He talked about Kris Murray, the support between the men's and women's team and more. Here's everything that McCaffery said.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Open Season Against Penguins in Pittsburgh
Returning players excited to suit up alongside new faces as 2022-23 season kicks off. Oct. 13, 2022 | 4 pm MST | PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh Pa. Opening day has finally arrived. Following an eventful offseason that featured the acquisition of a number of new faces, either via trade or...
NHL
Nurse fined $5,000 for actions in Oilers game
NEW YORK - Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for interference against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs during NHL Game No. 10 in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
NHL
Blues reveal 23-man roster for Opening Night
Roster includes 12 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goalies. Training camp is over, and the St. Louis Blues have submitted their 23-man roster to the NHL for the official start of the 2022-23 season. The Blues roster currently features 12 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Defensemen Scott Perunovich (shoulder)...
NHL
Stars announce schedule for 2022-23 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 15
FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the game day schedule for the club's regular-season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Nashville Predators. Prior to the game, the 2022-23 Dallas Stars team will take part in the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza, located to the south of American Airlines Center. The current roster and coaching staff are scheduled to begin walking the carpet at approximately 3:30 p.m., and fans will have the opportunity to welcome them into the arena. The pregame event is free and open to the public. Fans can start lining up to watch the carpet walk beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Lexus Garage will open at noon, while Comerica Garage and Lots A, D, E and M will open at 2:30 p.m. for fans arriving early for the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza.
Yardbarker
Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason
The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Stars Preview
The Preds returned from Europe with four points and a lifetime of memories from the 2022 NHL Global Series, and they will kick off their 2022-23 home slate Thursday at Bridgestone Arena against the Dallas Stars. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN+/Hulu.
NHL
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Devils
The curtain rises on the 2022-23 regular season for John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0) as they take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (0-0-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Game time is 7 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu, sign...
