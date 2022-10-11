ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out

The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

FORWARDS (14) UBS Arena Renames Main Entrance 'The Acrisure Great Hall'. Acrisure named as partner of UBS Arena and New York Islanders. by New York Islanders PR @NYIslanders / NewYorkIslanders.com. 5:00 PM. Today, UBS Arena announced that the main entrance to the venue will be renamed "The Acrisure Great Hall."...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over CHI

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 138 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of the Vikings win over the Bears in Week 5. Particularly, Kirk Cousins, Greg Joseph, and the feasibility of winning...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NHL

LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch

The Kings begin the season against familiar foe, Golden Knights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knightas:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Golden Knights. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 0 -...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Open Season Against Penguins in Pittsburgh

Returning players excited to suit up alongside new faces as 2022-23 season kicks off. Oct. 13, 2022 | 4 pm MST | PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh Pa. Opening day has finally arrived. Following an eventful offseason that featured the acquisition of a number of new faces, either via trade or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Nurse fined $5,000 for actions in Oilers game

NEW YORK - Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for interference against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs during NHL Game No. 10 in Edmonton on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The...
NHL
NHL

Blues reveal 23-man roster for Opening Night

Roster includes 12 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goalies. Training camp is over, and the St. Louis Blues have submitted their 23-man roster to the NHL for the official start of the 2022-23 season. The Blues roster currently features 12 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Defensemen Scott Perunovich (shoulder)...
NHL
NHL

Stars announce schedule for 2022-23 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 15

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the game day schedule for the club's regular-season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 15 against the Nashville Predators. Prior to the game, the 2022-23 Dallas Stars team will take part in the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza, located to the south of American Airlines Center. The current roster and coaching staff are scheduled to begin walking the carpet at approximately 3:30 p.m., and fans will have the opportunity to welcome them into the arena. The pregame event is free and open to the public. Fans can start lining up to watch the carpet walk beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Lexus Garage will open at noon, while Comerica Garage and Lots A, D, E and M will open at 2:30 p.m. for fans arriving early for the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason

The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Game Day: Preds vs. Stars Preview

The Preds returned from Europe with four points and a lifetime of memories from the 2022 NHL Global Series, and they will kick off their 2022-23 home slate Thursday at Bridgestone Arena against the Dallas Stars. Puck drops at 7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN+/Hulu.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK

Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Devils

The curtain rises on the 2022-23 regular season for John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (0-0-0) as they take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (0-0-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. Game time is 7 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu, sign...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

