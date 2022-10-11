ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Bart Dalton
1d ago

this call was a game changer and it was fairly obvious to all of us watching the game. it was also a call to help calm the crowd which was still raging over the Jones roughing call. Raiders had this game...

Ray Fleming
1d ago

if Vegas wants the Chiefs to win...they will win. or any other team. if anyone truly thinks all these games, or at least the main ones, aren't rigged due to betting, then I've got some property in the pacific ocean for sale for you

Michael Waninger
1d ago

Don't hear any of the Raiders fans complaining about the horrible rough call on KC that reversed a fumble recovery by KC. The ball was taken away from Carr while still standing and possessed by Jones before he fell on Carr. So not only was it not roughing cause he put his arm out so his full weight wasn't on Carr,but, it didn't matter because once Jones possesses the ball Carr is no longer a qb and the rule doesn't apply.

