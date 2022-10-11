ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Student loans are notoriously difficult to discharge in bankruptcy. A new bill could change that

By Alicia Adamczyk
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfqY0_0iUaQxYq00

The Student Borrower Bankruptcy Relief Act would make student loans dischargeable like other consumer debt.

It’s always been a struggle for student loan borrowers to discharge their higher-ed debt in bankruptcy. Now they may have an easier go of it thanks to a new bill introduced by Democrats in Congress.

The Student Borrower Bankruptcy Relief Act of 2022, introduced earlier this month by House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler and Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, eliminates the section of the bankruptcy code that makes the loans some of the only consumer debt that is nondischargeable.

That would make it possible to get both private and federal loans discharged in bankruptcy court.

Under current law, federal student loans can only be discharged in “extremely rare cases,” according to the Congressmen, if the borrower demonstrates that repaying the loan would cause undue hardship. That’s a higher standard than the one applied to other consumer debt, like credit card or medical debt. Congress made private student loans nondischargeable in bankruptcy in 2005.

“Cumulative student loan debt has surpassed credit card debt to become the second largest category of private consumer debt after mortgages,” the Congressmen said in a statement. “Nondischargeable student debt is constraining the career and life choices of student borrowers.”

Additionally, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, also a Democrat, recently reintroduced the Consumer Bankruptcy Reform Act in the Senate, a broader bill that would also allow student loan borrowers to get relief in bankruptcy proceedings. Among other changes, her proposal replaces the current two bankruptcy chapters—Chapter 7 and Chapter 13—with a single system.

In the past, bills to make student loan debt dischargeable have received bipartisan support. The U.S. Department of Education is also weighing potential policy changes.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Comments / 8

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
CNET

How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Marry Evens

Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money

This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
WSMV

White House gives first look at student loan forgiveness application

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Biden Administration offered a preview of the student debt relief application on Tuesday ahead of its launch. The application, expected to open in late October, will be simple and straight-forward, according to a senior administration official. The official said they kept the number of questions...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Federal Loans#Bankruptcies#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Student Loan Debt#Democrats#House Judiciary Chair
Business Insider

Millions of student-loan borrowers had their debt transferred to new companies over the past year — and it resulted in payment errors for 'hundreds of thousands of accounts,' a federal consumer watchdog says

Millions of student-loan borrowers were transferred to new companies over the past year. The CFPB found those transfers resulted in significant errors on borrowers' balances. Many borrowers received inaccurate bills and errors tracking their payment progress. Last year, a number of student-loan companies announced they were ending their federal contracts,...
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fortune

Fortune

225K+
Followers
9K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy