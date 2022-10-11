ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Kroger Offering $5 Coupon to Customers Who Receive Flu Shot

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is urging customers to get vaccinated against the flu this month to ensure protection during peak flu season.

“The first step in protecting yourself and others from the flu is to get vaccinated,” said Doug Cornelius, RPh, senior director, pharmacy operations, Kroger Health. “We are encouraging people to get their flu vaccine now to protect them throughout the holidays and the winter season, when we typically experience a spike in cases.”

The CDC recommends individuals get vaccinated by the end of October for peak flu protection.1 From 2010 to 2020, the CDC estimates the flu impacted at least 9 million people annually in the United States, resulting in up to 710,000 hospitalizations each year.2

Kroger Health is dedicated to providing protection from influenza in the communities it serves to help people live healthier lives. Eligible customers will receive a $5 Kroger Family of Companies coupon redeemable on groceries after the flu vaccine is administered at a Kroger Family of Companies pharmacy or The Little Clinic until November 5.

Both high-dose flu vaccines, which are primarily focused to provide extra protection for senior citizens, and regular dose flu vaccines are available at Kroger Family of Companies pharmacies in more than 2,200 locations and 226 The Little Clinic locations. Updated COVID-19 boosters are also available by appointment or walk-in. Vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 are safe and effective when paired together. To learn more about flu shots, visit here, or to make an appointment, visit: www.kroger.com/health/clinic/vaccinations/influenza .

Kroger Health provides a myriad of clinical health services performed by expert and credible leading pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and pharmacy technicians in-store locations, which makes it convenient for customers to receive care.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

