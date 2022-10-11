ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘A Friend of the Family’ Is Better Than ‘Dahmer’ in One Crucial Way: Involving The Victims

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tN48P_0iUaQhgS00

Ever since its premiere on September 21, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has dominated headlines and Netflix algorithms. The series has emerged as one of the most-watched Netflix originals of all time while also drawing intense criticism . As we continue to parse through Monster’ s merits and misdeeds, it’s worth shining a light on one true crime series that’s handled its subject matter correctly: Peacock ‘s A Friend of the Family .

Both Monster and A Friend of the Family revolve around horrifying true crime cases. Monster retells the Jeffrey Dahmer case and uses narrative in an attempt to explain how this man was able to murder 17 boys and men. Conversely, A Friend of the Family tells the story of Jan Borberg, a woman who was kidnapped twice by a man who befriended her family so that he could manipulate and abuse them. Both of these stories reveal disturbing truths about our society that we would rather not face. In Monster’s case, it’s the fact that authorities — especially in the 1990s — often under-police communities devoted to people of color and LGBTQ+ communities. For A Friend of the Family, this case dispels the myth that most pedophiles are strangers. Instead, most of these crimes are committed by either family members or people who are close to the child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vyTa7_0iUaQhgS00
Photo: Erika Doss/Peacock

There is merit in telling dramatizations of these cases. Most people learn best through stories, and being able to contextualize these horrific events can teach viewers lessons about how to build a better future. But whereas A Friend of the Family explicitly has permission from Broberg to tell her story, Monster has no such validation.

In fact, the first moments of A Friend of the Family are dedicated to reassuring the viewer that Jan Broberg approves of this production. The series doesn’t start with stars Jake Lacy or Mckenna Grace but with Jan Broberg herself. “I want to tell my family’s story today because so many seem to think that something like this could never happen to them, especially at the hands of someone they know and trust,” the real Broberg says. “But it did happen. It happened to my family. It happened to me.”

It’s clear that Broberg approves of this show and this portrayal of her life. Broberg is even listed as a producer of the series, indicating that she was paid in some capacity for her story. That is far from the case when it comes to Monster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BC2Zf_0iUaQhgS00
COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Before Monster even premiered, Netflix attempted to position it as a true crime adaptation that was first and foremost respectful to Dahmer’s victims. An early press release included praise from Rashad Robinson, president of the nonprofit civil rights advocacy group Color of Change. But while the series may be narratively respectful of the victims, it has become more and more clear that courtesy never extended to the families. So far, family members from two of Dahmer’s victims — Shirley Hughes , the mother of Tony Hughes, and Rita Isbell , the sister of Errol Lindsey — have come out to criticize Monster’s creators and Netflix for not consulting them on this project. Even worse, they’ve both claimed that they were offered no financial compensation for a retraumatizing series that is clearly profitable for this billion dollar company. That is completely unacceptable. It’s also a frankly gross continuation of one of Monster’s biggest themes.

The point Monster returns to time and time again is that these families were cruelly ignored, first by the cops, then the media, then America at large. This horrific tragedy became less about the 17 people who brutally lost their lives and wholly about marveling at Jeffrey Dahmer. The series itself argues that this mass mistreatment happened because Dahmer targeted people of color and gay men, communities that America has historically undervalued and ignored. In the case of Monster and A Friend of the Family, we have seen that dynamic play out again. A Friend of the Family is a show that has taken the time to consult with and compensate its white victim, while family members from two of Dahmer’s victims — who happen to be Black — have revealed they were not given the same basic respect.

This is not to point fingers at Jan Broberg. The level of vulnerability and bravery that Broberg has exhibited in sharing her story on a national level is extraordinary. The absolute least she deserves is financial compensation from the network profiting off of her trauma. No, the finger is pointing at Netflix, other streaming services, and creators like Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. True crime dramatizations aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Our current TV landscape proves this. But if these shows are going to exist, they need the input and approval of the families and victims, and they need to pay these people for profiting off the most horrific moments of their lives. On that front, these shows need to do better.

Comments / 1

Related
Decider.com

What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’

Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
MILWAUKEE, WI
StyleCaster

Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal

Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Who Lives in Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Apartment Now? Is the Building Still Standing?

Imagine enjoying a quiet evening at home — glass of chardonnay in hand — only to be disturbed by the grating sounds of drilling and sawing emanating from your vent. Perhaps your neighbor turned their apartment into a makeshift carpentry studio. Maybe they're just crafting an intricate birdhouse, or perhaps a black walnut clock. But that doesn't explain away the putrid smell wafting out from their mysterious lair of sorts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Shirley Hughes
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Person
Mckenna Grace
Tyla

Man reveals what 'Jesus Christ said to him in heaven' before he woke from coma

A man has revealed what 'Jesus Christ said to him' when he was in a coma after suffering from a motorbike accident at the age of 13. Micah Anderson was airlifted to hospital after a motorbike crashed down on his head, causing him a serious brain injury. In the following weeks and months after the accident, Micah remained in a coma while doctors worked to save his life.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Boys And Men#Friend Of The Family#The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss

It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Back to the Future’ Fans Brought to Tears by Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd’s Emotional Reunion: ‘This Is So Beautiful’

“Back to the Future” fans were brought to tears on social media after videos from New York Comic Con went viral for capturing the emotional reunion between stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. The duo appeared visibly moved when they took the stage to a huge applause from the crowd, with Fox emotionally hugging Lloyd and Lloyd putting his arm around Fox. One video of the reunion has earned over 7 million views on Twitter. “Watching [Michael J. Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful,” wrote one Twitter user. “I think it’s safe to say that today belongs...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
People

Coroner Rules British Teen Molly Russell Died by Suicide After Suffering from 'Effects of Online Content'

Molly Russell died by suicide at the age of 14 in November 2017 A coroner ruled Friday on the cause of death of a British teenager, Molly Russell, citing social media platforms as contributions to her death. Russell died by suicide in November 2017 at the age of 14.  "Molly Rose Russell died from an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content," coroner Andrew Walker of the Northern District of Greater London said at the conclusion of an inquest into the late teenager's death, the...
CELEBRITIES
KULR8

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

The FBI had a 270-page file on the late Aretha Franklin after spying on her for 40 years. The Queen of Soul - who died of cancer in August 2018, aged 76 - was reportedly the target of surveillance, subjected to false phone calls and had her inner-circle infiltrated by spies, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone from the organisation.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow

Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy