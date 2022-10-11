ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

C'ville Images announces passing of legendary photographer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A legendary photographer in Charlottesville has passed away. According to a post on C’ville Images’ Facebook page, Edwin S. Roseberry died Thursday morning in California. He was 97. Roseberry was born in 1925 and his photographs cover decades of Charlottesville’s history. His...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia

Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release. Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.
DAYTON, VA
Daily Voice

Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest

Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices rising across Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are rising in Virginia. According to AAA, the average price is currently $3.49 a gallon. That’s up $0.18 from this time last week. The local bargain is Louisa County, where you’ll pay around $3.39. Nationally, AAA says the average is creeping closer...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
streakingthelawn.com

What to expect from Virginia basketball’s five new faces

Five new players will suit up for the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team this season: graduate transfer Ben Vander Plas and freshmen Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Ryan Dunn, and Leon Bond. From major contributors to redshirts, each will have a distinct role to play on this iteration of the Cavaliers; this piece takes a look at how each player will fit into the roster in order of largest to smallest expected role.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only. Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs Tuesday. The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Officials investigate fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Officials are investigating a fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro. Crews responded Monday evening to smoke visible on the roof of an unoccupied unit. The fire was between Spirit Halloween and Metro by T-Mobile. Waynesboro Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said no injuries were reported. He...

