Sean Teale Discusses 'Progressive' Nature Of Dario In New Film Rosaline
Where there's romance, there's possibility for heartbreak, and no age group feels this more intensely than the late-teens and early 20s. When relationships go south and new, shiny love interests enter the scene, your world can truly feel like it's ending. But fresh romances and objects of desire can slip through your fingers as quickly as they arrived, and in some cases — cue "Romeo and Juliet" — love ends in devastating death. With such a ... final ending to a beloved play, it can feel as though we witnessed Romeo and Juliet embrace each other's love before they really had a chance to live their lives together, and such devastation has been adapted in a variety of plays, films, and books. But of course, there's always room for a fresh take on the well-consumed work by William Shakespeare — cue "Rosaline," the hilarious new arrival that tells the story of the other woman, Romeo's ex.
‘Rosaline:’ Kaitlyn Dever on How She Shaped Her Role
William Shakespeare‘s story of star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet, is widely known across the world. What some people might not know, though, was that in the original story, there was another person Romeo loved before Juliet – that person was none other than Rosaline. For leading lady Kaitlyn Dever, who takes on the role of Rosaline for the Hulu film, getting to know Rosaline from Shakespeare’s story was an important step in preparing for the role.
‘Rosaline:’ Sean Teale on Dario’s Relationship with Rosaline
This Friday, Hulu is set to debut a new take on the Romeo and Juliet tale with Rosaline. Focusing on Juliet’s cousin – and Romeo’s ex – Rosaline tells the story of Rosaline Capulet and her rocky relationship with Romeo Montague. While she knows the two could never truly be together due to their warring families, Rosaline can’t help but fall in love with Romeo. Unfortunately, though, she soon learns her love has since fallen for another – more specifically, her cousin, Juliet. While Rosaline goes on a journey to try and destroy the relationship between Romeo and Juliet, in hopes of winning him back, she finds what she originally wanted isn’t what she wants in the end. Instead, she learns the one she should be with has been under her nose the entire time. It’s a cute romance filled with plenty of chaotic moments, which proved to be enjoyable for some of the cast members.
‘Rosaline’: Kyle Allen on His “Dimwitted” Romeo’s Obsession
For centuries, Romeo and Juliet has been used as inspiration for what’s likely an incalculable number of stories about star-crossed lovers. From direct retellings such as 1936’s and 1968’s Romeo and Juliet and 1996’s William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet to reimaginings such as Gnomeo and Juliet and Warm Bodies, the love story of the titular characters has been etched into the collective consciousness of us all. The main beats of the story are fairly well-known as young students across the globe are exposed to it as part of their studies making the beginning, middle and end of Shakespeare’s play common knowledge.
Sean Teale Introduces Dario to the World of Romeo and Juliet
Before Romeo and Juliet became a classic couple, there was Romeo and Rosaline — the jilted ex-lover passed over in favor of her cousin. An unseen and oft-forgotten character in Shakespeare’s most famous love story, Rosaline finally gets the main-character treatment in an endearing new rom-com for Hulu. “This movie is about Romeo and Juliet, but there are elements of it being Romeo and Juliet adjacent,” says Sean Teale, who stars in “Rosaline” as Dario opposite Kaitlyn Dever as the titular character. The film’s soundtrack is led by an Icona Pop single, and dialogue leans into contemporary teenage vernacular; this isn’t...
