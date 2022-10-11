ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

drydenwire.com

Northbound US 53 Lanes To Reopen To Traffic Next Week In Trego

TREGO, WI -- The northbound lanes of US 53 in the Washburn County town of Trego are expected to open to traffic as early as Thursday, Oct. 20, and traffic will no longer be using crossovers. Once the northbound lanes open, traffic in both directions will be using the outside...
TREGO, WI
FOX 21 Online

Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold

DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

Business is a mix at regional restaurants

The restaurant business is on the hot plate. Changes in customer habits, supply chain issues, rising food prices and a workforce shortage have some Northern Minnesota restaurants facing challenging times. Yet, business at some is cooking. “I’ve been here 37 years and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Patti...
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage

No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Roundabout At Glenwood + Snively In Duluth To Open To Traffic October 15

Crews have worked on it all summer and now the end is in sight; one of the roundabout projects in Duluth is nearing its completion. Officials with the St. Louis County Public Works Department have announced the opening date for the roundabout that's been installed in the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road. According to the details being shared, the roundabout will be ready for traffic on Saturday, October 15 - no later than 5:00 PM.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Do We Really Need A Bike Lane On London Road, As Proposed?

The proposed London Road project has become a little heated in the neighborhood. The Minnesota Department Of Transportation has proposed that roundabouts be put in at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue East, and 60th Avenue East. A lot of residents are split about how they feel about the roundabouts. One of the things that may be overlooked is the plan to narrow lanes on London Road to create a 5-foot-wide bike lane.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Zombie-Themed Attraction Open A Short Drive From Duluth

Here's a fun twist on a haunted attraction: there's a zombie-themed attraction just a short drive from Duluth for fans of zombies and The Walking Dead. There are so many haunted attractions in the Northland. Of course, we have the famous Haunted Ship aboard the William A. Irvin. There is also the long-standing Haunted Shack, and some newer attractions like the Haunted Forest.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Essentia Health Hosting Job Fair In Duluth October 13th

Are you looking for a job in the healthcare industry? Essentia Health may be the place for you and they are holding a job fair in Duluth this month. This comes just a few months after Essentia Health reminded everyone to take care of themselves. While this may seem obvious, they warned that everyone's schedule would be picking up come spring and summertime and in return, people wouldn't be taking the time to get their physicals because they'd be so busy.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Release Details About Weekend Downtown Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — Four days after a shooting in downtown Duluth, the Duluth Police Department released details about it Wednesday evening, and the announcement came with news of an arrest. A 23-year-old man was arrested by Cloquet police Wednesday in connection with the shooting. The victim is a 19-year-old...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

