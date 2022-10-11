Read full article on original website
Northbound US 53 Lanes To Reopen To Traffic Next Week In Trego
TREGO, WI -- The northbound lanes of US 53 in the Washburn County town of Trego are expected to open to traffic as early as Thursday, Oct. 20, and traffic will no longer be using crossovers. Once the northbound lanes open, traffic in both directions will be using the outside...
Former Bagley Jewelers Building In Downtown Duluth Sold
DULUTH, Minn. — A large piece of vacant property in downtown Duluth has been purchased for redevelopment. That building is the former home of Bagley & Company Jewelers on the 300 block of West Superior Street. Downtown Duluth, formally known as the Greater Downtown Council, posted on social media...
Business is a mix at regional restaurants
The restaurant business is on the hot plate. Changes in customer habits, supply chain issues, rising food prices and a workforce shortage have some Northern Minnesota restaurants facing challenging times. Yet, business at some is cooking. “I’ve been here 37 years and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Patti...
Tattoo shop fire leaves an estimated $85,000 in damage
No one is hurt after a fire that broke out in the building occupied by Gitchee Gumee Tattoo. It happened overnight, early Friday morning. Duluth Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 33 W. Central Entrance around 2:33am. No one was inside the building at the time nor were...
Roundabout At Glenwood + Snively In Duluth To Open To Traffic October 15
Crews have worked on it all summer and now the end is in sight; one of the roundabout projects in Duluth is nearing its completion. Officials with the St. Louis County Public Works Department have announced the opening date for the roundabout that's been installed in the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road. According to the details being shared, the roundabout will be ready for traffic on Saturday, October 15 - no later than 5:00 PM.
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
Do We Really Need A Bike Lane On London Road, As Proposed?
The proposed London Road project has become a little heated in the neighborhood. The Minnesota Department Of Transportation has proposed that roundabouts be put in at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue East, and 60th Avenue East. A lot of residents are split about how they feel about the roundabouts. One of the things that may be overlooked is the plan to narrow lanes on London Road to create a 5-foot-wide bike lane.
Minnesota gas station sells Powerball ticket that’s worth one million dollars
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
First measurable snow recorded in Minnesota as chilly air settles across Upper Midwest
A series of cold fronts in the Upper Midwest have ushered in below-average temperatures and widely scattered snow showers, allowing some cities to see their first measurable snowfall of the season.
Let It Snow! First Snow Accumulations In Duluth Area Expected This Week
It's hard to believe that just two day ago we were warm and all enjoying temperatures in the 70's. But, as we all know, the weather in the Northland can dramatically change by the day. Heck, sometimes by the hour!. As we were warned back on that warm Tuesday, the...
Repairs To Leave A Main Sewer Line In Superior ‘Like New’, Fed Provides Half-Million In Funding
You can't see it. It's almost one hundred years old. But with the repairs currently underway, one of the main sewer lines in Superior will finish up "like new". And, the city will have completed the project with almost a half-million dollars that it didn't have to spend of its own.
Minnesota Lottery Announces $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth
Monday night was a very lucky night for someone in the Duluth area! Going into the October 11 Powerball drawing, the jackpot was $401 million and while nobody claimed the jackpot, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17,...
Zombie-Themed Attraction Open A Short Drive From Duluth
Here's a fun twist on a haunted attraction: there's a zombie-themed attraction just a short drive from Duluth for fans of zombies and The Walking Dead. There are so many haunted attractions in the Northland. Of course, we have the famous Haunted Ship aboard the William A. Irvin. There is also the long-standing Haunted Shack, and some newer attractions like the Haunted Forest.
Essentia Health Hosting Job Fair In Duluth October 13th
Are you looking for a job in the healthcare industry? Essentia Health may be the place for you and they are holding a job fair in Duluth this month. This comes just a few months after Essentia Health reminded everyone to take care of themselves. While this may seem obvious, they warned that everyone's schedule would be picking up come spring and summertime and in return, people wouldn't be taking the time to get their physicals because they'd be so busy.
Get Outside! Duluth, Superior Area to Enjoy Warm Tuesday Temps Ahead of Cold Front
The unseasonably warm temperatures the Northland has experienced at times during the fall will continue, if only for one more day. If you want to enjoy 70 degrees or warmer, you may want to head outside early Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Duluth says Tuesday will feature gusty...
Superior Fire Department Open House-Car Seat Clinic Happens October 22
Get an up-close look at the workings of the Superior Fire Department, learn about important safety measures, and have some fun at the same time. Everyone's invited to attend the Open House at the department's Headquarters facility on Tower Avenue, Saturday, October 22. It'll be an afternoon full of activities...
Duluth Police Release Details About Weekend Downtown Shooting
DULUTH, Minn. — Four days after a shooting in downtown Duluth, the Duluth Police Department released details about it Wednesday evening, and the announcement came with news of an arrest. A 23-year-old man was arrested by Cloquet police Wednesday in connection with the shooting. The victim is a 19-year-old...
Charges Filed In Superior Armed Suspect Case That Closed Daycare, School + Mariner Business Center
Charges have been brought against the suspect who was arrested in connection with the incident on October 6 in Superior that closed a daycare, schools, and the Mariner Business Center. According to the booking details provided by the Douglas County Jail, 33-year old Brandon Anthony Cole-Breezee was arrested by the...
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
