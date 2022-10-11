ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed

NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
CONWAY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Atlantic Beach community reacts after councilman killed

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The small town of Atlantic Beach is on around 100 acres of land near North Myrtle Beach. A somber mood surrounded the town on Tuesday as the streets were quiet after one of their councilmen was found dead on Monday. James "Jim" Dewitt and...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic Beach, SC
State
South Carolina State
wpde.com

18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-year-old is in custody in connection to a shooting in Conway in September. Tyron Jacari Pressley is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online records. The incident happened on El Bethel Road on Sept. 27,...
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Post Miranda#Richland County Sheriff#Horry County Police Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Lumbee Tribe's oldest member dies at 103 years old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. flag is flying at half-staff Thursday in honor of Rev. Evert Locklear who passed away last weekend at 103-years-old. Rev. Evert was the oldest living Lumbee Tribal member, as well as the oldest Lumbee Veteran to serve in World War I.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy