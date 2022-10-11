Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This WeekendKennardo G. JamesHorry County, SC
Not Your Traditional Breakfast: Myrtle Beach's Johnny D's Delivers Whacked-Out Options To Rattle A Bland MorningDeanLandMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Flights To Take From Myrtle Beach International Airport This FallKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
South Carolina councilman, family members shot and killed
NEW YORK — A man in South Carolina was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing three family members, including a local councilman, the Horry County Police Department said. Police arrested Matthew Allen DeWitt, 25, on Monday regarding the triple shooting. The suspect was charged with murder and possession of...
wpde.com
Horry Co. man charged after person stabbed at Myrtle Beach Community Kitchen
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. arrested and charged a person after an aggravated assault last week. Alex Carter, 33, of Galivants Ferry, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers...
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
wpde.com
Atlantic Beach community reacts after councilman killed
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The small town of Atlantic Beach is on around 100 acres of land near North Myrtle Beach. A somber mood surrounded the town on Tuesday as the streets were quiet after one of their councilmen was found dead on Monday. James "Jim" Dewitt and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 18-year-old is in custody in connection to a shooting in Conway in September. Tyron Jacari Pressley is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online records. The incident happened on El Bethel Road on Sept. 27,...
wpde.com
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
wpde.com
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
wpde.com
Robeson Co. man killed during 'domestic confrontation' with family member, officials say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of a Lumberton man who was killed during a domestic confrontation with a family member on Tuesday. The death of David Strickland, 53, in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in Lumberton is being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two killed in northeast Richland County, one near Myrtle Beach: police say one suspect is responsible
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Horry County Police say they arrested 25-year-old Matthew Allen Dewitt at 2:25 p.m. Monday in the...
WMBF
Woman found dead in Conway area connected to homicide investigation in Richland County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman found dead in her home near Conway is leading police to investigate her death as a homicide. Police were called around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to a home on Highway 319 where they found 52-year-old Natasha Stevens’ body. The coroner’s office said Stevens...
wpde.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Florence Co. road died of 'multiple gunshot wounds'
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The body of a man found on a Florence County road Saturday died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area. An autopsy...
Three SC family members shot to death, including two who lived in northeast Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials now say three families members were shot to death--two in northeast Richland County and one in Horry County--and that a man is in custody in connection with the crimes. Richland County deputies say James Dewitt II and Gloria DeWitt, both 52, were discovered Sunday around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friends remember Jim and Gloria DeWitt as their son makes his first court appearance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days ago, friends and family received news of Jim and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. Family friend, Derrick Stanley says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those that loved them, and those they served in the community. "I'm getting better," Stanley said. "The...
wpde.com
5-year-old accidentally shoots self, sister at Dillon County home: Sheriff
DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — A 5-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and his 7-year-old sister after the child managed to get a hold of a gun and it discharged at a home off of Highway 301, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. He said the 7-year-old girl is being...
wpde.com
Police investigating another incident at Pee Dee Center in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating another criminal incident at the Pee Dee Center for Disabilities and Special Needs on National Cemetery Road in Florence. Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Dept. said this past weekend responded to the facility regarding a stolen vehicle. Brandt said the...
wpde.com
52-year-old found dead inside her Conway-area home; Homicide investigation underway
A 52-year-old woman was found dead Sunday evening at her home in the Conway area and a homicide investigation is underway, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. Natasha Stevens was found dead around 5:45 p.m. at her home along Highway 319, Willard said. The coroner’s office believes...
wpde.com
Search underway for suspect after series of vehicle break-ins in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriffs Office is seeking help to find a suspect in a series of vehicle break-ins in the Andrews area. Deputies also say that the suspect is involved with the theft of the Infinity in the photo. Anyone with information about this...
wpde.com
17-year-old student identified as person of interest in Robeson Co. school shooting threat
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 17-year-old high school student has been identified as a person of interest in connection to a school shooting threat in Robeson County. Officials said an 11th-grade student was identified but her name is not being released. The school district released the following statement:...
Black woman in South Carolina upset after parking space number is only one painted black by HOA
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.(WBTW) — A Black woman in Myrtle Beach says she had an “uneasy feeling” after her HOA painted the unit numbers for designated parking spaces and hers was the only one that was black. Viola, who did not want her last name or the property mentioned for safety purposes, said TLC HOA Consultants […]
wpde.com
Lumbee Tribe's oldest member dies at 103 years old
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. flag is flying at half-staff Thursday in honor of Rev. Evert Locklear who passed away last weekend at 103-years-old. Rev. Evert was the oldest living Lumbee Tribal member, as well as the oldest Lumbee Veteran to serve in World War I.
Comments / 0