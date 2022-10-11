Read full article on original website
Throwback Thursday: Fill ‘er up with leaves
These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 14, 1961:. ‘Vast Jet Airplane Armada Screams in Mock Battle’. “WASHINGTON — A mock but mighty aerial war flared high in the skies over the North American continent today. At noon hundreds of jet interceptor planes began screaming aloft from runways in the United States and Canada” and “antiaircraft missile launchers pointed toward targets” as part of exercise Sky Shield II.
‘Happy Astronaut’ blasts off, as does crowdfunding for local project
WILMINGTON — A local resident’s crowdsourcing for his comic book really blasted off. Matt Fife — Wilmington High School Class of 1999 graduate — and his friend Matt Rodgers have raised over $1,400 in crowdfunding for their comic book “Happy Astronaut.”. The two were able...
As charter schools continue to open in the Ohio Valley, a controversial curriculum begins to gain popularity
CINCINNATI (WOUB) – A small private school in Michigan with ties to former President Donald Trump is shaping how thousands of students are educated in publicly funded charter schools across the country, including right here in the Ohio Valley. Cincinnati Classical Academy is one of the newest charter schools...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
A “Women’s Wave” happened Sunday in Loveland
Loveland, Ohio – Adults and children from across the tri-state gathered in Nisbet Park along the Little Miami River in Historic Downtown on a sunny and warm Fall Sunday afternoon to be part of a “Women’s Wave” of activists out to change the course of voting patterns in our community. After speeches, they walked for an hour throughout our business district and along the Loveland Bike Trail engaging locals and tourists with the refrain of the sentiments they were so adamant about. It was a demonstration for human rights and as odd as that sounded throughout the streets of this quaint community nicknamed, “The Sweetheart of Ohio” it happened. “Human Rights” that have been taken away from themselves, their children, and those they love. The political agenda on most minds was the U.S. Supreme Court overthrowing Roe v Wade and a woman’s right to have an abortion, reproductive rights such as birth control, and how that decision led to even more extreme legislation and proposals from some elected officials at the Ohio Statehouse, and in D.C.
Public input sought in MHRB Stakeholder Survey
Residents of Warren and Clinton Counties can offer their insights into mental health and substance use disorder services with the new Stakeholder Survey for the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties. “We’re always looking to make things better, and we know the people we serve have ideas...
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
Card shower: Rose Plank 100 years young
A birthday card shower is planned for “Rose” Plank (formerly of Wilmington) who will turn 100 years old on October 30. Rachael Rosetta Young was born October 30, 1922 in Delta, Colorado. She met her future husband, Maurice, while living in Visalia, California. They were married in 1945...
Clinton Co. Farm Bureau earns recognition
COLUMBUS – The American Farm Bureau Federation County Activities of Excellence awards celebrate unique, local, volunteer-driven programs that serve as models of innovation for local program development. The winning counties — including Clinton County and 13 others in Ohio — receive a grant to fund participation in the Farm...
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a leading developer of autonomous security robots, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Miami Valley Gaming, 6000 OH-63, Lebanon, OH 45036, on 12 October 2022, from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005503/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Landing in Lebanon, Ohio (Photo: Business Wire)
Refreshed gateway to the county
For decades, crossing into Clinton County from Greene County on US 68 meant being greeted by a junkyard and dilapidated structures that created a huge eyesore leaving much to be desired for many first-time impressions of Clinton County. Today, due to the work of the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporations...
Hero Quilts for veteran couple
The Hero Quilt Committee — armed with quilts provided by the Clinton County Quilters — stopped by the Charles and Leslie Rose residence recently to thank them for their service and present each of them with a Hero Quilt. The couple met and married when they were both...
Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
Some ‘sticks’ mistakenly installed, then they’re not — city works with Rombach businesses, motorists
WILMINGTON — City officials say they are correcting mistakes made this week on the Rombach Avenue project. Mayor John Stanforth and Safety/Service Brian Shidaker told the News Journal on Wednesday afternoon that road delineators (traffic lane control sticks) that were being placed on Rombach Avenue by contractors will be removed.
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • B-SHOC Community Family Concert featuring the upbeat, exciting and entertaining Christian evangelist is free with live concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Murphy Theatre. Doors open 6 p.m., pre-show at 6:30. (At 5 p.m. is Sensory Friendly Concert.) Door prizes include new bicycle, gift cards, cash and more.
Cincinnati man needs help getting to California for heart transplant
Robin Washburn said her fiancé Orlando Brooks was normal and healthy a year ago when they began planning their life together. Then one day Brooks woke up feeling short of breath and very fatigued.
Schlichter charged with drug possession
Art Schlichter, former Ohio State quarterback and Fayette County native, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Franklin County Municipal Court on one count of fifth-degree felony drug possession. According to WSYX ABC 6 out of Columbus, while responding to a report of an overdose, Schlichter, 62, was found unresponsive...
