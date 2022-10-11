There are 73 days to go until Christmas. And until then, retailers will be watching inflation, supply chains, jobs reports, gas prices, the weather, and anything else (should we even mention “pandemic”) that could affect their holiday outlooks, which are – as of this writing – looking good. Mastercard SpendingPulse’s annual holiday forecast predicts U.S. retail sales (excluding automotive) will increase 7.1 percent. “This holiday season, consumers may find themselves looking for ways to navigate the inflationary environment – from searching for deals to making trade-offs that allow for extra room in their gift-giving budgets,” said Michelle Meyer, U.S. chief economist, Mastercard...

BUSINESS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO