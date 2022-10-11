ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week

Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
natureworldnews.com

Temperature Cooldown to Expect in Northeastern U.S

Forecasts revealed that parts of the Northeastern United States would feel a temperature cooldown this coming weekend after the warm to nearly-record-high temperature. The cooldown to a colder air temperature will alleviate the heat, especially in parts of the country with a recorded spike in temperature. The latest weather update...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snow potential up north this weekend

October is one of the biggest transition months of the year for Wisconsin weather and this weekend is no exception. Along with falling temperatures, the chance for snow will move through northern Wisconsin and especially in parts of Canada Friday night, Oct. 7 through Saturday, Oct. 8. Low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will allow for colder arctic air to plunge farther south and drop much of the region into below-average temperatures.
The Weather Channel

When Is The First Freeze? Here's What The Averages Say

The first freeze occurs at a different date, on average, in each region of the United States. Different weather conditions each year can make the first freeze occur earlier or later than average. Mountainous regions generally reach 32 degrees before areas less influenced by terrain. The first freeze of the...
Lootpress

Look Out! Experts Expect a Pest-Packed Winter Due to Looming Bitter Cold Temps

FAIRFAX, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) today released its bi-annual Bug Barometer® forecast, a seasonal projection of the pest pressure and activity Americans can expect to see in their respective regions of the country based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts and pest biological behaviors. According to the group’s entomology team, a mild, dry summer season could cause increased pest activity throughout much of the U.S. as forecasts show looming predictions for below-average temperatures and increased snow this winter.
The Weather Channel

October Temperature Outlook Is Warmer Than Average For Much Of US

Far-above-average temperatures are expected in the Midwest and Plains. The Southeast is the only area of the the U.S. that might be slightly cooler than average. T​emperatures in October are expected to be warmer than average for much of the United States, perhaps taking a bite out of that feeling of fall at times in the coming weeks.
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast

Winter is fast approaching, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that it will shape up much differently than last winter in part due to a volcano that erupted on the other side of the globe. From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many...
natureworldnews.com

Western US to Expect Cooler Air with Potential Snow

According to the weather forecast, Western United States would feel cooler air starting Monday, with a potential of snow in some areas. Warmth to challenging nearly-high record temperatures persisted in some parts of the United States. In California, the hot weather to the extreme heat wave affected the power distribution...
natureworldnews.com

Forecast Warns Nearly-Record High Temperatures in Pacific Northwest

The latest forecast revealed that residents might feel near-record high to warm temperatures in the Pacific Northwest over the next few days. After Florida and South Carolina suffered from hurricanes, causing widespread flooding and damage to properties, forecasts suggested that some parts in the Pacific Northwest could feel temperature-like August rather than the warm feeling of October.
Lootpress

NOAA releases summer recap and fall outlook

NOAA and its partners have released the latest Regional Climate Impacts and Outlooks, which recap summer conditions and provide insight into what might be expected this autumn. Summer Temperature Recap. The meteorological summer (June-August) average temperature for the Lower 48 was 73.9°F, 2.5°F above average, ranking as the third-warmest summer...
Agriculture Online

Drought expands in the Corn Belt as harvest continues

The first full week of October 2022, week-ending October 8th, brought above normal temperatures to the western half of the Corn Belt with colder than normal temperatures in the far eastern portions of the region. By the end of the week, much colder weather arrived with a widespread frost and freeze event that ended the growing season across parts of the Corn Belt.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/9 Sunday morning forecast

Saturday turned out to be a beautiful October day, despite the big drop in temperatures. Temps were in the mid to upper 50s, which is more typical of early November than early October.Early Sunday morning will feature crystal clear skies and light winds, which will set up perfect conditions for efficient cooling. It will likely be the coldest night of the season thus far.While 45 is the forecasted low for the city, many of our suburbs will drop into the mid and upper 30s. Because of this, a Frost Advisory is in place for the majority of our counties to the north and west.Sunday will see temperatures rebounding back into the lower 60s, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night looks to feature clear skies and cool temperatures once again, with a low of 49.
Narcity

Alberta's Weather Forecast Is Looking 'Blustery' & Snow Might Hit This Week

Alberta weather is about to get blustery with a lot of wind and some snow is potentially coming to the province this week. After some pretty warm temperatures through the beginning of October, Alberta is getting a taste of fall with some "blustery and chilly" weather as a cold front makes its way across the Prairies early in the week, according to The Weather Network.
Turnto10.com

Falling leaves can pose driving hazard in wet weather

The fall foliage can be beautiful, but falling leaves can pose a driving hazard especially when it rains. NBC 10's Christina Erne shows why drivers need more time to stop. Storm Team 10 is calling for rain beginning Thursday night and becoming heavy overnight into early Friday.
