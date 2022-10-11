ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Grand Rapids Press

Early voting, permanent absentee lists: How Proposal 2 could change the way you vote

Michiganders could soon see an expansion of their voting rights under one of three proposals appearing on their ballots during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Proposal 2 – more commonly known as Promote the Vote 2022, the movement behind passing the proposal, or PTV – is a wide reaching measure that would put certain voting powers directly in the state’s constitution.
Journal Inquirer

Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access

All but lost in the shadow of major contests for U.S. Senate and governor, voters in some battleground states will be deciding ballot proposals this November that could reshape the way they vote in the next presidential election. In Arizona, scene of the closest presidential contest in 2020, the question...
Ohio Capital Journal

Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot

The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WITF

Latest Pa. voter registration numbers show what could happen in November

The data suggests voters are not giving either major party a clear advantage over the other – and may be willing to split their tickets among candidates. Voters of both major parties are showing signs that they are equally energized about Pennsylvania’s midterm election. Plus, there’s some evidence voters may cast their ballots for candidates of opposite parties in different races.
News Break
NewsBreak
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election certifying

ATLANTA (AP) — Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results in the states was routine and generated little public attention. That has changed. Attempts to delay presidential certification in Michigan in 2020 and primary results in New Mexico earlier this year have brought new scrutiny to a process that typically takes place quietly in the weeks after Election Day.
KOIN 6 News

Jan. 6 Committee votes unanimously to subpoena Trump

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol took the unprecedented step Thursday of voting to subpoena former President Trump during what could be its final public hearing. The vote was unanimous the 9-0 among committee members. The televised vote comes after the panel wavered for months on whether it would subpoena […]
NBC News

Jan. 6 panel set to hold final hearing before midterm elections

The Jan. 6 committee's ninth and likely final investigative hearing Thursday will feature new testimony and evidence, including Secret Service records and surveillance video. The hearing, set for 1 p.m. ET, will not include any live witnesses, a committee aide said. And unlike earlier hearings that focused on a specific aspect of the GOP plot to overturn the 2020 election and keep then-President Donald Trump in power, Thursday's presentation will take a more sweeping view of what happened before, during and after the Jan. 6 attack.
bestcolleges.com

Youth Voter Registration Rises as Midterm Elections Approach

Analysis from CIRCLE shows an uptick in youth voter registration in swing states, but gains are not spread evenly across the country. Photo by Yffy Yossifor / Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Tribune News Service / Getty Images. Getting 18- and 19-year-olds to register to vote remains a challenge, data shows.
