Related
Delaware Supreme Court ends no-excuse mail ballots, same-day voter registration
On Oct. 7, 2022, the Delaware Supreme Court issued a ruling in Albence v. Biggin and Mennella, finding that a state law permitting no-excuse mail-in voting and same-day voter registration was unconstitutional. Voters may now only receive mail ballots under certain conditions and the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election will be Oct. 15.
Early voting, permanent absentee lists: How Proposal 2 could change the way you vote
Michiganders could soon see an expansion of their voting rights under one of three proposals appearing on their ballots during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Proposal 2 – more commonly known as Promote the Vote 2022, the movement behind passing the proposal, or PTV – is a wide reaching measure that would put certain voting powers directly in the state’s constitution.
Pay Attention To These Election Day Deadlines As Voting Is Set To Begin Soon
Anticipation for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections is reaching a fever pitch as a number of relevant deadlines are also rapidly approaching. The post Pay Attention To These Election Day Deadlines As Voting Is Set To Begin Soon appeared first on NewsOne.
Journal Inquirer
Voters in some key swing states to decide on voting access
All but lost in the shadow of major contests for U.S. Senate and governor, voters in some battleground states will be deciding ballot proposals this November that could reshape the way they vote in the next presidential election. In Arizona, scene of the closest presidential contest in 2020, the question...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election.
thecentersquare.com
Waukesha judge overruled Wisconsin Elections Commission on ballot spoiling
(The Center Square) – A judge says voters in Wisconsin don’t get a do-over once they’ve turned in their ballot. A judge in Waukesha on Thursday overruled the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s guidance that people can vote a second time if they change their mind. Wisconsin law...
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Latest Pa. voter registration numbers show what could happen in November
The data suggests voters are not giving either major party a clear advantage over the other – and may be willing to split their tickets among candidates. Voters of both major parties are showing signs that they are equally energized about Pennsylvania’s midterm election. Plus, there’s some evidence voters may cast their ballots for candidates of opposite parties in different races.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Democratic secretary of state candidate warns election denying opponent ‘will tear down the system’
How do you convince voters to pay attention to the race for secretary of state, a historically mostly low-profile administrative office that oversees how elections are conducted?. It’s not merely a theoretical question for several secretary of state candidates in the U.S. this year, who are running against election deniers...
EXPLAINER: Trying to get politics out of election certifying
ATLANTA (AP) — Before the 2020 presidential election, certifying election results in the states was routine and generated little public attention. That has changed. Attempts to delay presidential certification in Michigan in 2020 and primary results in New Mexico earlier this year have brought new scrutiny to a process that typically takes place quietly in the weeks after Election Day.
It’s taking more time to cast a ballot in elections – and even longer for Black and Hispanic voters
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the November 2020 election brought out about 155 million voters. That represented 67% of Americans over 18, and it was the highest voter turnout of any modern election. Americans also set records in the percent and number of...
Trump planned to prematurely declare victory as early as 4 months before Election Day 2020, Jan. 6 committee claims
Former Trump adviser Steven Bannon predicted that "Trump is going to do some crazy shit" if the president was trailing but the outcome wasn't clear.
Will Montana’s congressional candidates accept their election results?
It’s been almost two years since voters sent President Joe Biden to the White House, and the unfounded allegations of election fraud propagated by former president Donald Trump and his supporters are still swirling in American politics. Some 70% of Republicans nationwide believe that Joe Biden was illegitimately elected,...
Jan. 6 Committee votes unanimously to subpoena Trump
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol took the unprecedented step Thursday of voting to subpoena former President Trump during what could be its final public hearing. The vote was unanimous the 9-0 among committee members. The televised vote comes after the panel wavered for months on whether it would subpoena […]
The Decatur Daily
POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Should immigration be a dominant issue before voters in the midterm election?
After Barack Obama’s victory in the 2008 presidential election, many political experts expected increasing immigration would hand Democrats consistent electoral victories in the future. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
WXII 12
Control of the North Carolina’s Supreme Court up for grabs this election | Commitment 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some of the most important issues of the day, such as abortion and voting rights, may not be on the ballot this November in North Carolina. However, control of North Carolina’s Supreme Court, which could decide on those issues, is up for grabs. WXII 12’s...
coloradopolitics.com
Anderson, Griswold clash over postcard pitching voter registration to 30,000 noncitizens
Sparks flew Tuesday night during a debate between Colorado secretary of state candidates Jena Griswold, the Democratic incumbent, and Pam Anderson, her Republican challenger, over a postcard Griswold's office mistakenly sent two weeks earlier to 30,000 noncitizen residents encouraging them to register to vote. Citing a similar mailing sent two...
Jan. 6 panel set to hold final hearing before midterm elections
The Jan. 6 committee's ninth and likely final investigative hearing Thursday will feature new testimony and evidence, including Secret Service records and surveillance video. The hearing, set for 1 p.m. ET, will not include any live witnesses, a committee aide said. And unlike earlier hearings that focused on a specific aspect of the GOP plot to overturn the 2020 election and keep then-President Donald Trump in power, Thursday's presentation will take a more sweeping view of what happened before, during and after the Jan. 6 attack.
Election officials worry about potential poll worker interference this November
America relies on hundreds of thousands of temporary workers to staff the polls during elections. But with misinformation running rampant in certain corners, officials worry some poll workers may try to interfere with the voting process this fall. “There is mounting concern that temporary election workers recruited and trained by...
bestcolleges.com
Youth Voter Registration Rises as Midterm Elections Approach
Analysis from CIRCLE shows an uptick in youth voter registration in swing states, but gains are not spread evenly across the country. Photo by Yffy Yossifor / Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Tribune News Service / Getty Images. Getting 18- and 19-year-olds to register to vote remains a challenge, data shows.
