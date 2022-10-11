Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Fairfield approves plans for animal hospital on Hillside Road
FAIRFIELD — A proposed veterinary hospital got approval from the Town Plan and Zoning Commission Tuesday night after it was denied last year. Greenfield Animal Hospital was seeking a special permit application as well as a zoning change to allow them to move their operations from 212 Hillside Road to 40 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill area. The plan is to build a 6,289-square-foot animal hospital on an acre or so currently occupied by a church.
Register Citizen
Milford zoning board denies Shell Avenue apartment complex expansion
MILFORD — Plans to enlarge an existing apartment building on Shell Avenue have been denied — for the time being. The Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, at its meeting Tuesday, denied an application from Sea Shell, LLC, but noted the developer can come back with a revised plan at a later date. The plan had proven unpopular, with area residents raising concerns about the proposed size, which they considered too big.
sheltonherald.com
Stratford convenience store owners open new Shelton location
SHELTON — The search for everyday grocery items has gotten a lot easier for those living downtown. The owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford officially opened their second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy, before becoming White Cross Pharmacy, at 73 Center St.
Register Citizen
Brookfield raises rent by $500 a month at town-owned house: 'At $1,600, it is still a bargain'
BROOKFIELD — Tenants at a town-owned property are asked to begin paying an additional $500 a month in rent beginning in November — a move officials say is in line with trends in the housing market. The Board of Selectmen voted 2-1 to increase the rent at 28...
Register Citizen
Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle
MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
Bomb squad clears suspected dynamite that closed Mamaroneck Avenue for hours
A road on the Harrison-Mamaroneck border was closed for several hours Wednesday after construction workers found what they thought was dynamite.
Register Citizen
15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections
FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Online Sale Goes Wrong
2022-10-10@10:34pm–#Fairfield CT– A person in the 2700 block of Black Rock Turnpike reported to police that they were attempting to sell an item online. The person came to look at it, and fled with it without paying in a black Honda towards the Merritt Parkway. DoingItLocal is run...
Register Citizen
Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford
MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
Register Citizen
Norwalk Hospital demolition — part of $220M expansion — set for next spring
NORWALK — A more established timeline has been released for Norwalk Hospital's $220 million expansion, including plans for a massive demolition. In a legal notice alerting the public of its plans, Nuvance Health, which owns and operates Norwalk Hospital, said the eastern portion of Tracey Pavilion and the entire Community Pavilion will be demolished on the hospital's Maple Street campus.
Register Citizen
East Hampton zoning board approves cannabis regulations
EAST HAMPTON — The Planning and Zoning Commission last week voted unanimously to adopt zoning regulations that would permit cannabis retailers and cultivators to operate in certain zones. They will become effective Oct. 25, at which point the town's moratorium on retail cannabis applications will end, planning officials said....
Register Citizen
Residents escape South Windsor condo fire, officials say
SOUTH WINDSOR — Two people escaped a fire that burned through the roof of their condos early Wednesday, fire officials said. No one was injured in the two-alarm fire at Westage Condominiums on Amato Drive, officials said. Two residents were outside the burning building when police and firefighters arrived within four minutes of being dispatched about 1 a.m.
5 Driving No-Nos that are on the Rise in CT
Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
Main break may result in loss of water for up to 48 hours for some Newburgh residents
The main break erupted on Little Britain Road.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Smoking Dishwasher At Shoprite
2022-10-12@1:40pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were called to Shoprite at 935 Boston Post Road for a dishwasher that was smoking. Now you know what all the commotion was about. No word on what it was smoking.
Register Citizen
Torrington's Ingrid Canady receives achievement award
TORRINGTON — Ingrid M. Canady, executive director of Connecticut’s State Education Resource Center, recently received the Asa G. Hilliard Award for Outstanding Achievement in Racial Equity. She was honored Oct. 3 in Washington, D.C. The Pacific Educational Group honored Canady, a Torrington resident, with the most prestigious recognition...
Register Citizen
Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
inklingsnews.com
The Hamlet at Saugatuck presents plan, vision for future Westport development
The vision for The Hamlet at Saugatuck, located at the Saugatuck Rivers in Westport, was introduced as a proposal for new construction, where people can shop, connect and dine. The Hamlet at Saugatuck will also offer the opportunity to showcase gardens, locally inspired architecture, gourmet markets with waterfront dining and access to waterways. It is proposed to open in 2026. The Hamlet claims it will support local businesses and organizations in the Westport community. ROAN Ventures will help build this project.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: It’s illegal to charge a fee for using a credit card in CT, but how often is it happening?
(WFSB) - Have you ever been charged more money for using a credit card instead of cash?. Well, that’s illegal in Connecticut. Bob Harrigan would say he’s just an ordinary guy from Meriden. But he’s also become an expert at speaking up when he’s charged for using a...
1 shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
