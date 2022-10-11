ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Register Citizen

Fairfield approves plans for animal hospital on Hillside Road

FAIRFIELD — A proposed veterinary hospital got approval from the Town Plan and Zoning Commission Tuesday night after it was denied last year. Greenfield Animal Hospital was seeking a special permit application as well as a zoning change to allow them to move their operations from 212 Hillside Road to 40 Hillside Road in the Greenfield Hill area. The plan is to build a 6,289-square-foot animal hospital on an acre or so currently occupied by a church.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Milford zoning board denies Shell Avenue apartment complex expansion

MILFORD — Plans to enlarge an existing apartment building on Shell Avenue have been denied — for the time being. The Planning and Zoning Board of Appeals, at its meeting Tuesday, denied an application from Sea Shell, LLC, but noted the developer can come back with a revised plan at a later date. The plan had proven unpopular, with area residents raising concerns about the proposed size, which they considered too big.
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stratford convenience store owners open new Shelton location

SHELTON — The search for everyday grocery items has gotten a lot easier for those living downtown. The owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford officially opened their second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy, before becoming White Cross Pharmacy, at 73 Center St.
SHELTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen

Middletown businessman building Dairy Queen with philanthropic angle

MIDDLETOWN — A city businessman is bringing in a national fast-food chain popular for its soft-serve ice cream and shakes to the city, as part of a philanthropic mission to help low-income youth by giving back to the community. A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, an approximately 2,600-square-foot structure,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections

FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
FAIRFIELD, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Online Sale Goes Wrong

2022-10-10@10:34pm–#Fairfield CT– A person in the 2700 block of Black Rock Turnpike reported to police that they were attempting to sell an item online. The person came to look at it, and fled with it without paying in a black Honda towards the Merritt Parkway. DoingItLocal is run...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford

MILFORD — A decade after its founding, TBNG Consulting moved from West Haven to Milford in 2015. Now the company is choosing to stay in the city following a rebrand and grand reopening as Vancord. "At the time (2015), we were known as TBNG Consulting, and following that, in...
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk Hospital demolition — part of $220M expansion — set for next spring

NORWALK — A more established timeline has been released for Norwalk Hospital's $220 million expansion, including plans for a massive demolition. In a legal notice alerting the public of its plans, Nuvance Health, which owns and operates Norwalk Hospital, said the eastern portion of Tracey Pavilion and the entire Community Pavilion will be demolished on the hospital's Maple Street campus.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

East Hampton zoning board approves cannabis regulations

EAST HAMPTON — The Planning and Zoning Commission last week voted unanimously to adopt zoning regulations that would permit cannabis retailers and cultivators to operate in certain zones. They will become effective Oct. 25, at which point the town's moratorium on retail cannabis applications will end, planning officials said....
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Register Citizen

Residents escape South Windsor condo fire, officials say

SOUTH WINDSOR — Two people escaped a fire that burned through the roof of their condos early Wednesday, fire officials said. No one was injured in the two-alarm fire at Westage Condominiums on Amato Drive, officials said. Two residents were outside the burning building when police and firefighters arrived within four minutes of being dispatched about 1 a.m.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
i95 ROCK

5 Driving No-Nos that are on the Rise in CT

Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Smoking Dishwasher At Shoprite

2022-10-12@1:40pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were called to Shoprite at 935 Boston Post Road for a dishwasher that was smoking. Now you know what all the commotion was about. No word on what it was smoking.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington's Ingrid Canady receives achievement award

TORRINGTON — Ingrid M. Canady, executive director of Connecticut’s State Education Resource Center, recently received the Asa G. Hilliard Award for Outstanding Achievement in Racial Equity. She was honored Oct. 3 in Washington, D.C. The Pacific Educational Group honored Canady, a Torrington resident, with the most prestigious recognition...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
inklingsnews.com

The Hamlet at Saugatuck presents plan, vision for future Westport development

The vision for The Hamlet at Saugatuck, located at the Saugatuck Rivers in Westport, was introduced as a proposal for new construction, where people can shop, connect and dine. The Hamlet at Saugatuck will also offer the opportunity to showcase gardens, locally inspired architecture, gourmet markets with waterfront dining and access to waterways. It is proposed to open in 2026. The Hamlet claims it will support local businesses and organizations in the Westport community. ROAN Ventures will help build this project.
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

1 shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
HARTFORD, CT

