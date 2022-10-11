ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Johnson seems to tease the return of Superman

By Molly Edwards
 5 days ago
(Image credit: Warner Bros/DC)

Superman returns? Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson seems to be teasing that Supes himself could be back in the DCEU, dropping a pointed hint during a chat about his upcoming DC movie.

"We will create Black Adam for him to be the most powerful and unstoppable force on this planet," Johnson told Jake's Takes (opens in new tab). "The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the side lines for too long."

Okay, at first glance, that doesn't seem like a particularly obvious hint. But if Black Adam is the most powerful hero on Earth, then it follows that the near-indestructible Superman would be the most powerful hero in the universe – and, considering he hasn't been seen since 2017's Justice League (barring the 2021 release of Zack Snyder's Justice League), then it certainly seems like Clark Kent is the side lined force in question.

While Henry Cavill has played Superman in the DCEU since Man of Steel, his future in the movies has been unclear. There is a new Superman film from J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates in the works, along with a TV show from Michael B. Jordan – both are said to feature Black leads, but it's unclear if they'll be playing Clark Kent or another version of the character.

Johnson also talked more about what a Black Adam and Superman showdown could look like. "I think Black Adam lands the first punch," he said. "Now, I don't know if Black Adam lands the last punch."

Black Adam will introduce the titular anti-hero to the DCEU, along with the Justice Society of America in their first live-action appearance. Pierce Brosnan will play Doctor Fate, while Noah Centineo is Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge is Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell is Cyclone. Sarah Shahi will also play Isis, while Viola Davis is back as Amanda Waller.

While you wait for Black Adam to arrive this October 21, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies for absolutely everything flying your way.

I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

GamesRadar

GamesRadar

ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

