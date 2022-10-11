Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals live: save on great sets across all platforms

The Amazon Prime Day gaming headsets sales are now officially underway in this new price-cutting bonanza from the retailer. And if you've been wanting a deep sale to upgrade your gaming audio then this is the event for you, and this live update page is the place to be.

With gaming headsets being some of our favorite bits of gaming gear, and with our experience with such sales events, we know a thing or two about what makes a great deal on a gaming headset - no matter what part of the price, platform, or 'quality' spectrum it is. And the Amazon Prime Day gaming headset deals are proving perfect for all already with discounts galore across all parts of those lines.

While sales events can be overwhelming, throwing discounts around and all over the place, the fact remains that we, the shoppers, are the winners: even with Amazon leading this week's discounts, other retailers will follow and you may even see some prices dropping further and further as places jostle for our hard-earned money. And in this particularly trying economic time such deals are most welcome; we're seeing some headsets change price category completely which makes premiums feel like mid-rangers, and mid-rangers become entry-level sets. It really could be the best time to get a new set this side of next month's Black Friday gaming headset deals .

And remember, you'll likely need an Amazon Prime membership - or a Free Trial - to get access to the best of the deals so it may well pay to get a month of the subscription or bag a free trial if you're eligible.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day gaming headset sales in the US

Today's best Amazon Prime Day gaming headset sales in the UK

Razer Kaira Pro is now just $79.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

While the Kaira range of headsets has never been shy of taking a price cut since the release of the series, this price of just $79.99 today (was $149.99) is a brand-new, record lowest ever price . That's right, it's at a new price we've never seen before. This makes it one of the best wireless gaming headset deals on PC and Xbox of the entire year. It's also got a great dual-wireless connection so you can pair up your phone at the same time as plying wirelessly on your Xbox or PC. Nice.

Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset, now $69.99 (was $99.99) at Amazon

If you're after a simple and excellent gaming headset that bags you unbelievable quality then the Razer BlackShark V2 is a no-brainer at just $69.99 (was $99.99) . This headset is so good it has sat atop our best gaming headset guide for a good long while as, even at its MSRP, it has the strikes a great balance of value and performance and features - and being a wired headset can be used across all platforms (without the fancy USB audio card of course).

UK price: £69.99 at Amazon (was £99.99)

EPOS | Sennheiser GSP 300 is down to just $48.99 at Amazon right now (was $79)

This headset is one of our favourite wired sets picks - even at its full MSRP. However, with a sales price of just $48.99 (was $79) at Amazon, this is probably one of the best budget gaming headset deals we'll see in this sales period - and it's not technically a Prime sale price! For anyone looking for a simple, solid, and reliably good wired headset that can be used across platforms, and that will supply you with great gaming-focused audio, then this is the headset to go for. The $30 discount might not be truly massive, but this is a record low price, and is an easy headset to recommend at such a price.

UK price: just £38.71 at Amazon (was £89.99)

The Razer Barracuda X is now just $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

This is as easy a wireless gaming headset recommendation as there is to make - ever. This is a belter of a wireless set of listeners and is tempting as a good-value do-it-all solution even when it's at its normal price of $99.99. However, at this incredibly aggressive $59.99 sales price, it's just such good value. This record low price is exactly that - a record - and if you're looking for a headset to span pretty much all your platforms then this is it.

UK price: £50.99 at Amazon (was £99.99)