Read full article on original website
Related
Graham Nash, David Crosby Releasing Album Together Despite Ongoing Feud
Nash says his issues with Crosby have not diminished his pride in the work they've done together.
Jody Miller Dies: Country Singer Of Hits Including ‘Queen Of The House’ Was 80
Jody Miller, who had a run of country hits in the 1960s and ’70s that began with the crossover single “Queen of the House,” died October 6 or Parkinson’s complications in Blanchard, OK. She was 80. First signed to Capitol Records as a folk act in 1962, Miller dented the pop charts with “He Walks Like a Man” two years later before hitting it big with “Queen of the House” in 1965. An answer record to Roger Miller’s hit “King of the Road” that used his song’s music, it reached the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart and hit...
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
Steven McMorran, Songwriter for Celine Dion, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen and More, Gets Spot on ‘The Voice’
Nashville Songwriter Steven McMorran remembered giving a demo of a song he had written to Michael Bolton, who was drawn to the vocals he heard. Bolton called him out and said “that voice.”. McMorran, 40, who has written songs for everyone from Tim McGraw, Celine Dion, Joe Cocker, Michael...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Remember When Loretta Lynn Dang Near Made Alan Jackson Blush? [Watch]
In 2017, Loretta Lynn paid tribute to Alan Jackson, and to look at him is to wonder if her words weren't worth more than the reason for the celebration. On Oct. 22, 2017, Lynn made a rare public appearance to help induct Jackson into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She even mentioned that she rarely leaves the house in her speech that day.
Review: Roger Daltrey's voice, Pete Townshend's guitar-playing spot-on in Columbus concert
“I hope I die before I get old,” Roger Daltrey famously declared nearly 60 years ago in The Who’s defiant anthem “My Generation.” But he and guitarist Pete Townshend, who penned that lyric, likely disagree with that sentiment. The Who Hits Back! is exactly what it says: a return to (most of) their biggest hits, along with a few other favorites. And, judging from the near-capacity crowd at Value City Arena last night, that’s exactly what their...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Music Industry Moves: Muddy Waters Estate Signs Worldwide Admin Deal With Sony Music Publishing
The estate of Chicago blues pioneer Muddy Waters has signed a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing to administer his complete catalog of songs, including legendary hits such as “Mannish Boy,” “Rollin’ Stone,” “Champagne & Reefer,” “I Can’t Be Satisfied,” and more. Waters, real name McKinley Morganfield, is widely considered one of the most influential figures in blues and rock-and-roll in the U.S. and globally. His legacy has gone on to inspire artists across generations from Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page to Eric Clapton, Mick Jagger and countless others. “Muddy Waters was without a doubt one of the most impactful...
George Harrison Wanted to Cover a Hoagy Carmichael Song With Eric Clapton When They Got Older
George Harrison wanted to cover a Hoagy Carmichael song with his long-time friend, Eric Clapton, when they got older.
The Beatles Cover So Good Ringo Starr Kissed the Musician Who Played It
Ringo Starr was so impressed by one stripped-down Beatles cover he kissed the musician who performed it.
‘Queen of the House’ Star Jody Miller Dead at 80
Jody Miller, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who began her career in folk and pop music before successfully crossing over into country, has died, according to a statement from her publicity company. She was 80 years old. Her cause of death was complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Born Myrna Joy Miller on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paul Simon's Life in Photos
To celebrate Paul Simon's 81st birthday, here are some of the biggest moments in the Grammy winner's life and career Paul Simon's Early Years Born on Oct. 13, 1941 in Newark, New Jersey, Paul Simon began creating music from a remarkably young age. Meeting his on-again, off-again music partner, Art Garfunkel, as young kids in Queens, New York, set the stage for a decades-long career — both together and apart. ...
Showbiz411
Happy 87th Birthday to Soul Man Sam Moore, First Ever Credited Artist Featured on a Bruce Springsteen Album
Next month, Sam Moore is listed as the credited guest artist on at least two tracks on Bruce Springsteen’s new album. In five decades, Bruce has never had a track that read “featuring so-and-so.” So it’s a big, big deal. And a nice birthday gift for...
Joey Ramone’s Music Publishing Catalog Sells for $10 Million
The estate of the late Ramones’ frontman Joey Ramone has sold his music publishing to Primary Wave Music for $10 million. The deal includes the non-exclusive rights to license Ramone’s name and likeness, a stake in the income of the band’s catalog, and is reportedly part of a larger $2 billion partnership with Primary Wave and investment company Brookfield Asset Management.
SFGate
Anne Hathaway and ‘Armageddon Time’ Cast on How James Gray’s Film Captures Post-Segregation Racism and the American Dream
James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” explores the complexity of the American Dream — the idea that every citizen should have an equal opportunity to achieve success through hard work and initiative — from the perspective of a Jewish family in 1980. “In some ways,” according to...
Houston Chronicle
Anita Kerr, 'Little Miss Nobody' behind Nashville Sound, dies at 94
Anita Kerr, whose gentle voice and ear-catching background arrangements transformed the sound of country music, replacing fiddles and steel guitars with string ensembles and lush choruses, died Oct. 10 at a nursing home in Geneva. She was 94. Her daughter Kelley Kerr confirmed the death but did not provide a...
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk of Fame
"It was honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond."
Angela Lansbury Was Very Close With The ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Cast
Actress Ruta Lee is opening up about her time working with the late Angela Lansbury on the set of Murder, She Wrote. The iconic series aired from 1984 until 1996 and it became one of Angela’s most well-known roles. Ruta appeared in an episode of the show in 1990 and shares how close Angela was with the entire cast.
Watch New Trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ Documentary Featuring Ringo, Taylor Hawkins
The new trailer for the forthcoming documentary, Let There Be Drums!, has dropped for audiences and it features the final filmed interview with the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Directed by Justin Kreutzmann, who is the son of The Grateful Dead’s drummer, Bill Kreutzmann, the new music documentary is...
Comments / 0