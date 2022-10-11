ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I bought this PS5 SSD last Prime Day and now it's even cheaper

By Sam Loveridge
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

This Prime Day, you can save £60 on the first officially licensed SSD for the PS5 by getting the WD_Black SN850X for just £117 (was £179) - complete with heatsink .

For our friends in the States, it's also available in the US for just $109 at Amazon (was $159).

There are a few things that are genuine essentials for your PS5, but you really can't go wrong with an internal SSD to boost your storage, and the WD SN850 is one of the best PS5 SSDs on the market right now.

And I can personally vouch for that as I bought myself one last Prime Day, and now it's even cheaper than it was then. Boo for me, yay for you! It's got super fast 7300 MB/s write speeds, and comes with a heatsink to ensure it's not getting overheated in there.

We're tracking all these October Prime Day gaming sales live right here, so if you're after more discounts, come hang out with us.

Today's best PS5 SSD deal at Amazon

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD with heatsink| $180 $117 at Amazon
Save £62 - The 1TB model here with heatsink for over £5
lower than its lowest-ever price. Absolutely smashing deal on this top-notch PS5 SSD.
View Deal

WD_Black SN850X 1TB SSD with heatsink| $179 $119 at Amazon
Save $50 - The same 1TB SSD with heatsink for our US friends, again down to its lowest-ever price.
View Deal

WD_Black SN850 1TB SSD with heatsink| $257 $98.30 at Amazon
Save £159 - The slightly slower option compared to the SN850X, but for this price, you can deal with the 300MB/s difference. Again, the lowest price for this SSD.
View Deal

WD_Black SN850 1TB SSD with heatsink| $279 $128 at Amazon
Save $150 - This is the slightly slower model, but it's another fantastic SSD option with a chunky saving. Not quite the lowest ever, mind you.
View Deal

More of today's best PS5 SSD deals

Our price comparison tech pulls through all the best PS5 SSD deals on some of our favorite models from across the spectrums, so if you're after something else, check, out the below bunch of prices to see if there's something for you.

For more Prime deals to tickle your wallet's fancy, we've got a whole host of savings in our Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales and Amazon Prime Day Xbox sales round-ups.

