Overwatch 2 player shares two helpful tweaks for Kiriko's settings, and they're game changers

An Overwatch 2 player has discovered two game-changing tweaks for the game's new hero Kiriko.

Overwatch 2 arrived earlier this month, adding new modes, fresh cosmetics, and more heroes to Blizzard's multiplayer shooter. Since launch, fans have been getting to grips with the new character Kiriko, a fast-moving ninja who can heal teammates. She's a helpful hero to have on the battlefield, and as one Overwatch 2 fan recently discovered, you can make her vastly more effective with a couple of small tweaks to her default settings.

User HamOnRye__ posted an image on the Overwatch subreddit titled, "For all my Kiriko players, these two settings are game changers." As you can see below, the Swift Step Sensitivity has been set to 75%, while Toggle Healing Ofuda has been turned off.

Swift Step Sensitivity comes into play when Kiriko teleports to allies. As HamOnRye__ explains, "The higher it is, the faster and quicker the reticule to teleport appears on teammates. The lower it is, the more accurate you have to be while trying to teleport to a teammate." One fan questioned why the player had set this to 75%, while another wrote, "I put mine at 100%. Still not high enough", so you might want to play around with the setting to find what works best for you.

Kiriko's primary fire, the Healing Ofuda, is set to toggle by default, meaning pressing the button will cause the character to throw healing cards continuously until you press it again to switch it off. "With this setting on off, a single card is thrown with a single click or multiples depending on how long you hold down left click," says HamOnRye__. "This makes giving teammates a little bit of health much easier and quicker."

If you're a Kiriko fan, be sure to check out this charming nine-minute-long animated short . You'll see two very different sides to the new hero, that of "the loving daughter and the deadly protector. "

Looking to raise your level in the game’s new ranked mode? Here's how Overwatch 2 competitive works.