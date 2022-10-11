When is the Fortnite Fortnitemares 2022 event

The Fortnite Fortnitemares event has become an annual tradition in the battle royale, bringing a Halloween-themed makeover to the island in order to celebrate the spookiest time of the year. Along with this new look, we also expect to receive a fresh set of Fortnite Fortnitemares quests, which can be completed to earn that all-important XP in addition to some scary reward items to add to your locker and frighten your opponents with.

In previous Fortnite Fortnitemares events we've seen Cube Monsters invading the island, providing additional NPCs to fight off, and even a special Hoard Rush limited time mode to defeat waves of these creatures before moving on to tricky boss fights against the giant Caretaker enemies. We're not sure if these will be returning to Fortnite this year, or if Epic have other tricks up their sleeve – perhaps incorporating the already present Chrome threat – but here's what we know so far about the Fortnite Fortnitemares 2022 event.

When does the Fortnite Fortnitemares 2022 event start

The Fortnite Fortnitemares 2022 event is due to start on October 18, 2022 , and will likely go live after the regularly scheduled maintenance that kicks in around 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST is completed for the Fortnite patch notes . This launch date is significantly later in the month than last year's event, but we expect it will run for several weeks until at least early November.

What are the Fortnite Fortnitemares quests

At the time of writing the Fortnite Fortnitemares quests haven't been officially revealed (or leaked) just yet, though it's a reasonably safe bet that we'll be gathering some Fortnite candy again to stock up ready for trick-or-treat season. Previous years have also seen us riding around on witch brooms and visiting witch shacks that have popped up around the island, though we'll have to wait a little longer to see if they're making a return for 2022 or if some fresh Fortnitemares quests will be launching in their place.