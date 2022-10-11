Driver, cow dead after collision on New England road; surviving passenger tells police car was traveling 100+ mph

Read full article on original website
WCAX
Police arrest suspected fugitive at South Burlington library
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A very public arrest on Wednesday at the South Burlington Public Library. A viewer sent us photos from the moment the suspect was taken outside. The viewer said he watched officers in plain clothes and in uniform make their way to the upper floor of the library.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Stop in Burke leads to DUI and VCOR charges
BURKE — A 35-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in Burke yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Lynburke Road at around 10:35 p.m. While conducting the traffic stop, police say they observed several signs of impairment from the...
Man’s body recovered from North Country river after 13 day search, troopers say
Wilmington, N.Y. — A team of divers recovered a man’s body from the Ausable River Wednesday after he crashed into the water on Sept. 29, troopers said. George M. Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, fell 25 feet when he lost his balance near the Flume Trail System in the town of Wilmington in Essex County, State troopers said in a news release.
newportdispatch.com
Driver facing numerous charges after DUI in Newbury
NEWBURY — A 45-year-old man from Hardwick was arrested for DUI following an incident in Newbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated man in a vehicle at the P&H Truck Stop at around 2:15 p.m. Police say they identified the man as Jerad Milgrim, and through...
WMUR.com
Man referred to by police as person of interest in Concord homicide taken into custody in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. — A man considered to be a person of interest in what police referred to as an unsolved homicide in Concord earlier this year was taken into custody in Vermont on Wednesday, according to the South Burlington Police Department. Logan Clegg, 26, was wanted by law enforcement...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after crashing box truck in Middlebury, fleeing scene
WATERBURY — A 42-year-old man from Hinesburg was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Waterbury on Friday. Authorities were notified of a hit-and-run crash on Main Street at around 2:30 p.m. According to the report, a box truck crashed into an unoccupied vehicle that had been...
Man dead after car driving more than 100 mph hits cow on highway
SHELDON, Vt. — A man has died in a crash after police said the car he was driving hit a cow while it was speeding down a Vermont highway. Vermont State Police said in a news release that officers were called to the scene after a vehicle hit a cow on Route 105 just before 11 p.m. on Sunday. Officers said the car involved was a 2000 Jaguar Type S sedan that had been driving west when it hit a cow on the road.
newportdispatch.com
Catalytic converters stolen from Mitsubishi dealership in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. Authorities were notified that multiple catalytic converters were cut from vehicles at the Mitsubishi dealership on Memorial Drive. At this time state police are looking for assistance from the public in locating the individuals...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Middlesex
MIDDLESEX — A 27-year-old man from Waterbury was cited for DUI following a crash in Middlesex on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place in the median of I-89 at around 1:30 a.m. The driver was identified as Nathan Cone. Cone was showing signs of impairment and was processed for...
nbcboston.com
Driver, Cow Both Dead After Crash in Northern Vermont: Troopers
A car going over 100 mph slammed into a cow Sunday night in Sheldon, Vermont, leaving both the cow and the driver of the Jaguar dead, according to state police. Vermont State Police got a report of a vehicle hitting a cow on Route 105 just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, according to a news release from the agency. A nurse who was on scene told dispatchers that the driver of the car was dead, state police said.
WCAX
Police: Speeding car hits cow, leaves 1 dead in Sheldon
Ronald McDonald House charity now has permanent home in Burlington after 40 years. A major charity is marking a milestone. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington just purchased the home it has rented for nearly 40 years. Updated: 41 minutes ago. Nearly 50 horseback riders are taking part in...
WMUR.com
Man considered person of interest in Concord homicides ordered held without bail in separate case
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who the New Hampshire attorney general's office has confirmed is a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, has been ordered to be held without bail on unrelated charges. Police said Logan Clegg, 26, was taken...
WMUR.com
2 men charged in connection with crash of stolen ATV that led to death of 19-year-old, Vermont State Police say
SHEFFIELD, Vt. — Two Vermont men are facing charges for their alleged roles in a deadly all-terrain vehicle crash. Samantha Henderson, 19, died last month after she allegedly crashed a stolen ATV in Sheffield. According to Vermont State Police, David Lauderbach, 38, and Christopher DeGreenia, 33, are both charged...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver charged after racing another vehicle, crashing in Williston
WILLISTON — A 74-year-old man from Waterbury was cited for grossly negligent operation following a crash in Williston last month. On September 21, authorities were notified of a crash on I-89 at around 12:20 p.m. While en route to the scene, troopers were advised that one of the vehicles...
newportdispatch.com
Police: South Burlington woman charged with assault
CAMBRIDGE — A 38-year-old woman from South Burlington was arrested following an incident in Cambridge yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault at home on Deer Crossing Lane at around 7:00 p.m. Responding troopers conducted an investigation on the scene that concluded with Jillian Schultz being...
Stowe Mountain parking passes sell out, but backlash remains
The resort announced a new parking plan in April that will put a dent in skiers' pockets -- while promising them nothing.
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Sept. 30-Oct. 6
I89 / Exit 17 N, Colchester-10:06 p.m. Sgt. LaFountain responded to I89 to assist a Vermont State Police Trooper who was performing Standard Field Sobriety Tests for a driver that was suspected of operating while impaired. Sgt. LaFountain stood by with the Trooper until another Officer from VSP arrived on the scene.
mynbc5.com
Four teens arrested in Barre shooting incident
BARRE, Vt. — Four teenagers have been arrested for ashooting incident that left bullet holes in a home and a parked truck on Brook Street. The Barre Police Department said four males have been charged as youthful offenders in the Sept. 5 shooting incident. No one was injured during...
sheltonherald.com
Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont
A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh Police shut down mobile meth lab in cemetery
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Plattsburgh Police shut down a mobile drug lab after receiving a complaint about a moving violation. Officials said they received a report about a person trying to exit through the back of a moving pickup truck on Saturday night. Officers were able to pull the vehicle...
