Pitching has changed. I recently saw a sarcastic post somewhere on social media with an image of Cy Young and a comment about pitch counts. The man who won 511 games and whose name is eternally linked with great pitching given the award that bears his name played in a different time that, in may ways, saw a different game. Consider the fact he averaged eight innings in his 906 games, an astonishing 7,356 total frames. Pud Galvin, who is second in career innings has 6,003, way behind Young. Interesting nickname as well.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO