Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame closer and Cy Young winner for Chicago Cubs, dies at age 69

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter, who won the 1979 Cy Young award as the closer for the Chicago Cubs, has died at age 69. Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice, surrounded by his family, one of Sutter's three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Georgia.
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team

The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
How Safe is Chicago, IL?

Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
Cubs: 10-4, good buddy – is pitching changing before our eyes?

Pitching has changed. I recently saw a sarcastic post somewhere on social media with an image of Cy Young and a comment about pitch counts. The man who won 511 games and whose name is eternally linked with great pitching given the award that bears his name played in a different time that, in may ways, saw a different game. Consider the fact he averaged eight innings in his 906 games, an astonishing 7,356 total frames. Pud Galvin, who is second in career innings has 6,003, way behind Young. Interesting nickname as well.
Cubs face a difficult roster decision with Franmil Reyes

The Chicago Cubs have a lot of decisions to make regarding their big league roster this offseason. Thanks to some serious crunch with the 40-man roster, there’s no avoiding letting go of some interesting pieces this time around. One of the most debatable cases of them all, however, is that of designated hitter Franmil Reyes.
