Blackhawks' Alex Stalock Terrific in 2nd NHL Start in 3 Years
LAS VEGAS — Alex Stalock was diagnosed with myocarditis in November of 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. He missed the entire 2020-21 season because of it and appeared in only one NHL game last season. On Thursday, Stalock made his second NHL start in more than three years...
Chicago Blackhawks: Game one went exactly how you’d think
The Chicago Blackhawks were in Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche in game one of the 2022-23 season. There are low expectations on this team going in and they showed everyone why in game number one. It went as you’d expect. Most teams in the league are better...
CBS News
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame closer and Cy Young winner for Chicago Cubs, dies at age 69
CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter, who won the 1979 Cy Young award as the closer for the Chicago Cubs, has died at age 69. Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice, surrounded by his family, one of Sutter's three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Georgia.
atozsports.com
One Bears player continues to sabotage his own team
The early returns on Velus Jones Jr. have been nothing short of horrendous for the Chicago Bears. Jones, who was drafted in the third round this offseason, has hurt the Bears more than he has helped them. After missing the team’s first three games due to a hamstring injury, Jones...
How Safe is Chicago, IL?
Chicago, Illinois, is a big city with a lot of crime. However, it is also a city full of opportunity. There are many things to do in Chicago, and it's a great place to live. So, is it safe to live in or visit Chicago?
Cubs seem poised to poach White Sox fan favorite Jose Abreu
Early Saturday morning on his 670 The Score show Inside the Clubhouse, MLB insider Bruce Levine dropped a hammer on White Sox fans when he said the Cubs will have White Sox slugger Jose Abreu on their list of free agent targets this offseason. Abreu, 35, has played his entire...
Bears Get Huge Injury Update On Injured Defensive Star
The Chicago Bears have a 2-3 record thus far in the 2022 season, but there hasn’t been too much to get excited about. They have yet to see progress from Justin Fields, as the supporting cast around the young starting quarterback has been underwhelming, to say the least. Chicago...
Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Blunt Criticism For Justin Fields After Bears Loss
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t hold back when issuing his postgame analysis of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fitzpatrick, who last played an NFL game in 2021 with Washington, had plenty to say when all was set and done following the 12-7 Commanders Week 6 victory over the Bears.
Cubs: 10-4, good buddy – is pitching changing before our eyes?
Pitching has changed. I recently saw a sarcastic post somewhere on social media with an image of Cy Young and a comment about pitch counts. The man who won 511 games and whose name is eternally linked with great pitching given the award that bears his name played in a different time that, in may ways, saw a different game. Consider the fact he averaged eight innings in his 906 games, an astonishing 7,356 total frames. Pud Galvin, who is second in career innings has 6,003, way behind Young. Interesting nickname as well.
Cubs face a difficult roster decision with Franmil Reyes
The Chicago Cubs have a lot of decisions to make regarding their big league roster this offseason. Thanks to some serious crunch with the 40-man roster, there’s no avoiding letting go of some interesting pieces this time around. One of the most debatable cases of them all, however, is that of designated hitter Franmil Reyes.
Justin Fields Is Giving Bears Everything, Shameful Team Won't Do Same
Schrock: Bears have put Fields in shameful situation for young QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Justin Fields was pummeled over and over again during the Bears' ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, two feelings washed over me. I was impressed by Fields' toughness....
How to watch: Notre Dame hosts Stanford under the lights
Notre Dame is usually the easiest college football team to find on TV as its home games are always on NBC (unless Peacock gets in the way … insert eyeroll emoji) and the vast majority of its road games are easily accessible. This week is easy, the Irish will...
