ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Fall in love with new furry friend at Jacksonville adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services are teaming up to offer a free autumn adoption event. The “Fall in Love” adoption event runs from Saturday through Monday. During that time, you’re invited to come out to either shelter to fall in love with a new furry friend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Weekend Guide 10+ Things to do in Jax this Weekend

Fall is in full swing and that means there are plenty of activities for everyone. Check out concerts, 5Ks, sports, and Halloween celebrations for all spooky levels! There's also great ways to get involved in the community including Hurricane Ian relief, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a charity ball, and more. We hope you'll find something fun from our curated list and be sure to tag @904happyhour in your weekend adventures!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

List: Stores that will be closed (and open) Thanksgiving 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As you prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, it is important to know which stores will be open and which will be closed. Many popular stores, such as Walmart and Target, announced their stores will again be closed on Thanksgiving Day. We wanted to save you a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL

The town of Orange Park is a suburb in Jacksonville, Florida. You are reading: Things to do near orange park fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL. This town in Clay County once went by the name Laurel Grove. During the late 18th century, Sarah and...
ORANGE PARK, FL
First Coast News

Jacksonville volunteers pack 1,000 healthy meals for children over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some children rely on meals at school and are left with fewer options over the weekend. On Monday teams in Jacksonville worked to help change that. Nemours Children's Health and First Coast Blessings in a Backpack are packing 1,000 healthy weekend meals for students. The meals are going to students at Andrew Robinson, Northwestern and Annie R. Morgan Elementary Schools.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Renaissance Fair#The Renaissance#Dancewear
904happyhour.com

Family Friendly Jazz on the River will be held at Riverfront Park, Palatka

FAMILY-FRIENDLY ‘JAZZ ON THE RIVER’ WILL BE HELD AT RIVERFRONT PARK, PALATKA. This free fall event will be held on the last Sunday of the month in October + November. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (October 10, 2022) – A brand new fall event will take place on the last Sunday of the month in October and November at Riverfront Park, 100 Memorial Pkwy, Palatka, Florida. Jazz on the River, sponsored by Ancient City Entertainment, Visit Palatka, Beck Automotive Group, and Putnam County Tourist Development Council, will welcome Let’s Ride Brass Band on Sunday, October 30 and Ulysses Owens Jr. and Friends on Sunday, November 27. Each event is family-friendly, free, and runs from 4:30pm to 8pm.
PALATKA, FL
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Jacksonville, Florida

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Jacksonville for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Jacksonville. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Apparel
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Orange Park

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event October 14. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Orange Park, FL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 151 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, October 14th, where customers can where customers can receive half off when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
ORANGE PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy