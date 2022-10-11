ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Eye on the SW Gulf of Mexico

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qr2gv_0iUaNixc00

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

WATCH “Preparing for the Storm

WATCH “The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Survival Guide

LISTEN & WATCH “Surviving the Storm” - WOKV Radio & Action News Jax

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0iUaNixc00

Julia was upgraded to a tropical depression #13 Thu. night... then to tropical storm “Julia” Fri. morning... & to a hurricane Sat. evening followed by a landfall on the Nicaraguan coast early Sunday. Its “leftovers” - combined with a surface trough of low pressure - are meandering off the Pacific coast of Mexico with at least some potential for reorganization if the system manages to stay offshore.

If the disturbance develops & becomes a tropical storm, the storm would get a new name.

Meanwhile, “disturbed” weather - strong convection - continues over the Bay of Campeche (far SW Gulf of Mexico). A fairly strong trough of low pressure will move into the Eastern U.S. later this week helping to push a seasonally strong cold front that will sweep across the Southeast U.S. & fairly deep into the Gulf & SW Atlantic by Fri./Sat. It’s possible that this front will serve as a track for whatever low pressure might try to develop. Though forecast models have also recently shown that the disturbance may be missed by the upper level trough. If that’s the case, the disturbance will likely meander - or drift westward - over the Bay of Campeche for a rather extended period of time. Shear looks to be fairly strong (+ proximity to land) in the longer term so the greatest window for development is in the short term with less than ideal conditions by the weekend into next week.... it would appear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QhEYu_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEFqc_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0iUaNixc00

Water vapor loop shows pockets of dry air (dark blue) across portions of the Atlantic Basin along with a lot of “swirls” (low pressure) - common as we get deeper into autumn:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpQuE_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0iUaNixc00

October origins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDUeC_0iUaNixc00

Averages below based on climatology for the Atlantic Basin through September. This season so far is well below avg.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OpFqx_0iUaNixc00

Wind shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0iUaNixc00

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0iUaNixc00

2022 names..... “Karl” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0iUaNixc00

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0iUaNixc00

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0iUaNixc00

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0iUaNixc00

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0iUaNixc00

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0iUaNixc00

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0iUaNixc00

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0iUaNixc00

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0iUaNixc00

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0iUaNixc00

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0iUaNixc00

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clERP_0iUaNixc00

Updated Atlantic seasonal forecast from early Aug. - NOAA & CSU:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPaDP_0iUaNixc00

The East Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekwk4_0iUaNixc00

West Pacific:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0iUaNixc00

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jflRw_0iUaNixc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eODq9_0iUaNixc00

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Georgia State
Action News Jax

DEO waives certain benefit registration requirements in St. Johns and Putnam for Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced last week that work search reporting, waiting week, and Employ Florida registration requirements for Reemployment Assistance claims have been temporarily waived for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian in FEMA disaster-declared counties. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Eligible...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricane Preparedness#Tropical Atlantic#Tropical Wave#Pacific Hurricane#Fl#Georgia Hurricane Guide#Nicaraguan#Conv
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 10.12.22: Let there be light

Jacksonville can now show its pride with an impressive — non-controversial — light show. Lighting Jacksonville bridges, once a fulcrum of culture war controversy, likely won’t be as controversial anymore. That’s one outcome of the City Council’s decision to allow the Jacksonville Transportation Authority to decide on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tropical Depression Twelve forms in the open Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Tropical Depression Twelve formed Tuesday evening in the open Atlantic, and is expected to be a short-lived storm. It is located about 450 miles west of the Cabo Verde islands in the central Atlantic. The 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center had the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Jacksonville, Florida

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Jacksonville for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Jacksonville. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jacksonville’s M.A.D. D.A.D.S. host a candle light vigil for Gabrielle Bolton at Ringhaver Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville chapter of M.A.D. D.A.D.S. (MAD DADS) is hosting a candle light vigil for Gabrielle Bolton tonight at 7 p.m. in Ringhaver Park. The 18-year old was murdered by her boyfriend last month in what the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported as a domestic violence incident. Bolton’s family’s described the vigil on Facebook as a way to honor “Gabby” and shed light on how the City’s violence affects the community.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Firehouse Subs in review at Jacksonville International Airport

The city is reviewing a permit application for Auld & White Constructors LLC to build-out the new Firehouse Subs location in Concourse C at Jacksonville International Airport at an estimated cost of $399,000. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority board voted Jan. 24 to award a lease to Host International Inc., which...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL

The town of Orange Park is a suburb in Jacksonville, Florida. You are reading: Things to do near orange park fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Orange Park, FL. This town in Clay County once went by the name Laurel Grove. During the late 18th century, Sarah and...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center

The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
115K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy