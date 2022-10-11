Dream Center Evansville to host “Love Jacobsville Day”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Dream Center Evansville will host a neighborhood cleanup day to bring awareness, activity, and engagement within the Jacobsville neighborhood.

The day will be on October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The cleanup project is part of the organization’s Love Jacobsville Day initiative. Jeremy Evans, executive director of the Dream Center, said the five areas targeted for clean up this Saturday include the Aurora campus, Jacobsville Park, the 5 Alvarez Cooper garden and the Dream Center campus.

“We love Jacobsville, and we are asking specifically for groups of 5 to 15 people to perform service projects at five different Jacobsville locations,” said Jeremy Evans.

Organizers say interested volunteers should contact Kristin Comer at comer@DreamCenterEvansville.org or sign up on this website . Volunteers should plan to meet at the Dream Center by 10:00 a.m. on October 15. A Love Jacobsville Day t-shirt and lunch will be provided to all volunteers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).