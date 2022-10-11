Read full article on original website
coastalreview.org
Subsistence fishers catch dinner, but get more from casting
A little past 7 p.m. on a mid-September evening in Beaufort, North Carolina, pink clouds stretch across the sky and reflect in the water, surrounding the Newport River Pier as the sun fades. Scattered along the pier in clusters, are nine people who intermittently cast baited fishing hooks into the water.
WITN
Airport expansion bringing hundreds of jobs to Lenoir County
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - City and business leaders gathered for the ribbon cutting of a new hangar at Kinston Regional Airport Wednesday. The hanger became the latest installment to the nation’s second-largest private aviation company. Hanger number four for flyExclusive is something that has been in the works...
North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages
An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
wcti12.com
NC Attorney General Stein in New Bern, announces massive settlement with pharma companies
NEW BERN, Craven County — Counties across our area are getting millions of dollars of funding to help address the opioid epidemic, thanks to a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s top major pharmaceutical distributors. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, a lead negotiator in the settlement, met...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach
OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
Electric car charging stations coming to Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Electric car charging stations are coming to Washington. The city received a $25,000 grant to install a total of six charging stations at three locations. Those locations are the McConnell Sports Complex, the Washington Civic Center and the parking lot of the outdoor basketball courts on West Fifth Street. City Manager […]
Residents addressing lack of grocery store in Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the town of Grifton, the lack of certain resources is making it hard for some, including the elderly, to get their groceries. This has been causing some to have to travel to nearby towns to get their basic needs. But, some town residents are stepping up to help their community. […]
WITN
More jobs coming to the East with aviation hangar expansion
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of jobs are coming to the East with the opening of another airplane hangar at flyExclusive’s headquarters in Kinston. The company has a fleet of over 90 private jets with operations that provide jobs not only to pilots and flight attendants, but also to mechanics, painters, and ground crew operators.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 10, 11 & 12
Larry Spencer Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. AUDREY SIMMONS SMITH, Beaufort. Audrey Simmons Smith,...
WITN
Washington to consider adopting social district
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington City Council will consider adopting a social district in its downtown area today. Social districts allow people to drink beer, wine, or cocktails as they walk through a defined area of the city. Washington’s proposed district is limited to Main Street and parts of several intersecting streets. The proposed district would operate Thursdays and Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m.
WITN
Greenville Affordable Housing Loan Committee to meet Wednesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s Affordable Housing Loan Committee will meet Wednesday at the council chambers of City Hall. The committee focuses on loans for those that need assistance like first-time home buyers and the elderly. The committee also makes recommendations to the City Council about potential land purchases...
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
neusenews.com
flyexclusive unveils newest hanger, announces new jobs
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a state-of-the-art 48,000 square foot hanger at flyExclusive. The new hanger serves as the latest installment and investment for the company’s growing Maintenance, Repairs, and Overhaul (MRO) business division. This expansion brings nearly 200 new jobs to the area. “We’re excited to...
City of Greenville awarded Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The ongoing development at Wildwood Park recently received a financial boost when the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department was selected to receive a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant. Greenville was awarded $361,600 by the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Authority Board for development projects at Wildwood, the City’s […]
Webb Foundation rewards Carteret County community leaders
BEAUFORT, N.C. — The Webb Foundation visited West Carteret High School on Monday to honor West Carteret’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Ms. Staci Kyle, chemistry teacher and 1989 graduate of WCHS, a monetary award in the amount of $3,000. The Webb Foundation also awarded the Morehead City Fire Department and Morehead City Police Department […]
wcti12.com
Three Jacksonville schools locked down out of caution due to nearby shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Due to an incident near the Wal-Mart on the corner of US 17 and Western Blvd., three Onslow County schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson said students remained inside and outdoor activities were suspended. Schools...
SBI included in investigation of Greenville fire
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The investigation into a fire at a commercial building that broke out Tuesday night continued on Wednesday. The State Bureau of Investigation is aiding in the process. A call went out around 8 p.m. for the fire, which broke out in the area of several businesses on Landmark Street. A view […]
WITN
Marines work with ENC first responders on training exercise
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A military base in the East conducted training Tuesday with area first response crews. Cherry Point conducted a full-scale sudden crisis training exercise from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on base. For the Marine Corps, readiness is an ever-evolving concept. “You’re on-call all the time, 24/7,...
WITN
Roof caves in after fire erupts at Greenville building
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After battling a fire much of the night Tuesday, Greenville firefighters will remain on the scene of a commercial building fire through the night. The fire is on Landmark Street and broke out around 8 p.m. Tuesday night. Greenville Fire/Rescue Spokesperson Jessica Blackwell says one part...
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
