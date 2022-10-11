Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport fishing tournament uses polygraph examiner to avoid cheats
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – It’s a story that shocked the fishing world a few weeks ago when two fishermen were caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament with a prize worth thousands of dollars. With so much money on the line, some measures have been put in place...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Hertz car rental employees find toddler left in returned vehicle in Florida
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL (WWAY) — Employees at a car rental lot at Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the child was scared and hot,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Junior League of Wilmington celebrates 70th anniversary
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An organization in Wilmington focused on creating positive change in the lives of children and families in our community is celebrating a milestone this week. The Junior League of Wilmington was officially founded on September 30, 1952. It is part of the Association of Junior...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Agriculture Fair officially underway
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The 42nd annual Columbus County Agriculture Fair officially kicked off on Tuesday at 3:30 pm. It is the closest fair happening in the Cape Fear area this year, since the Cape Fear Fair and Expo was canceled. The fair will run through 8 pm on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local First Responders continue National Fallen Firefighters Weekend observances
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– This past weekend was National Fallen Firefighter’s Weekend, and this week, observances continue. The National Fallen Firefighter Memorial is located in Maryland at the National Fire Academy. But locally, there’s a memorial in Wilmington at the fire station at Empie Park. The local First...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach posts pet fire safety tips as part of Fire Prevention Week
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — This week is fire prevention week. As part of the safety awareness being raised, Carolina Beach has some tips for keeping your pet from causing a fire and what to do if you’re ever faced with a blaze. Nearly 1,000 fires are started...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Operation Zero Tolerance’ results in 18 narcotics offenses
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office recently teamed up with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’. The campaign took place on Wednesday in Tar Heel, Bladenboro and East Arcadia. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the operation was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic delays expected this Saturday during annual Ironman event
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If your plans take you through parts of New Hanover County this Saturday, you can expect some delays. The annual IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon event is returning, kicking off in Wrightsville Beach and ending at Cape Fear Community College in downtown Wilmington. Causeway Drive in Wrightsville...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Spookiest House on the Street Photo Contest
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Fix all my water’: NCDEQ hosts well sampling info session at Roland Grise Middle
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality hosted a public information session about private well sampling for PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear area in Wilmington on Tuesday evening. About two dozen people showed up to the meeting held at Roland Grise Middle School Auditorium....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Fire/Rescue changing shield appearance to help identify firefighters
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Fire/Rescue is attempting to make it easier to distinguish firefighters during a blaze. The group says they will be transitioning into different color passport shields over the next few days to help them identify who is who on the fireground. Engine companies will wear...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 7-Year-Old Black Cat Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — 7-year-old male cat named “Mickey” looking for a forever home. New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Staff say he is extremely laid back– more of a ‘go with the flow’ type of kitty. They also say he loves his cat nip and jumping in your lap after he’s finished.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC State Fair announces winners of giant pumpkin, watermelon competition
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Fair kicks off Thursday afternoon and runs through October 23rd. If you plan to attend, you have the opportunity to see some of the largest pumpkins and watermelons in the state. The winners of a giant pumpkin and watermelon competition were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear River Watch hosting LakeFest at Greenfield Lake
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special event is being held later this month at Greenfield Lake. Cape Fear River Watch is hosting its annual LakeFest educational festival on October 22nd to celebrate science, nature, and wildlife native to the region. The family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 a.m....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plasma donation centers see rise in donors
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Plasma donation has been around for years, and it’s also one way to make some extra cash. A Wilmington medical facility has seen more plasma donors in recent months. Plasma can create life-saving medicine and is used in trauma situations, however, plasma donations have...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow suspended
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Emergency Management Director Ed Conrow has been suspended. Few details are available at this time, but according to a spokesperson for the county, Conrow’s suspension began on October 6th. No other details have been released regarding the nature of the suspension, or whether it is a paid or unpaid one.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Team of the Week: North Brunswick
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The WWAY week 7 Team of the Week is North Brunswick. The Scorpions improved to 5-1 and face 5-1 Hoggard Friday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man receives six years in prison for gun offense
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to six years in prison for illegal firearm possession. 35-year-old Quemar Deshawn Wooten pleaded guilty to the Felon in Possession of a Firearm on June 24th but was sentenced Wednesday. Members of the Wilmington Police Department received several complaints...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Fort Fisher hosting free WWII living history program
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of history, you’ll be a fan of an event coming to Fort Fisher this weekend. The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will host ‘Homefront 1942 and Fort Fisher’ this Saturday. The event is a living history...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Fire Department hosting open house event
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Oak Island is hosting an open house event at one of their fire stations as part of National Fire Prevention Week. The first ever ‘See You at the Station’ event is planned for Thursday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Oak Island Fire Station 2.
