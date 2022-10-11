Jack in the Box, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 locations across 21 states, has launched a brand-new ordering website and native mobile app. The updated app and site were developed in partnership with Bounteous, the digital innovation partner for the world’s most ambitious brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005946/en/ Jack in the Box Offers Seamless Ordering and Rewards via New Website and App (Graphic: Business Wire) Jack in the Box’s online ordering and integrated mobile app features a full array of capabilities including full menu ordering, customization options, location finder, product and restaurant information, flexible delivery or pickup options and an integrated loyalty program. Online ordering and the mobile app are part of the company’s continuous commitment to provide guests a convenient way to satisfy their cravings at a great price.

