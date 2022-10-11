ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Restaurant Chain Has a Deal Nobody Wants

One of the earliest forms of the chain restaurant subscription is Olive Garden's "Never Ending Pasta Bowl." Launched in 1995, the promotion gave customers the chance to pay $6.95 and eat as much pasta, salad and breadsticks as they can fit in one sitting. Over the next three decades, the...
How To Score A Free Mexican Pizza From Taco Bell

Taco Bell's Mexican pizza became one of the restaurant chain's most well-known menu items over its lifespan. When it temporarily disappeared from locations, its absence inspired a clamor. More than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to "save the Mexican Pizza" after Taco Bell revealed it would discontinue the item in 2020. Speaking with Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said taking the Mexican pizza off the menu sparked more customer correspondence than any other decision the restaurant has made, according to Today. Whatever Taco Bell's reasons were for getting rid of its Mexican pizza, fans just wanted it back, and the restaurant ultimately acquiesced.
Big Menu Update At Taco Bell

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Taco Bell Menu Bringing Back Another Fan Favorite

No election result will make everybody happy but democracy must be respected even when it comes to fast food menus. More and more, fast-food companies are taking the democratic route and listening to fan opinions on what temporary promotions should be made permanent or which discontinued items should be brought back.
National Taco Day 2022: Taco Bell, Del Taco, Chevys Offer Tasty Deals

National Taco Day this year is on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's right -- it's the ultimate Taco Tuesday. Wyoming-based chain Taco John's trademarked "Taco Tuesday" back in 1989, but that hasn't kept others from getting in on the action. Thousands of eateries and national chains will be celebrating National Taco Day, including Del Taco, Moe's Southwestern Grill and Taco Bell.
McDonald's Makes Curious Menu Choices to Rival Burger King, Wendy's

Fast-food dessert hasn't evolved all the much over the past few decades. McDonald's (MCD) has its pies and some lackluster cookies while Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) Burger King has shakes, ice cream, its own lame cookies, and a Hershey's pie. Wendy's, of course, has its Frosty, which is somewhere between ice cream and a shake while McDonald's has shakes, ice cream, and the McFlurry (when the machine is working).
Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru, study finds, but there’s a catch

According to a new study, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru in the country. The study, which tracked the 10 major U.S. fast-food chains, revealed Chick-fil-A has an average drive-thru wait time of eight minutes and 29 seconds, which includes time spent waiting in line and then getting your food, according to a report by Intouch Insight, an IT customer service company, and QSR, a restaurant magazine.
Jack in the Box’s New Online Ordering Makes Satisfying Cravings Even Easier

Jack in the Box, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 locations across 21 states, has launched a brand-new ordering website and native mobile app. The updated app and site were developed in partnership with Bounteous, the digital innovation partner for the world’s most ambitious brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005946/en/ Jack in the Box Offers Seamless Ordering and Rewards via New Website and App (Graphic: Business Wire) Jack in the Box’s online ordering and integrated mobile app features a full array of capabilities including full menu ordering, customization options, location finder, product and restaurant information, flexible delivery or pickup options and an integrated loyalty program. Online ordering and the mobile app are part of the company’s continuous commitment to provide guests a convenient way to satisfy their cravings at a great price.
