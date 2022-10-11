A trip to the vet’s office is never fun – even if it turns out your pet is OK and it was just a scare that got you there in the first place, there’s still a matter of vet bills to stress over. The high costs of veterinary care are, unfortunately, one of the most commonly cited reasons for surrendering a pet to a shelter, especially in the case of unexpected emergencies that can turn out to be quite expensive and put a real strain on a person’s budget. Naturally, the severity of the issue often dictates the financial aspect of veterinary care, but did you know that your pet’s breed can also play a part in how costly their vet bills are?

PET SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO