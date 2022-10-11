Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Pet parenting style influences dog behavior, study finds
Dogs with owners who have high expectations and are highly responsive to their dog's behavior and needs are more social, more secure when away from their owners and more persistent problem solvers, an Oregon State University study found. "We found that pet parenting style does predict patterns of dog behavior...
New Study Finds That Dogs Can Smell When Humans Are Stressed
No wonder dogs have earned the title of “man’s best friend.”. A new study published Sept. 28 in the “Plos One” journal found that our four-legged companions might have the ability to know when humans are stressed. Researchers collected samples of 36 people’s breath and sweat...
iheart.com
Scientists Discovered A New Way Our Furry Friends Help Combat Anxiety
We know that dogs can sniff out stress, but now scientists discovered a new way our furry friends help combat anxiety. Dog cuddle sessions make people more sociable, reveals new research. Watching, feeling, and touching canines can boost neurons in the prefrontal cortex — the area of the brain that helps regulate emotional interactions, according to SWNS.
Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You
As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
ohmymag.co.uk
This is how often your dog really needs to pee
When your dog needs to pee, they use their body language and send signs, although these signs can mean other things too. Understanding the potty time frequency depending on your dog's individual circumstances can help you find the answers and potentially make your pet’s life more comfortable (and avoid a mess at home, of course).
komando.com
7 things your dog should NEVER eat
We all know that people and dogs require very different things in a dietary sense. What’s great for our bodies isn’t always suitable for our pets. The wrong treats may even prove to be fatal in some cases. Tap or click here for must-have pet products. The following...
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
dailypaws.com
How Often Do Dogs Need to Pee? A Vet Explains
When the whimpering, pacing, and door monitoring starts, your pupper is sending clear signals that she's got to go. But how often do dogs need to pee, anyway?. Every dog (and their bladder capacity) is different, but a good rule is to let your dog out to urinate at least every six hours, says Brian Evans, DVM, medical director at Dutch. Though this is the minimum, it's best to let pups relieve themselves more frequently.
How To Get Rid Of Dog Smell From Anywhere In Your Home
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Loving our pets is easy; dealing with our four-legged friends’ odors isn’t such a...
akc.org
Can Dogs Eat Nutmeg?
With its earthy sweetness, nutmeg is virtually indispensable in many fall and holiday baked goods, sauces, and stews. This is fine for us humans, but can your dog eat nutmeg? No, and here’s why. Is Nutmeg Toxic to Dogs?. Nutmeg is derived from the seed of the tropical evergreen...
Going On Vacation? Let Your Dog De-Stress With You
In recent years, awareness of anxiety issues in our beloved pets has grown. While anxiety has long been recognized as a treatable mental health condition in humans, it took a bit longer for it to be recognized as such in pets, rather than just regarded as a behavioral issue. Now, pet parents can work on […] The post Going On Vacation? Let Your Dog De-Stress With You appeared first on DogTime.
thewildest.com
SOS: Why Does My Dog Pee When I Pet Them?
When you first brought your adorable little puppy home, accidents were part of life. You also probably got used to wiping up pee so often that you didn’t even bother putting the cleaning supplies back in the cabinet. This especially happened when your friends would come over and lean down to pet your puppy, which triggers the waterworks.
petguide.com
Forbes Advisor Reveals Dog and Cat Breeds With Highest Medical Costs
A trip to the vet’s office is never fun – even if it turns out your pet is OK and it was just a scare that got you there in the first place, there’s still a matter of vet bills to stress over. The high costs of veterinary care are, unfortunately, one of the most commonly cited reasons for surrendering a pet to a shelter, especially in the case of unexpected emergencies that can turn out to be quite expensive and put a real strain on a person’s budget. Naturally, the severity of the issue often dictates the financial aspect of veterinary care, but did you know that your pet’s breed can also play a part in how costly their vet bills are?
pethelpful.com
Help, My Dog Is Barking When Left Alone!
Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. Barking When Left Alone: A Dog's Manifestation of an Internal Turmoil. If you have a dog who is barking when left alone, you are likely looking for some solutions. Perhaps you...
If your pet gets aggressive at the vet, try these tips to keep everyone safe | Pet Peeves
I would like to address a topic that affects many pet owners. It concerns aggression in the exam room. Often pets are perfectly docile at home and the pet owner has never been concerned about their pet hurting anyone. But when the dog or cat comes into the veterinary clinic it becomes an angry beast.
natureworldnews.com
Experts Claim There Are Benefits in Training Pet Cats
The epidemic increased the number of first-time animal lovers and those raising puppies and kittens. Although relatively unskilled proprietors anticipate a new dog to require considerable coaching, most folks do not believe the equivalent holds true for cats. Training of Cats?. Cats, the same as dogs, require assistance in adjusting...
