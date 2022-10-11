Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Voces: Nonprofit gives voice to local Latinx community
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek is home base to a local Latinx organization that’s goal is to give a voice to the Hispanic Community in West Michigan. “I want to create a space for folks to come in and feel comfortable having a conversation,” Voces Executive Director Jose Orozco said.
WWMT
Kalamazoo youth asks questions to Michigan House, Senate candidates
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People in Kalamazoo as young as 14 and up to 24 years old discussed issues that are top-of-mind with Michigan House and Senate candidates. Michigan Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The Kalamazoo Youth Development Network hosted the youth forum at...
WWMT
Michigan voters gather in Kalamazoo to protest national abortion bans
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People from around the area gathered in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Sunday to protest bans on abortion. The Kalamazoo Reproductive and Women's Rights March was held one day after thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. for a similar march. Union Square: Thousands gather in DC for Women's March,...
WWMT
Fitness Court for all ages comes to Upjohn Park in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo revealed a brand new Fitness Court Wednesday for the community to enjoy at Upjohn Park. The Fitness Court is an open-air wellness center, allowing users of all ages to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Parks and Recreation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division
PAW PAW. Mich. — Paw Paw Public Schools administration decided to drop their TRAILS (Transforming Research into Action to Improve the Lives of Students) curriculum, according to Superintendent Rick Reo. It's a form of social and emotional learning (SEL) that helps students practice skills like self and social awareness.
WWMT
Advanced cardiovascular care available in West Michigan, new operating room
WYOMING, Mich. — Some of the nation's top heart surgeons make their way to West Michigan in the latest advancement for cardiovascular care. West Michigan and the cardiovascular network gives patients in the Grand Rapids market an option for open-heart surgery in a new state-of-the-art operating room, experts said.
WWMT
Recording device found in Portage Public Schools locker room
PORTAGE, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a recording device was found in a Portage Public Schools locker room, the district confirmed Monday. Curriculum changes: Paw Paw Public Schools drop TRAILS curriculum, sparking community division. The incident involved two Portage Northern High School students, a boy and a...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Rotary Satellite Club makes care packages for military members
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 20 volunteers, as a part of a program called Operation Rotarians Appreciate You, gathered at the Kalamazoo Country Club Wednesday to pack boxes for troops suffering from PTSD. The packages are expected to ship to active service military members in Qatar, Kuwait, and Dubai,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
WWMT
Autonomous electric vehicle donation launches new research at WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The donation of the autonomous Aurrigo Auto-Pod will put Western Michigan University students and faculty in the driver's seat for years to come. The four-seater electric vehicle is give students an edge on electric vehicle research within Western's Energy Efficient and Autonomous Vehicle Lab, according to the university.
WWMT
Ceremony planned for late Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Christian Smith
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public Safety Officer Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday after his battle with leukemia. Smith, a six-year veteran of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, served as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator, according to KDPS. A celebration of life...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashes in ditch, 2 students hurt
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parents of a Kalamazoo County elementary school demanded answers after a school bus ended up in a ditch near an apartment complex nearly a week ago. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary School students were on the bus when it crashed into a ditch off Dragonfly Road in the Canterbury Homes Apartment complex in Oshtemo Township Oct. 5.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Portage Public Schools principal placed on leave
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Public Schools placed an interim principal on leave, the district confirmed in a statement Tuesday afternoon. Under investigation: Recording device found in Portage Public Schools locker room. Michael Huber, interim principal at Portage Northern High School, was placed on administrative leave after an incident during...
WWMT
Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
WWMT
Beaumont, Spectrum Health form under new name: Corewell Health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health formed in February 2022, signaling its commitment to health and wellness. The duo has a new name: Corewell Health, leaders announced Tuesday. “We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health," President & CEO Tina Freese...
WWMT
Man pleads guilty to arson in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Paw Paw man pleaded guilty to arson Wednesday for intentionally setting fire to the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood building in July. Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw, formally entered a guilty plea to one count of arson during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.
WWMT
Crews extinguish house fire in Kalamazoo Edison neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety sent crews out Tuesday afternoon to battle a house fire. The house caught fire on Race Street, between Hays Park Ave and Lisa Street. Delay on the tracks: Passengers endure 19-hour train trip from Detroit to Chicago. Public safety officers responded...
WWMT
Portage Northern golf readies for trip to state
PORTAGE, Mich. — For the first time in their high school careers, the Portage Northern girls golf team is headed to state. After coming away with a second place finish in the Division II Regional 9 match, the team's confidence is flying high. "I feel like we've all started...
WWMT
Gun Lake Casino, MDOT celebrate completion of new overpass in Allegan County
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Gun Lake Tribe and the Michigan Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new bridge. The $23 million bridge was funded by Gun Lake Tribe and the state of Michigan to enhance the safety and traffic flow for local residents and visitors to Gun Lake Casino, according to Gun Lake Tribe.
WWMT
Kalamazoo neighborhoods get new roundabouts in efforts to calm traffic, slow speeders down
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers in the Oakland and Winchell neighborhoods may have noticed a couple of new roundabouts being installed Monday. The City of Kalamazoo is testing out the idea at two different points on Chevy Chase Boulevard, at Waite and Lorraine Avenues. The roundabouts are a part of...
Comments / 0