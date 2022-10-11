ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, OH

wnewsj.com

Refreshed gateway to the county

For decades, crossing into Clinton County from Greene County on US 68 meant being greeted by a junkyard and dilapidated structures that created a huge eyesore leaving much to be desired for many first-time impressions of Clinton County. Today, due to the work of the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporations...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Volunteers adding edible landscaping, beauty at Sugartree Ministries Center

WILMINGTON — Fruit trees and herbs have been planted in front of the Sugartree Ministries building on Main Street as part of a permaculture project that will offer edible landscaping and beauty. Wilmington College students and community members volunteered to assist project organizer Cassi DeHart Carter plant peach, apple...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: Fill ‘er up with leaves

These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 14, 1961:. ‘Vast Jet Airplane Armada Screams in Mock Battle’. “WASHINGTON — A mock but mighty aerial war flared high in the skies over the North American continent today. At noon hundreds of jet interceptor planes began screaming aloft from runways in the United States and Canada” and “antiaircraft missile launchers pointed toward targets” as part of exercise Sky Shield II.
elderhsquill.org

Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures

Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield has another new downtown business

There’s a new business in downtown Greenfield and Tuesday it was welcomed to the village with a grand opening celebration. Kayla Shoemaker, owner of Adelyn Rose Creations, started the business in her home more than a year ago, and recently has opened a storefront in downtown Greenfield at 309 Jefferson St.
GREENFIELD, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

‘Happy Astronaut’ blasts off, as does crowdfunding for local project

WILMINGTON — A local resident’s crowdsourcing for his comic book really blasted off. Matt Fife — Wilmington High School Class of 1999 graduate — and his friend Matt Rodgers have raised over $1,400 in crowdfunding for their comic book “Happy Astronaut.”. The two were able...
wnewsj.com

Public input sought in MHRB Stakeholder Survey

Residents of Warren and Clinton Counties can offer their insights into mental health and substance use disorder services with the new Stakeholder Survey for the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties. “We’re always looking to make things better, and we know the people we serve have ideas...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

First Christian Church welcomes new interim minister

WILMINGTON — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at 120 Columbus St. is excited to announce Rev. Connor L. Thompson as its new interim minister. Rev. Thompson’s first worship service at First Christian will be Sunday, November 6 at 10:30 a.m. A soup luncheon will be held after...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
andnowuknow.com

Costco Prepares to Open New Store in Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH - Costco is packing its bags and moving a hop, skip, and a jump to a new, expanded location in Southern Ohio. The retailer teased plans for its newest store in Liberty Township, Ohio, which is replacing its store in Springdale that is set to close on November 16.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Greene Room opening to public

XENIA — The Greene County Career Center is reopening The Greene Room this week. The award-winning restaurant, operated by juniors and seniors in the GCCC’s culinary arts program, will have a public kickoff Saturday, Oct. 15 and will return to regular hours next week. It’s open from 10:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays during the first semester and then the same times Wednesday through Friday for the second half of the school year.
XENIA, OH
wnewsj.com

Card shower: Rose Plank 100 years young

A birthday card shower is planned for “Rose” Plank (formerly of Wilmington) who will turn 100 years old on October 30. Rachael Rosetta Young was born October 30, 1922 in Delta, Colorado. She met her future husband, Maurice, while living in Visalia, California. They were married in 1945...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CHURCH BRIEFS

A Soup and Sandwich Supper will be held 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Social Room at Springfield Friends Meeting House, 121 Todds Fork Road, just off SR 380. Everyone is invited for homemade soups and Sloppy Joe sandwiches, cornbread, desserts and drinks, by donation. Proceeds will go toward Quaker projects.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement

FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Smoke testing scheduled for Northwest Wilmington, to begin Monday

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington and PRIME AE Group, Inc. have retained Burgess & Niple, Inc. to perform smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in northwest Wilmington beginning Monday, October 17. These tests will help determine the need for future improvements. It will be necessary for Burgess...
WILMINGTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City homecoming court announced

The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
TIPP CITY, OH
wnewsj.com

Two properties on same street being transformed in Wilmington

Three parcels down from where a vacant, blighted house on South Wall Street was being razed Monday there is a new house under construction on land where another vacant residential structure was previously demolished through the Clinton County Land Bank program. This construction site is one of 41 Clinton County Land Bank transformed properties, according to the “Our Progress” page on the Land Bank’s website, which features ‘Before’ and ‘After’ photos. There are 17 Land Bank-owned properties around the county currently available for purchase, the website stated Monday.
WILMINGTON, OH

