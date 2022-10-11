XENIA — The Greene County Career Center is reopening The Greene Room this week. The award-winning restaurant, operated by juniors and seniors in the GCCC’s culinary arts program, will have a public kickoff Saturday, Oct. 15 and will return to regular hours next week. It’s open from 10:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays during the first semester and then the same times Wednesday through Friday for the second half of the school year.

XENIA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO