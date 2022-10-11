Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Related
wnewsj.com
Refreshed gateway to the county
For decades, crossing into Clinton County from Greene County on US 68 meant being greeted by a junkyard and dilapidated structures that created a huge eyesore leaving much to be desired for many first-time impressions of Clinton County. Today, due to the work of the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporations...
wnewsj.com
Volunteers adding edible landscaping, beauty at Sugartree Ministries Center
WILMINGTON — Fruit trees and herbs have been planted in front of the Sugartree Ministries building on Main Street as part of a permaculture project that will offer edible landscaping and beauty. Wilmington College students and community members volunteered to assist project organizer Cassi DeHart Carter plant peach, apple...
wnewsj.com
City to supply water for future battery plant; city’s residents, rates to benefit
WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington’s dream 30 years in the making appears to becoming true. In 1990, when the city signed a contact with the state making Caesar Creek Lake a water supply asset, the intention was to spur economic development in the region. Wilmington Mayor John...
wnewsj.com
Throwback Thursday: Fill ‘er up with leaves
These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 14, 1961:. ‘Vast Jet Airplane Armada Screams in Mock Battle’. “WASHINGTON — A mock but mighty aerial war flared high in the skies over the North American continent today. At noon hundreds of jet interceptor planes began screaming aloft from runways in the United States and Canada” and “antiaircraft missile launchers pointed toward targets” as part of exercise Sky Shield II.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elderhsquill.org
Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures
Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
Times Gazette
Greenfield has another new downtown business
There’s a new business in downtown Greenfield and Tuesday it was welcomed to the village with a grand opening celebration. Kayla Shoemaker, owner of Adelyn Rose Creations, started the business in her home more than a year ago, and recently has opened a storefront in downtown Greenfield at 309 Jefferson St.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
wnewsj.com
‘Happy Astronaut’ blasts off, as does crowdfunding for local project
WILMINGTON — A local resident’s crowdsourcing for his comic book really blasted off. Matt Fife — Wilmington High School Class of 1999 graduate — and his friend Matt Rodgers have raised over $1,400 in crowdfunding for their comic book “Happy Astronaut.”. The two were able...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
Public input sought in MHRB Stakeholder Survey
Residents of Warren and Clinton Counties can offer their insights into mental health and substance use disorder services with the new Stakeholder Survey for the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties. “We’re always looking to make things better, and we know the people we serve have ideas...
wnewsj.com
First Christian Church welcomes new interim minister
WILMINGTON — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at 120 Columbus St. is excited to announce Rev. Connor L. Thompson as its new interim minister. Rev. Thompson’s first worship service at First Christian will be Sunday, November 6 at 10:30 a.m. A soup luncheon will be held after...
andnowuknow.com
Costco Prepares to Open New Store in Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH - Costco is packing its bags and moving a hop, skip, and a jump to a new, expanded location in Southern Ohio. The retailer teased plans for its newest store in Liberty Township, Ohio, which is replacing its store in Springdale that is set to close on November 16.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Greene Room opening to public
XENIA — The Greene County Career Center is reopening The Greene Room this week. The award-winning restaurant, operated by juniors and seniors in the GCCC’s culinary arts program, will have a public kickoff Saturday, Oct. 15 and will return to regular hours next week. It’s open from 10:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays during the first semester and then the same times Wednesday through Friday for the second half of the school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wnewsj.com
Card shower: Rose Plank 100 years young
A birthday card shower is planned for “Rose” Plank (formerly of Wilmington) who will turn 100 years old on October 30. Rachael Rosetta Young was born October 30, 1922 in Delta, Colorado. She met her future husband, Maurice, while living in Visalia, California. They were married in 1945...
wnewsj.com
CHURCH BRIEFS
A Soup and Sandwich Supper will be held 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Social Room at Springfield Friends Meeting House, 121 Todds Fork Road, just off SR 380. Everyone is invited for homemade soups and Sloppy Joe sandwiches, cornbread, desserts and drinks, by donation. Proceeds will go toward Quaker projects.
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
wnewsj.com
Local Briefs: Location change for Blanchester Schools meeting
The Blanchester Board of Education regular meeting for Monday, October 17 is being moved to the Westboro Methodist Church, at 110 Jonesboro Road, Midland.
Fayette County residents react to Honda’s EV battery plant announcement
FAYTETTE COUNTY — Hundreds of people from across the world were in Columbus Tuesday to hear about a $4.2 billion investment in electric vehicles in Ohio. Officials from Honda and the state of Ohio announced that the automotive company would be not only investing $700 million into three existing Ohio facilities to assemble electric vehicles (EV), but also $3.5 billion for a new EV battery facility in Fayette County.
wnewsj.com
Smoke testing scheduled for Northwest Wilmington, to begin Monday
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington and PRIME AE Group, Inc. have retained Burgess & Niple, Inc. to perform smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in northwest Wilmington beginning Monday, October 17. These tests will help determine the need for future improvements. It will be necessary for Burgess...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City homecoming court announced
The Tipp City High School (TCHS) homecoming court includes, Jillian Magato front row from left to right, Emily Richardson, Georgia Luneke, Megan Landis, Lauren Swihart, Lizzie Miller, and Ryan Hartke, back row from left to right, Carson Mayer, Jeffrey Martin, Cael Liette, Josh Dietz and Payton Bey. The homecoming parade...
wnewsj.com
Two properties on same street being transformed in Wilmington
Three parcels down from where a vacant, blighted house on South Wall Street was being razed Monday there is a new house under construction on land where another vacant residential structure was previously demolished through the Clinton County Land Bank program. This construction site is one of 41 Clinton County Land Bank transformed properties, according to the “Our Progress” page on the Land Bank’s website, which features ‘Before’ and ‘After’ photos. There are 17 Land Bank-owned properties around the county currently available for purchase, the website stated Monday.
Comments / 0