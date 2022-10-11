Frances “Fran” (Lukcik) Davis, 89 of Blairsville, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at her home. She was born December 14, 1932 in Blacklick Twp., PA, the daughter of the late Martin Lukcik and Maria (Sedmak) Lukcik. Fran had formerly worked at Blairsville Westinghouse as a secretary to the purchasing agent. She also was a secretary to the director of nursing at Torrance State Hospital. Fran belonged to SS Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and the Court of St. Theresa. Fran was a avid reader and pet lover. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, listening to classical music selections, traveling in the country and abroad with her husband and daughter and enjoyed being with her family. Fran also loved to polka dance with her husband.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO