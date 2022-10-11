Read full article on original website
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
Report: Kylian Mbappe Wants Out Of PSG In January
Mbappe reportedly wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain just months after signing a contract to become the highest-paid soccer player ever.
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
Yardbarker
Player Ratings as Chelsea Topple AC Milan 2-0 In The Champions League
Starting Line-up Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7 Didn't have a lot to do as Chelsea dominated the ball and allowed zero shots on target until the 90th minute following the early sending off of Fikayo Tomori. Trevoh Chalobah - 7 Had the difficult task of neutralising Rafael Leao whilst Reece James...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
NBC Sports
Tottenham race back to beat Eintracht Frankfurt, go top of group (video)
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt recap: Spurs fell a goal behind early before Son Heung-min and Harry Kane lifted them to a 3-2 victory in north London on Wednesday. A calamitous series of defensive errors handed Frankfurt their advantage as Daichi Kamada slotted home after 14 minutes. Kane set up Son to draw Tottenham level six minutes later, followed by a penalty kick from Kane (his 257th goal for the club, now nine short of tying Jimmy Greaves’ record of 266) to make it 2-1. Son’s second goal, in the 36th minute, was a sensational left-footed volley that just snuck under the crossbar and gave the lilywhite half of north London a bit of relief.
Man Utd only 22ND in global rankings behind Brighton and Salzburg with rivals City and Liverpool both in top three
MANCHESTER UNITED'S fall from grace has been a well-documented one. The glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson are long gone and a new table has revealed just how far they have fallen down the football pecking order. FiveThirtyEight, who provide global power rankings based on Opta and ESPN, have released...
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October
Details of all the Matchday 4 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
Yardbarker
Watch: Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano score vs Ajax amid Manchester United links
Two Manchester United targets were on the scoresheet as Napoli thrashed Ajax 4-2 in Wednesday’s Champions League clash. Victor Osimhen and Hirving Lozano netted a goal each to secure Napoli’s place in the knockout stage of the competition, as well as maintain a perfect record throughout the group stage.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal Champions League lead against Frankfurt
Antonio Conte said it would have been a “disaster” if Tottenham had thrown away a two-goal lead in their 3-2 win against 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.Spurs looked set for a routine win as they were leading 3-1 with an extra man after Harry Kane’s penalty and Son Heung-min’s double had overturned Daichi Kamada’s opener for the Germans, who had Tuta sent off.But after making a raft of changes and losing all intensity, Spurs invited trouble onto themselves as Faride Alidou gave Frankfurt hope before Kane uncharacteristically missed a penalty to kill the game at the end.It was...
Son Heung-min nets brace as Tottenham edge dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt
A Son Heung-min brace and Harry Kane’s first Champions League goal in nearly three years helped Tottenham take control of Group D but only after a dramatic 3-2 comeback win at home to 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt.Spurs were left stunned when the visitors took a 14th-minute lead through Daichi Kamada but Son’s first-half brace – sandwiched between a Kane spot-kick – ensured Antonio Conte watched his team fight back to taste success for a sixth consecutive time in N17 this season despite Faride Alidou’s late header.Kane did blaze a second penalty over in stoppage-time and Frankfurt ended with 10-men after Tuta’s...
ESPN
Robert Lewandowski heroics save Barcelona in draw with Inter Milan
Robert Lewandowski rescued Barcelona's Champions League knockout round hopes with two late goals to earn his side a 3-3 draw with Inter Milan at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night. Xavi Hernandez's Barca needed at least a draw to have a chance to avoid missing the knockout rounds for the...
MLS・
ESPN
Champions League talking points: Barcelona vs. Inter Milan thriller, Mohamed Salah's record-breaking hat-trick and more
Matchday four of the Champions League group stage treated fans with plenty of goals, drama and action. We asked our writers James Olley, Rob Dawson and Alex Kirkland to answer some of our big questions. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) What caught your attention from matchday...
MLS・
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores After Roberto Firmino Magic - UEFA Champions League
Liverpool have turned the game on its head after going 1-0 down within 20 minutes. A Roberto Firmino masterclass has been the main reason to why The Teds find themselves ahead. The Brazilian magician got the equaliser after finishing off a wonderful corner by Kostas Tsimikas. He then added a ...
CBS Sports
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: TV channel, Champions League live stream info, start time
The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+ with Matchday 4 action. We're heading into Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage, and Eintracht Frankfurt will be playing Tottenham Hotspur at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Eintracht Frankfurt tied Tottenham 0-0 in their previous leg to earn one point. With half the group stage already in the books, Eintracht Frankfurt (four points) is in third place in Group D, while Spurs (four points) are in second place in the group behind Sporting CP (six points).
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Hopeful Of Romelu Lukaku & Joaquin Correa Returning Against Salernitana, Less So Marcelo Brozovic”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that there is hope of the team getting back forwards Romelu Lukaku and Joaquin Correa for their Serie A clash with Salernitana. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia after the team’s Champions League draw with Barcelona, the 46-year-old updated on the fitness of the duo ahead of the weekend.
When Jose Mourinho's Inter stunned Barcelona en route to 2010 Champions League success
Plenty has changed for Inter Milan and Jose Mourinho since their last Champions League glory – but its brilliance remains almost unparalleled
FOX Sports
Lazio wins at Fiorentina 4-0 to move to 3rd in Serie A
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina got a blast of Lazio's impressive domestic form when the visitor won 4-0 and moved into third place in Serie A on Monday. Ciro Immobile scored one and set up another while Sergej Milinković-Savić also starred with two assists in a fourth straight league victory for Lazio, which has 14 goals in those matches and conceded none.
