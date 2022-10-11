ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC struggles in ranking of best, worst cities to drive. Just how bad is it for drivers in the Big Apple?

By Erik Bascome
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Former NYC doorman follows dream to launch new Staten Island gym and fitness clothing line

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fueled by his obsession with health and fitness, Ivan Santiago, 32, left a decade-long union job in Manhattan as a doorman to upstart his own business. “As I worked, I continued to save and save money. I’ve always wanted to create a fitness brand,” said the Dongan Hills resident, a native of New Jersey who relocated to Staten Island from Florida in 2009.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Daily Mail

NYC Mayor Eric Adams warns that emergency migrant shelters will open in 'every community' in the Big Apple and that residents should expect to see them 'without warning' as shelter capacity nears 100%

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told residents Tuesday that they will see migrant emergency shelters in 'every community' in the city, and they should expect to see them 'without warning.'. Adams noted that every borough would be 'impacted' by the crisis during a news conference at Yankees Stadium in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from. WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Mail

NYC public schools are buckling under influx of 5,500 illegal migrant children – with one school seeing student numbers 'rocket by 20%' - as teachers struggle to cope and parents complain lessons are being dumbed-down

New York public schools are feeling the affects taking in more than 5,500 migrants as students - with one reporting their student body has swelled by as much as 20 percent. The sudden burden comes as nearly 20,000 asylum seekers from Latin America have been carted into the city since August, and just under 2,000 this weekend alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

These 5 NYC Restaurants Are Among The NY Times’ Best Places To Dine In America

NYC is known for its delicious food, so it’s no surprise that multiple restaurants from NYC made their way on the NY Times’s Best U.S. Restaurants list for 2022. Of the chosen 50, some restaurants are old timers, while others are fairly new to the dining scene, but their one thing in common–the food is amazing. Here’s a look into the five restaurants (three in Manhattan, one in Brooklyn, and one in Queens) that made their way onto the highly regarded list: Cantonese restaurant Bonnie’s is named after the owner’s mother, who was born and raised in Brooklyn. The place is packed practically from open to close, but with a menu as good as theirs it’s easy to see why.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Driving#Detroit#San Francisco#Construction Maintenance#The Big Apple
untappedcities.com

10 Abandoned Places to Discover on Staten Island, NYC

Staten Island may be New York City’s least populated borough, but it is still home to plenty of eerie sites. From abandoned hospitals to once-prosperous theaters, the borough holds a long list of abandoned places waiting to be discovered. The borough even has a lost graveyard for boats that is New York City’s only remaining commercial marine salvage yard. Here are 10 abandoned places to discover on Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area

While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Eater

Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?

Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska to rebuild Williamsburg Bridge in New York

Skanska said today it has signed a contract with the New York City Department of Transportation to reconstruct and rehabilitate the Williamsburg Bridge in New York City. The contract is worth $150m, which will be included in Skanska’s US order bookings for the third quarter of 2022. More than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
UTICA, NY
Beth Torres

Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New York

Finding cheap rent is on the minds of many New Yorkers these days. New York City is continuing to break records as the most unaffordable city for renters in the nation. As of October 2022, New York City renters can expect to pay almost $4,000 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. That’s an astonishing 34 percent increase over the last year. The median price for a two-bedroom apartment is now $4,410 a month, up 40 percent from the previous year.
SYRACUSE, NY
fox5ny.com

Manhattan's Third Avenue to be redesigned with bike lanes

NEW YORK - New York City's Transportation Department is set to unveil on Wednesday a plan to modify Third Avenue on the Upper East Side. NYDOT is looking at widening the sidewalks, adding bike lanes and limiting traffic. Transportation Alternatives Manhattan organizer Anna Melendez says they took complaints from Upper...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy