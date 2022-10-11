ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Variety

Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in 'American Beauty' Was 'Unpleasantly Familiar'

Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
CBS LA

Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned

Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars.Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the 70-year-old former movie mogul faces different allegations including several that prosecutors say occurred during a pivotal Oscar week in Los Angeles. Jury selection for an eight-week trial begins Monday.Weinstein has been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts involving five women, who will appear in court as Jane Does to tell their stories. He has pleaded not...
HollywoodLife

Anthony Rapp: 5 Things To Know About 'Rent' Star Testifying Against Kevin Spacey

Anthony Rapp’s trial against Kevin Spacey will begin on Thursday, October 6. Anthony, 50, sued Kevin, 63, for allegedly groping the Rent actor’s buttocks and lying on top of him when he was a teen, according to CNN. Anthony is expected to take the stand and share his experiences with The Usual Suspects star when he was just 14. Anthony filed the suit in 2020, citing assault, battery, and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.
SFGate

California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
HeySoCal

Nikki Finke dies at 68; Hollywood columnist founded Deadline

Nikki Finke, the veteran journalist known for her sharp take on the entertainment industry, died Sunday at the age of 68. Finke founded the trade publication Deadline in 2006, which reported her death Sunday. She died in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness. “At her best, Nikki Finke embodied...
Deadline

Kevin Spacey Trial Erupts As Lawyers Clash Over Anthony Rapp's Testimony That Spacey "Made Advances" On Others

As she had done for most of Tuesday, Kevin Spacey’s lawyer Jennifer Keller today again sought to dragoon Anthony Rapp on the stand in the Star Trek: Discovery actor’s $40 million sexual misconduct case against the former House of Cards main man. Her cross-examination of Rapp lasted about an hour today — bringing its total length to nearly five hours — but the real fireworks came near the end of Rapp attorney Peter Saghir’s redirect of his client – when he asked whether Rapp told BuzzFeed about Spacey in order to raise his public profile. “I came forward because I knew...
KXLY

Kevin Spacey 'laid on a bed' with teenage John Barrowman

Kevin Spacey flirted with a 19-year-old John Barrowman and “lay on a bed with him”, a court has heard. The former ‘House of Cards’ star is being sued by the ‘Torchwood’ actor’s old schoolmate, Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced actor of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older, and as their legal battle continued in Manhattan on Tuesday (11.10.22), the judge was told the trio met in the 1980s.
TheDailyBeast

Bodybuilder Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Was 'Toxic,' Furious Family Says

A Florida bodybuilder accused of killing his ex-wife in a homicidal rage displayed disturbingly violent tendencies throughout the doomed couple’s eight-year relationship and once shattered a window during an argument, a family member who witnessed the outburst told The Daily Beast.But while the relative said ex-Marine Ian Christopher Baunach “was all about himself from the get-go,” and had once been arrested for strangling his then-spouse, no one thought it would ever end in murder charges.Baunach, 43, is now facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of 39-year-old registered nurse Katie Baunach. The couple’s two young children,...
960 The Ref

For Whoopi Goldberg, 'Till' release comes after long wait

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — When Whoopi Goldberg was invited to help produce an Emmett Till project, the actor thought she knew everything about the Black teenager's 1955 kidnapping and lynching — until she learned the untold stories about how his mother handled the horrific aftermath. After...
