Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel, among accusers at Harvey Weinstein trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was among accusers present on Monday during Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.
Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’
Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
Seeing Kevin Spacey on screen after alleged assault was like being poked 'with a cattle prod,' Anthony Rapp testifies
"Working Girl" marked the first time in two years that Rapp saw Spacey after the alleged assault, Rapp said in court Tuesday morning.
Emotional Anthony Rapp: I knew I wasn't Spacey's only victim
Actor Anthony Rapp says he decided to reveal a 30-year-old encounter with Kevin Spacey because he knew he wasn't the only person Spacey had made inappropriate sexual advances on
Harvey Weinstein goes on trial in LA, where he once reigned
Five years after women's stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in the city where he once was a colossus at the Oscars.Already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, the 70-year-old former movie mogul faces different allegations including several that prosecutors say occurred during a pivotal Oscar week in Los Angeles. Jury selection for an eight-week trial begins Monday.Weinstein has been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts involving five women, who will appear in court as Jane Does to tell their stories. He has pleaded not...
Anthony Rapp: 5 Things To Know About ‘Rent’ Star Testifying Against Kevin Spacey
Anthony Rapp’s trial against Kevin Spacey will begin on Thursday, October 6. Anthony, 50, sued Kevin, 63, for allegedly groping the Rent actor’s buttocks and lying on top of him when he was a teen, according to CNN. Anthony is expected to take the stand and share his experiences with The Usual Suspects star when he was just 14. Anthony filed the suit in 2020, citing assault, battery, and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.
Kevin Spacey trial kicked off with a man who accused the disgraced actor of grabbing him by the crotch at the Public Theater in 1981
A coordinator for the New York Shakespeare Festival in 1981 testified he shouted "What are you doing? Get off me!" when Spacey grabbed him.
Lenny Lipton, “Puff the Magic Dragon” Lyricist and 3D Filmmaking Pioneer, Dies at 82
Lenny Lipton, who wrote the poem that became the Peter, Paul and Mary hit “Puff the Magic Dragon” and developed technology used for today’s digital 3D theatrical projection systems, has died. He was 82. Lipton died Wednesday of brain cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,...
Nikki Finke, Veteran Entertainment Journalist and Deadline Founder, Dies at 68
Her in-your-face reporting style impressed and incensed Hollywood. Nikki Finke, the polarizing entertainment journalist who founded the website Deadline and wielded immense power by focusing an acerbic and unrelenting lens on Hollywood, has died. She was 68. Finke died Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, following a prolonged illness, a family...
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
Kevin Spacey is going on trial in federal court. Here's what you need to know.
Five years after “Rent” star Anthony Rapp publicly accused the Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault when Rapp was a teenager, a jury will hear the case in federal court in New York. The civil trial is scheduled to start Thursday in downtown Manhattan at the U.S....
People Are Sharing The Regrets They Have From When They Were Teenagers, And Every Teen Needs To Read This
@ teenagers: You're not invincible, but also please remember to live a little.
Anthony Rapp testifies alleged assault by Kevin Spacey was the 'most traumatic single event' of his life
"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that the moment Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey climbed on top of him at a New York City party in 1986 was "the most traumatic single event of my life" and caused "lingering impacts." Rapp, on the witness stand for the second day,...
Kevin Spacey Trial: Anthony Rapp Admits Reason He Gave for Coming Forward with Allegations Was 'Not True'
Spacey's lawyers confronted Rapp with a screenshot of a text message he sent a reporter. As Kevin Spacey's trial continues, accuser Anthony Rapp admitted he wasn't completely truthful about one of his previously stated reasons for coming forward with his allegation against Spacey, according to NBC News. In a bombshell...
Anthony Rapp testifies he 'could not escape' his memory of incident with Kevin Spacey
Anthony Rapp testified Tuesday in a civil trial against Kevin Spacey about the emotional distress he says the actor has caused him.
Nikki Finke dies at 68; Hollywood columnist founded Deadline
Nikki Finke, the veteran journalist known for her sharp take on the entertainment industry, died Sunday at the age of 68. Finke founded the trade publication Deadline in 2006, which reported her death Sunday. She died in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness. “At her best, Nikki Finke embodied...
Kevin Spacey Trial Erupts As Lawyers Clash Over Anthony Rapp’s Testimony That Spacey “Made Advances” On Others
As she had done for most of Tuesday, Kevin Spacey’s lawyer Jennifer Keller today again sought to dragoon Anthony Rapp on the stand in the Star Trek: Discovery actor’s $40 million sexual misconduct case against the former House of Cards main man. Her cross-examination of Rapp lasted about an hour today — bringing its total length to nearly five hours — but the real fireworks came near the end of Rapp attorney Peter Saghir’s redirect of his client – when he asked whether Rapp told BuzzFeed about Spacey in order to raise his public profile. “I came forward because I knew...
Kevin Spacey ‘laid on a bed’ with teenage John Barrowman
Kevin Spacey flirted with a 19-year-old John Barrowman and “lay on a bed with him”, a court has heard. The former ‘House of Cards’ star is being sued by the ‘Torchwood’ actor’s old schoolmate, Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced actor of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older, and as their legal battle continued in Manhattan on Tuesday (11.10.22), the judge was told the trio met in the 1980s.
Bodybuilder Accused of Murdering Ex-Wife Was ‘Toxic,’ Furious Family Says
A Florida bodybuilder accused of killing his ex-wife in a homicidal rage displayed disturbingly violent tendencies throughout the doomed couple’s eight-year relationship and once shattered a window during an argument, a family member who witnessed the outburst told The Daily Beast.But while the relative said ex-Marine Ian Christopher Baunach “was all about himself from the get-go,” and had once been arrested for strangling his then-spouse, no one thought it would ever end in murder charges.Baunach, 43, is now facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of 39-year-old registered nurse Katie Baunach. The couple’s two young children,...
For Whoopi Goldberg, 'Till' release comes after long wait
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — When Whoopi Goldberg was invited to help produce an Emmett Till project, the actor thought she knew everything about the Black teenager's 1955 kidnapping and lynching — until she learned the untold stories about how his mother handled the horrific aftermath. After...
