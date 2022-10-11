ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Now Open

Fort Pierce - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has re-opened the former Sunrise Humane Society animal shelter and re-named it the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center. Earlier this month the City Commission terminated its contract with Sunrise, a non-profit which struggled financially trying to maintain the...
FORT PIERCE, FL
St. Lucie County’s Community Swap Meet Returns Oct. 22

FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Community Swap Meet at the John B. Park Sports Complex returns Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Admission to the swamp meet is free; however, the cost to set up a booth is $20 for those who pre-register. Those who don’t pre-register will be required to pay $30 on the day of the yard sale. To rent space, contact St. Lucie County’s Parks and Recreation staff at 772-462-2110.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County

St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Craft festival, Rodeo, and Garden Festival: What to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we have your covered. The 23rd annual Downtown Stuart Craft Festival is back and is being hosted by Stuart Main Street, The Downtown Business Association, and Howard Alan Events. This yearly festival will feature...
STUART, FL
Free Household Hazardous Waste Event, Oct. 15

When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Where: Public Works Facility, 450 SW Thornhill Drive. Why: Residents are invited to participate in a free Household Hazardous Waste(HHW) Collection Day. Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful (KPSLB) offers the City of Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County residents (ID’s required) an environmentally safe way to dispose of hazardous household waste.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach Opens

VERO BEACH, Florida—Red Roof announced the opening of the dual-branded Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach. The dual-branded hotel has a combined 173 rooms, comprised of 112 standard rooms and 61 extended-stay suites. The property’s standard guestrooms offer WiFi access, TVs, access to cable, and more. Extended-stay guestrooms offer storage options, kitchenettes with full-size refrigerators, weekly housekeeping service, and more. The dual-brand concept also allows guests of each property to benefit from their combined amenities and offerings, which include a marketplace to purchase snacks, onsite washers and dryers, and an outdoor pool.
VERO BEACH, FL
City of Fort Pierce Reopens Utility Bill Assistance to Residents

Fort Pierce - Monday October 10, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is re-opening the utility bill assistance for a limited time to provide utility relief for residents who live in the City of Fort Pierce and are impacted by the recent increased cost of utilities. The program will be...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Advocacy
Society
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night

'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Man shot in Riviera Beach, taken to hospital in car

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along West 30th Street, just west of Avenue O. A stretch of West 30th is closed off to traffic. Detectives scoured the scene looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

