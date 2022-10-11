Read full article on original website
Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center Now Open
Fort Pierce - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce has re-opened the former Sunrise Humane Society animal shelter and re-named it the Fort Pierce Animal Adoption Center. Earlier this month the City Commission terminated its contract with Sunrise, a non-profit which struggled financially trying to maintain the...
St. Lucie County’s Community Swap Meet Returns Oct. 22
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County’s Community Swap Meet at the John B. Park Sports Complex returns Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Admission to the swamp meet is free; however, the cost to set up a booth is $20 for those who pre-register. Those who don’t pre-register will be required to pay $30 on the day of the yard sale. To rent space, contact St. Lucie County’s Parks and Recreation staff at 772-462-2110.
More Fort Pierce utility assistance gone within minutes
After a two-month reprieve with no late fees or disconnects, Fort Pierce Utilities is warning customers to at least pay the minimum amount due on their electric bill to prevent being cut off.
Peanut Butter Challenge Underway in St. Lucie County
St. Lucie County - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The Peanut Butter Challenge is an annual jar collection for local food pantries hosted by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension. Unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars of any size can be donated to St. Lucie County Extension Office, located...
Craft festival, Rodeo, and Garden Festival: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, we have your covered. The 23rd annual Downtown Stuart Craft Festival is back and is being hosted by Stuart Main Street, The Downtown Business Association, and Howard Alan Events. This yearly festival will feature...
How one woman is meeting the needs of the Latino community in Northwood
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Maricela Torres has lived in Palm Beach County for over 20 years, but her path to south Florida began decades before as an undocumented immigrant in Northern California. “I was 10 years old when I first came to the United States. I was born...
Free Household Hazardous Waste Event, Oct. 15
When: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Where: Public Works Facility, 450 SW Thornhill Drive. Why: Residents are invited to participate in a free Household Hazardous Waste(HHW) Collection Day. Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful (KPSLB) offers the City of Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County residents (ID’s required) an environmentally safe way to dispose of hazardous household waste.
Lodging
Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach Opens
VERO BEACH, Florida—Red Roof announced the opening of the dual-branded Red Roof Inn and HomeTowne Studios – Vero Beach. The dual-branded hotel has a combined 173 rooms, comprised of 112 standard rooms and 61 extended-stay suites. The property’s standard guestrooms offer WiFi access, TVs, access to cable, and more. Extended-stay guestrooms offer storage options, kitchenettes with full-size refrigerators, weekly housekeeping service, and more. The dual-brand concept also allows guests of each property to benefit from their combined amenities and offerings, which include a marketplace to purchase snacks, onsite washers and dryers, and an outdoor pool.
City of Fort Pierce Reopens Utility Bill Assistance to Residents
Fort Pierce - Monday October 10, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce is re-opening the utility bill assistance for a limited time to provide utility relief for residents who live in the City of Fort Pierce and are impacted by the recent increased cost of utilities. The program will be...
Stuart-based company starts work on couple's pool, unfinished year later
A second customer of a Stuart pool company called Contact 5 with complaints about their unfinished pool. "I just recently retired and one of my thoughts were, OK, so how do we get to enjoy our property here in the Acreage," Analdy Garcia told Contact 5. Garcia told Contact 5...
Lake Worth residents frustrated after receiving high utility bills
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Lake Worth are frustrated after receiving their utility bills this month. For many, the bill was hundreds of dollars more than they expected. Resident Erin Shortley said she has lived in the area for years, and this has never been an issue.
Black Unity Coalition brings hurricane relief supplies to forgotten communities
The Palm Beach County group spent the weekend collecting donations of water, non-perishable food items, and hygiene kits for areas they say are being left out of the loop.
Man charged with battery on a 71-year-old woman in public park in the middle of the night
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police from a public park in downtown West Palm Beach and said she saw a man hit a woman. That was at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, on Clematis Street near Flagler Drive. According to the arrest report, the...
Big Taste of Martin County to be held Tuesday night
'Big Taste of Martin County' will delight foodies with food from 26 Stuart restaurants on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held in a plane hangar at Atlantic Aviation at Witham Field in Stuart and benefits Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Palm Beach & Martin Counties.
Teens help victims after boat crashes in Martin County
A boat carrying six people crashed into a channel marker on the St. Lucie River in Martin County on Friday night, seriously injuring at least one person on board.
Palm Beach County classroom doors must be locked, under new policy
A new mandate in Palm Beach County public schools will require all classroom doors to be locked when school is in session.
American Idol finalist and Riviera Beach native Willie Spence killed in car wreck
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Sabrena Cooper took a deep breath and then said of her cousin, “Willie loved music.”. Cooper then repeated herself, pausing between the words for emphasis. “Willie loved music,” she said again. And there’s no question so many music fans loved Willie. Willie Spence...
SFWMD: Boaters Urged to Use Caution Near the S-69 Weir in Okeechobee County
South Florida - Wednesday October 12, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is urging boaters to use extreme caution near the S-69 weir (pictured) in Kissimmee River in Okeechobee County. All recreators are advised to remain at least 1,500 feet away from the S-69 weir at all times.
Man shot in Riviera Beach, taken to hospital in car
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along West 30th Street, just west of Avenue O. A stretch of West 30th is closed off to traffic. Detectives scoured the scene looking for evidence and talking to potential witnesses.
'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist
Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian. The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. ...
