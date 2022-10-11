ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NC

Woman killed in crash involving dump truck in Lincoln County, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed after colliding with a dump truck in Lincoln County Monday morning, troopers said.

State Highway Patrol responded around 11 a.m. to the scene on Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road.

Authorities said Willie Richard, 88, of Vale, was traveling north on Hulls Grove Church Road, when she turned left onto Reeps Grove Church Road, in front of a dump truck traveling eastbound.

Richard was initially taken from the scene by paramedics, but later died from her injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, which was owned and operated by the NCDOT Division of Highways, was not hurt.

No other details have been released.

lainee
1d ago

Prayers to the family… such a loss in our area. Such an amazing woman, wife, mother and grandmother. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

