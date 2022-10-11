Read full article on original website
There are distinct differences among the three Portland artists profiled in Karina Lomelin Ripper’s new short documentary Visions. Vietnamese textile artist Vo Vo is seen dyeing fabric and discussing their family’s history in sweatshops. Naomi Likayi, a painter and illustrator, speaks about her Congolese parents’ perceptions of her graphic art. And Papi Fimbres, the prolific Chicanx drummer from Portland bands like Sávila and Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, reflects on gaining an appreciation of his parents’ old-school taste in music.
That clinking you hear inside The Hoxton’s velvet-clad, first-floor restaurant may not be craft cocktail glasses; if it’s Mahjong Happy Hour, the likely origin of that sound is tiles. The hotel has partnered with Lan Su Chinese Garden and mahjong expert Nicole Hudson Rhoads for a game night that takes its inspiration from the neighborhood’s cultural roots. First-time players will benefit from free instruction, but those with experience will also have an enjoyable time. Lovely Rita, 15 NW 4th Ave., 503-770-0500, thehoxton.com/portland. 5-7 pm Wednesday, Oct. 12. Free.
Nabil Ayers has lived in New York City since 2008, but he still answers a phone number that starts with Seattle area code 206. The former owner of Sonic Boom Records (as well as the drummer in such Seattle bands as The Lemons and The Long Winters), he’s now a music business guy, having run his own indie labels, The Control Group and Valley of Search, before serving as the longtime U.S. general manager of storied British indie 4AD Records (known for Cocteau Twins back in the day but, more recently, The National and Big Thief).
Endurance is a useful trait in many endeavors. Food and restaurant writing is one of them. You never know when you might be called upon to write about a half-dozen places under a tight deadline. Being full is no excuse when you have only made it halfway through the required complement of meals. Of course, there are far worse problems to have. But try telling that to your groaning gut.
Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants
Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
Revisit Old Northwest Portland by Indulging in Dishes That Are Nostalgic and Legitimately Great
I grew up “on top of the hill” in Sylvan Heights and went to high school at Lincoln—now torn down and rebuilt, resembling a giant, cardinal-red puzzle box. I spent childhood days blowing bubbles and swinging with my dad in Washington Park, and worked summers at Salt & Straw when I got older. Northwest Portland—Uptown—is where my heart feels most at home. An ideal October day involves trekking across this neighborhood’s tree-lined streets and indulging in dishes that are nostalgic and legitimately great—one of life’s rare combinations.
Rene Gonzalez Would Return Portland to a Simpler Time: 2019. To Many Voters, That’s an Appealing Offer.
Rene Gonzalez senses this is his moment. “There’s no doubt I’m a place-and-time candidate,” Gonzalez tells WW. “I don’t think I would’ve been successful in other cycles.”. One of those election cycles: 2018, when Portlanders sent Jo Ann Hardesty to the Portland City Council....
Hello, Goodbye: A Roundup of the City’s Newest Dishes a Portlander Will Miss After Moving to the East Coast
I don’t ever really move away from Portland. Since 2003, my wife (fellow WW contributor Susan Elizabeth Shepard) and I have come and gone six or seven times, usually for work-related reasons. Now we’re heading to Philadelphia to be closer to family, which means we’re already looking forward to the next time we’re back in town as visitors. Inevitably, we’ll return to stalwart faves like Apizza Scholls, Bunk Sandwiches, Nong’s Khao Man Gai and Ken’s Artisan Bakery, while also lamenting the fact that we can’t go to Cacao, Clyde Common, Tails & Trotters or Tasty n Sons.
Rene Gonzalez Wants to Bring Back an Institution That Hasn’t Existed in Portland for Over 50 Years: a Municipal Court
Perhaps the most substantive policy idea that Rene Gonzalez has floated in this election is that Portland doesn’t just need more cops—it needs another court. After a pair of meetings, one with Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton and another with Portland’s police union, Gonzalez was convinced Portland’s criminal justice system needed a shakeup.
Readers Respond to Portland’s Comparative Dearth of Police Officers
Last week, WW reported that Portland now has 1.2 police officers for every 1,000 people in the city (“Minimum Force,” Sept. 28). Using 2020 federal data, we crunched the numbers to see how Portland now fares compared with other large U.S. cities. The national average is 2.4 officers per 1,000, according to the FBI. The median among the top 50 largest cities is 1.8. Portland ranks 48th out of 50 cities in cops per capita. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Perfect Portland Dining Days: From Morning to Night, Here’s How to Eat in Our City
Portland has long been a city that is what it eats. About a decade ago, we had such a strong reputation as farm-to-table foodies, Portlandia lampooned us for caring too much about the quality of life our chickens had before they wound up on our dinner plates. Around the same time, a local chef made headlines for getting into a brawl over a pig’s out-of-state origins.
Go on a Food Truck Crawl East of 82nd Avenue, Where a Rich Tapestry of Cuisines Awaits
When tasked with writing about a perfect day of eating in Portland, the first things that typically come to mind are the elevated dining experiences at top restaurants, maybe a hidden gem or two. Simple pleasures for the casual eater are overlooked in favor of resplendent dishes that most people only enjoy a couple of times a year. Instead, I wanted to focus on the foods the average Portlander eats on a daily basis in one underappreciated area of town.
Murmurs: Jailers Nix Showing of Prison Reform Film
JAILERS NIX SHOWING OF PRISON REFORM FILM: The First Step, a documentary about successful, bipartisan federal prison reforms produced by former WW journalist Lance Kramer and directed by his brother Brandon Kramer, made its local debut last week at the Portland Art Museum. The film explores how a Black activist, Van Jones, worked with the Trump administration to reduce sentences and the terms of incarceration for tens of thousands of prisoners. Lance Kramer has shown the film at jails and prisons across the country—and he sought permission to show it at the Multnomah County Jail. But Stephanie C. LaCarrubba, a manager in Sheriff Mike Reese’s office, said prison reform was not an appropriate topic for prisoners. “To ensure MCSO’s values are in concert with our entire community, it is imperative that we maintain bright lines around political positions or messaging,” she wrote in an email. In his response, Kramer expressed disappointment. “The film is an independent, nonpartisan project,” he wrote. “It’s not an initiative of any political party, candidate or media company. We’ve worked very hard over many years to represent the issue and story in a nuanced, complex and accurate manner that does not take political sides.”
Portland City Attorneys Ask That Other Government Agencies Be Named in Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Sidewalk Tent Camping
The city of Portland is asking that a class action lawsuit filed last month against the city by a group of Portlanders with disabilities over street tent camping include three other parties in the lawsuit: Multnomah County, Metro and the state of Oregon. Portland City Attorney Robert Taylor wrote to...
A Murder Suspect Fell Through Every Crack in Oregon’s Mental Health System
Two times in as many days, 50-year-old Dorian Cannon was shipped by Clackamas County sheriff’s deputies to a hospital for psychiatric treatment. Twice, he was arrested again within hours. The first time, Cannon walked out of a local hospital and was arrested for obstructing traffic at a Happy Valley...
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Defends Her Role in Safety at Dawson Park
As she seeks to retain her seat on the Portland City Council, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is trying to fend off a narrative that she is unresponsive to a spike in violent crime. Portland’s rising crime stats place Hardesty in a difficult position because she was elected as an outspoken...
Multnomah County Jailers Nix Showing of Prison Reform Film
The First Step, a documentary about successful, bipartisan federal prison reforms produced by former WW journalist Lance Kramer and directed by his brother Brandon Kramer, made its local debut last week at the Portland Art Museum. The film explores how a Black activist, Van Jones, worked with the Trump administration...
DEQ Issues Air Quality Alert as Fires Rage During Unseasonably Hot Weather
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality today issued an air quality advisory because smoke from fires in the Cascades is drifting through stagnant, cloudless skies into the Willamette Valley. DEQ says its advisory will be in place until Friday as record-breaking heat persists. Temperatures at Portland International Airport reached a...
