Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
abc12.com

Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Teen driving stolen car throws pistol, trips over own feet before police arrest him in Detroit

DETROIT – A teenager who was seen driving a stolen car overnight threw a pistol before tripping over his own feet, allowing police to catch up and arrest him in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers said they were on Greenfield Road near West Chicago Road at 11:55 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) when they noticed a speeding Chrysler 200 that had been stolen on Sept. 26.
CBS Detroit

4 arrested in connection to vehicle break-in, theft in Eastpointe

(CBS DETROIT) - Four people have been arrested after attempting to break into a vehicle and being caught at the scene with a stolen vehicle.The Eastpointe Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 22000 block of Virginia after receiving a call regarding the destruction of property.When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered four juveniles attempting to break into a 2016 Kia Sedona. In addition to this, officers recovered a stolen 2021 Kia Seltos that the suspects had brought to the scene. Police continue to investigate as they believe the suspects may be connected to several auto thefts that have happened in the area.Here are tips the police department shared on its Facebook page to help residents avoid being victim to auto theft:Keep your car doors lockedPark in the garage if you canPurchase a steering wheel lock if possibleDo not leave valuables in plain viewInvest in wireless cameras
The Ann Arbor News

Lawsuit filed against Warren police as video shows cops punching teen multiple times

DETROIT -- The family of a 17-year-old black teenager who suffered multiple injuries at the hands of police have filed a lawsuit against the Warren Police Department claiming excessive force was used. According to the Associated Press, bodycam footage from the officers involved in the arrest shows the teen was pulled from a car and thrown on the ground before one officer punches him multiple times.
whmi.com

Three Vehicle Injury Crash Shuts Down NB US-23

Speed, distracted driving and intoxicants may have played a role in a three-vehicle crash on US-23 in Brighton Township yesterday. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 1:30pm to northbound US-23, north of Hyne Road on the report of a multiple-vehicle crash involving injuries. Preliminary investigation...
