Public Health

Healthline

Flu Shots: Why Older Adults Need a Stronger Dose

Experts are predicting a strong flu season in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people venture out more. They say adults over age 65 should get one of the stronger doses of flu vaccine available. They say older adults need the extra protection because their immune system isn’t...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Walgreens Now Offering Updated COVID-19 Booster Appointments for Children Ages 5+

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Walgreens now offers the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended updated COVID-19 boosters to eligible individuals ages 5 years and older at select locations nationwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005973/en/ Walgreens now offers the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended updated COVID-19 boosters to eligible individuals ages 5 years and older at select locations nationwide. Schedule an appointment today at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine. (Photo: Business Wire)
KIDS
POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
HEALTH
#Flu Shot#Cdc#Elderly People#Kroger Offering#Kroger Health#The Kroger Co#The Little Clinic
TIME

Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?

If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?

For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained

Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
HEALTH
WebMD

Death of Son Reinforces Flu Vaccination Message

Oct. 4, 2022 – Brent called his dad, Jeb Teichman, MD, in November 2019 saying he had felt sick for the past 3 days. The otherwise healthy 29-year-old had a cough, sore throat, and was running a fever. “It was what the CDC would call classic influenza-like illness,” Jeb...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

What to Know About Flu Shot Side Effects

We might be in for a rough flu season this year in the US, if expert predictions are correct. But the good news is, we have very safe and effective tools for fighting and preventing the flu, caused by the potentially deadly influenza virus, including the flu vaccine. According to...
HEALTH
buffalohealthyliving.com

Flu Shots and Your Heart

It’s that time of the year again, where signs everywhere promote the availability of flu shots. Fortunately, for most of us, the flu may make us feel achy and miserable, and cause us to remain out of commission for a few days. However, for those who have heart disease...
HEALTH
The Beacon Newspapers

What flu vaccine should older adults get?

I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare?. —Senior Novice. Dear Novice,. There are actually three different types of senior-specific flu shots (you...
HEALTH
NBC News

U.S. hospitals brace for an unprecedented winter of viruses

Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
HEALTH SERVICES
drugtopics.com

Seqirus Receives Government Contract to Develop 2 Flu Vaccines

The vaccines will utilize the company’s technology in a bid to protect against pandemic influenza. The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, has awarded a multi-year, $34.95 million contract to Seqirus to developed 2 influenza A(H2Nx) vaccines in a Phase I clinical trial.1 The contract is intended to provide rapid vaccine manufacturing capabilities in the event of an influenza pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
