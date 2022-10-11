Read full article on original website
Which flu shot should I get?
With so many different types of flu vaccines available for the 2022-2023 season, which flu shot is right for you?
Healthline
Flu Shots: Why Older Adults Need a Stronger Dose
Experts are predicting a strong flu season in the United States as COVID-19 restrictions ease and people venture out more. They say adults over age 65 should get one of the stronger doses of flu vaccine available. They say older adults need the extra protection because their immune system isn’t...
Walgreens Now Offering Updated COVID-19 Booster Appointments for Children Ages 5+
DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Walgreens now offers the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended updated COVID-19 boosters to eligible individuals ages 5 years and older at select locations nationwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005973/en/ Walgreens now offers the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended updated COVID-19 boosters to eligible individuals ages 5 years and older at select locations nationwide. Schedule an appointment today at Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine. (Photo: Business Wire)
KIDS・
Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do
One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Should You Get Your COVID-19 Booster and Flu Shot at the Same Time?
If you haven’t had or been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last few months, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you should get a new booster shot this fall. The latest shots, which were authorized in late August and are available now, were designed to target currently circulating Omicron variants.
This flu season may be awful — but a well-timed flu shot and strategic masking will help protect you
Experts say getting a flu shot by the end of November is ideal, and there are certain instances where you should mask up.
When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?
For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
CDC issues alert on new respiratory virus that can paralyze children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sent out a warning concerning an increase in the spread of a contagious virus that can cause permanent paralysis in children. The CDC said that hospitals and other healthcare providers told the agency during the course of last month that “pediatric...
